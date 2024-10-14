Germany vs Netherlands Preview

Germany vs Netherlands Competition – Nations League Stadium: Allianz Arena Date: 14th October 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

The Netherlands will look to end a two-game winless streak when they travel to the Allianz Arena to face Group A3 leaders Germany.

The battle for the top spot in the Nations League group looks to be a straight shootout with the Germans currently enjoying the upper hand. Julian Nagelsmann’s side lead their Dutch counterparts by two points at the summit and they know a victory here would secure their safe passage to the newly created quarter-final stage.

However, a win is far from assured for a side that has won just two of the last eight head-to-head meetings against the Netherlands (D4, L2). Yet goals look to be a near certainty as both teams scored 24 goals in the last six matches.

Meanwhile, six of Germany’s nine historical Nations League home games also saw both sides on the scoresheet but having only lost one of those nine games (W3, D5), the hosts have proved they’re a tough nut to crack in this competition.

That said, the Netherlands themselves have shown some resilience of late, battling back from behind to claim a point in their last two Nations League games, including on Friday night against Hungary (1-1). They will now have to battle for three points here without the influential Virgil van Dijk, who was sent off in the late stages of their game on Friday.

They shouldn’t be too disheartened, though, as they boast an impressive record across the last eleven internationals their captain has missed (W8, D2, L1). Ronald Koeman’s side will hope to preserve their seven-match unbeaten run on the road in the Nations League (W4, D3), with a win enough to move them into top spot.