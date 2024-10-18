Liverpool vs Chelsea Preview

Liverpool vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 20th October 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Liverpool will be looking to keep their place at the top of the Premier League table when they welcome Chelsea to Anfield this Sunday. The Reds have enjoyed a good start under Arne Slot with nine wins and only one defeat in ten games this season. The Dutchman’s troops have been helped by the league’s best defence, which has conceded only two goals. Six successive wins across three competitions means the Reds are well poised to welcome an in-form Chelsea to Anfield. Victory here will help Liverpool win seven of their opening eight matches of a top-flight season for the fifth time ever. That said, defeat to Chelsea has been rare lately since Liverpool have lost just two of the last 17 H2Hs (W9, D6), and no occasion has proven too big as that run includes four wins in cup finals. However, Liverpool’s only loss this season came just after the last international break. Meanwhile, Chelsea will arrive in a vein of form worthy of upsetting the odds here. Their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest last round followed a five-game winning run across three competitions. They have been particularly powerful in their league duties in recent months, losing just twice in their last 22 Premier League games (W13, D7). The Blues will also have no problems with leaving Stamford Bridge, as they boast a perfect three wins from their three road trips this Premier League season. They could go four for four from the start of a league campaign for just the third time in their history if they win here. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
October 21, 2024 Nottingham Forest
20:00
Crystal Palace
October 25, 2024 Leicester City
20:00
Nottingham Forest
October 26, 2024 Aston Villa
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
15:00
Ipswich Town
Brighton & Hov…
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City
15:00
Southampton
Everton
17:30
Fulham
October 27, 2024 West Ham United
16:00
Manchester United
Crystal Palace
16:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
16:00
Newcastle United
Arsenal
18:30
Liverpool
November 2, 2024 Newcastle United
14:30
Arsenal
AFC Bournemouth
17:00
Manchester City
Ipswich Town
17:00
Leicester City
Liverpool
17:00
Brighton & Hov…
Nottingham Forest
17:00
West Ham United
Southampton
17:00
Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19:30
Crystal Palace
November 3, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur
16:00
Aston Villa
Manchester United
18:30
Chelsea
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
8
7
0
1
15
3
+12
21
2
Manchester City
8
6
2
0
19
9
+10
20
3
Arsenal
8
5
2
1
15
8
+7
17
4
Aston Villa
8
5
2
1
15
10
+5
17
5
Brighton & Hov…
8
4
3
1
14
10
+4
15
6
Chelsea
8
4
2
2
17
10
+7
14
7
Tottenham Hotspur
8
4
1
3
18
9
+9
13
8
Newcastle United
8
3
3
2
8
8
+0
12
9
Fulham
8
3
2
3
11
11
+0
11
10
AFC Bournemouth
8
3
2
3
10
10
+0
11
11
Manchester United
8
3
2
3
7
9
-2
11
12
Nottingham Forest
7
2
4
1
7
6
+1
10
13
Brentford
8
3
1
4
14
15
-1
10
14
Leicester City
8
2
3
3
12
14
-2
9
15
West Ham United
8
2
2
4
11
15
-4
8
16
Everton
8
2
2
4
9
15
-6
8
17
Ipswich Town
8
0
4
4
6
16
-10
4
18
Crystal Palace
7
0
3
4
5
10
-5
3
19
Southampton
8
0
1
7
6
18
-12
1
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
8
0
1
7
10
23
-13
1
Liverpool vs Chelsea
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Anfield
Date: 20th October 2024
Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT
Liverpool will be looking to keep their place at the top of the Premier League table when they welcome Chelsea to Anfield this Sunday.
The Reds have enjoyed a good start under Arne Slot with nine wins and only one defeat in ten games this season. The Dutchman’s troops have been helped by the league’s best defence, which has conceded only two goals.
Six successive wins across three competitions means the Reds are well poised to welcome an in-form Chelsea to Anfield. Victory here will help Liverpool win seven of their opening eight matches of a top-flight season for the fifth time ever.
That said, defeat to Chelsea has been rare lately since Liverpool have lost just two of the last 17 H2Hs (W9, D6), and no occasion has proven too big as that run includes four wins in cup finals. However, Liverpool’s only loss this season came just after the last international break.
Meanwhile, Chelsea will arrive in a vein of form worthy of upsetting the odds here. Their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest last round followed a five-game winning run across three competitions.
They have been particularly powerful in their league duties in recent months, losing just twice in their last 22 Premier League games (W13, D7). The Blues will also have no problems with leaving Stamford Bridge, as they boast a perfect three wins from their three road trips this Premier League season. They could go four for four from the start of a league campaign for just the third time in their history if they win here.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table