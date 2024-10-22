Adbet365Ad

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United Preview

Gamingtips Staff October 22, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United

Competition – Europa League

Stadium: Ulker Stadyumu

Date:  24th October 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester United will travel to Turkey this Thursday to face one of their former managers, Jose Mourinho, and his Fenerbahce side.

The legendary Portuguese manager has been around three clubs since leaving Old Trafford, winning a European title with AS Roma since then. Fenerbahce is the latest club where he is trying to win a big trophy, and there is no better opponent for his side to face along the way than Manchester United, who along with Mourinho won the Europa League in 2017.

However, things have not been so smooth for the 61-year-old in Turkey. A disappointing draw at the weekend left the Yellow Canaries eight points adrift of leaders and arch-rivals Galatasaray in the title race. As such, pressure is starting to build on Mourinho, whose side have been described as “unhappy and hopeless” by club legend Volkan Demirel.

However, the Europa League should prove a welcome distraction, given Fenerbahçe’s positive start to the league phase (W1, D1). The home faithful will be confident their side can improve that record, considering they’re unbeaten in their last nine Europa League games at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium (W6, D3).

Meanwhile, Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag will be desperate for a positive result here after seeing his side squander a lead to ultimately draw both of their opening two Europa League matches. They did the same on Turkish soil against Galatasaray in the Champions League last season on their way to a group-stage exit.

Those aren’t positive omens as the Red Devils head to Istanbul without the suspended Bruno Fernandes, having lost their last two visits to Fenerbahçe and winning just one of their last ten European away matches (D4, L5).

But despite the negatives, there are a few positives for the Red Devils. They come into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 comeback win over Brentford. That win made it three games without defeat for Man United (W1, D2), so there is something optimistic fans can hold onto as they make the trip to Turkey.

Check Also

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Preview

Barcelona will renew their great European rivalry with Bayern Munich this Wednesday when both sides ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.