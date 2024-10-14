Adbet365Ad

Belgium vs France Preview

Gamingtips Staff October 14, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Belgium vs France

Competition – Nations League

Stadium: King Baudouin Stadium

Date: 14th October 2024

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Belgium will look to win their first game in three tries when they welcome France to the King Baudouin Stadium on Monday.

The hosts have had a wobbly start to their Nations League campaign, with their Match Day One win over Israel their only success so far (D1, L1). However, they come into this round with at least something to work with after coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Italy in their last game. Losing against Luciano Spaletti’s side would have seen Belgium trail second-placed Italy in the table by a seemingly unassailable six points, but they are instead within touching distance ahead of this home game against France.

Manager Domenico Tedesco will have to strengthen and solidify his defensive unit or face getting results the hard way, as four successive games without a clean sheet will be a cause for concern (W1, D1, L2). Even more worrisome could be the Red Devils’ recent record against fellow current FIFA top-ten-ranked nations—they have failed to beat such opposition for more than three years (D2, L7).

That run includes three consecutive losses to France who will arrive at Brussels full of confidence having beaten group outsiders Israel 4-1 in their last outing. That win took Les Bleus’ tally to six points in Group A2, just one behind Italy, which will be a refreshing change after they narrowly escaped relegation to League B in the previous Nations League campaign. Their other success this cycle came via a 2-0 win over Belgium in the reverse fixture last month, setting up a chance to win five H2Hs in succession for the first time in their history.

Check Also

Scotland vs Portugal Preview

Portugal will travel to Hampden Park this Tuesday to face Scotland in their fourth game ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.