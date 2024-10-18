AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal Preview

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Vitality Stadium Date: 19th October 2024 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT After the second international break of the season, the Premier League returns this Saturday with Arsenal travelling to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth. Bournemouth would have welcomed the international break as a chance to regroup following a run of three defeats from their four most recent Premier League matches (W1). The most recent was away to Leicester City (1-0). They did record a 3-1 victory at home over Southampton prior to that though, and that win handed the Cherries what was just a second win from their previous six home league matches (D2, L2). While manager Andoni Iraola has had a largely positive impact at Bournemouth since his appointment, there’s no denying that his side have struggled to upset the odds. Each of his side’s last ten Premier League wins was against teams sitting in the bottom half of the table at the time, highlighting a concerning record against the division’s elite, which is compounded by their record of five straight defeats against Arsenal. Meanwhile, the Gunners are looking strong after registering ten straight competitive games unbeaten (W7, D3). This is thanks in part to the comforts of each of their last four fixtures coming at the Emirates. That means this contest is their first away test since a 2-2 draw with Manchester City, and there’s a chance Mikel Arteta’s men could go three competitive away games without an away win for the first time this calendar year. having drawn 0-0 in the Champions League at Atalanta before that. Having not lost to Bournemouth since January 2018 (W8, D1 since), Arsenal will likely be confident even despite having to monitor the fitness of several players such as Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka. Not that it should be needed, but added motivation could be found in the fact the North London club are looking to become the second side after Liverpool to record 2,000 top-flight wins. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
October 21, 2024 Nottingham Forest
20:00
Crystal Palace
October 25, 2024 Leicester City
20:00
Nottingham Forest
October 26, 2024 Aston Villa
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
15:00
Ipswich Town
Brighton & Hov…
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City
15:00
Southampton
Everton
17:30
Fulham
October 27, 2024 West Ham United
16:00
Manchester United
Crystal Palace
16:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
16:00
Newcastle United
Arsenal
18:30
Liverpool
November 2, 2024 Newcastle United
14:30
Arsenal
AFC Bournemouth
17:00
Manchester City
Ipswich Town
17:00
Leicester City
Liverpool
17:00
Brighton & Hov…
Nottingham Forest
17:00
West Ham United
Southampton
17:00
Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19:30
Crystal Palace
November 3, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur
16:00
Aston Villa
Manchester United
18:30
Chelsea
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
8
7
0
1
15
3
+12
21
2
Manchester City
8
6
2
0
19
9
+10
20
3
Arsenal
8
5
2
1
15
8
+7
17
4
Aston Villa
8
5
2
1
15
10
+5
17
5
Brighton & Hov…
8
4
3
1
14
10
+4
15
6
Chelsea
8
4
2
2
17
10
+7
14
7
Tottenham Hotspur
8
4
1
3
18
9
+9
13
8
Newcastle United
8
3
3
2
8
8
+0
12
9
Fulham
8
3
2
3
11
11
+0
11
10
AFC Bournemouth
8
3
2
3
10
10
+0
11
11
Manchester United
8
3
2
3
7
9
-2
11
12
Nottingham Forest
7
2
4
1
7
6
+1
10
13
Brentford
8
3
1
4
14
15
-1
10
14
Leicester City
8
2
3
3
12
14
-2
9
15
West Ham United
8
2
2
4
11
15
-4
8
16
Everton
8
2
2
4
9
15
-6
8
17
Ipswich Town
8
0
4
4
6
16
-10
4
18
Crystal Palace
7
0
3
4
5
10
-5
3
19
Southampton
8
0
1
7
6
18
-12
1
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
8
0
1
7
10
23
-13
1
AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Vitality Stadium
Date: 19th October 2024
Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT
After the second international break of the season, the Premier League returns this Saturday with Arsenal travelling to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth.
Bournemouth would have welcomed the international break as a chance to regroup following a run of three defeats from their four most recent Premier League matches (W1). The most recent was away to Leicester City (1-0). They did record a 3-1 victory at home over Southampton prior to that though, and that win handed the Cherries what was just a second win from their previous six home league matches (D2, L2).
While manager Andoni Iraola has had a largely positive impact at Bournemouth since his appointment, there’s no denying that his side have struggled to upset the odds. Each of his side’s last ten Premier League wins was against teams sitting in the bottom half of the table at the time, highlighting a concerning record against the division’s elite, which is compounded by their record of five straight defeats against Arsenal.
Meanwhile, the Gunners are looking strong after registering ten straight competitive games unbeaten (W7, D3). This is thanks in part to the comforts of each of their last four fixtures coming at the Emirates.
That means this contest is their first away test since a 2-2 draw with Manchester City, and there’s a chance Mikel Arteta’s men could go three competitive away games without an away win for the first time this calendar year. having drawn 0-0 in the Champions League at Atalanta before that.
Having not lost to Bournemouth since January 2018 (W8, D1 since), Arsenal will likely be confident even despite having to monitor the fitness of several players such as Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka. Not that it should be needed, but added motivation could be found in the fact the North London club are looking to become the second side after Liverpool to record 2,000 top-flight wins.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table