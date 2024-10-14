Belgium vs France Preview

Belgium vs France Competition – Nations League Stadium: King Baudouin Stadium Date: 14th October 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Belgium will look to win their first game in three tries when they welcome France to the King Baudouin Stadium on Monday.

The hosts have had a wobbly start to their Nations League campaign, with their Match Day One win over Israel their only success so far (D1, L1). However, they come into this round with at least something to work with after coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Italy in their last game. Losing against Luciano Spaletti’s side would have seen Belgium trail second-placed Italy in the table by a seemingly unassailable six points, but they are instead within touching distance ahead of this home game against France.

Manager Domenico Tedesco will have to strengthen and solidify his defensive unit or face getting results the hard way, as four successive games without a clean sheet will be a cause for concern (W1, D1, L2). Even more worrisome could be the Red Devils’ recent record against fellow current FIFA top-ten-ranked nations—they have failed to beat such opposition for more than three years (D2, L7).

That run includes three consecutive losses to France who will arrive at Brussels full of confidence having beaten group outsiders Israel 4-1 in their last outing. That win took Les Bleus’ tally to six points in Group A2, just one behind Italy, which will be a refreshing change after they narrowly escaped relegation to League B in the previous Nations League campaign. Their other success this cycle came via a 2-0 win over Belgium in the reverse fixture last month, setting up a chance to win five H2Hs in succession for the first time in their history.