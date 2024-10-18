Liverpool vs Chelsea Preview

Liverpool vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 20th October 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Liverpool will be looking to keep their place at the top of the Premier League table when they welcome Chelsea to Anfield this Sunday.

The Reds have enjoyed a good start under Arne Slot with nine wins and only one defeat in ten games this season. The Dutchman’s troops have been helped by the league’s best defence, which has conceded only two goals.

Six successive wins across three competitions means the Reds are well poised to welcome an in-form Chelsea to Anfield. Victory here will help Liverpool win seven of their opening eight matches of a top-flight season for the fifth time ever.

That said, defeat to Chelsea has been rare lately since Liverpool have lost just two of the last 17 H2Hs (W9, D6), and no occasion has proven too big as that run includes four wins in cup finals. However, Liverpool’s only loss this season came just after the last international break.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will arrive in a vein of form worthy of upsetting the odds here. Their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest last round followed a five-game winning run across three competitions.

They have been particularly powerful in their league duties in recent months, losing just twice in their last 22 Premier League games (W13, D7). The Blues will also have no problems with leaving Stamford Bridge, as they boast a perfect three wins from their three road trips this Premier League season. They could go four for four from the start of a league campaign for just the third time in their history if they win here.

