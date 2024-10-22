Fenerbahce vs Manchester United Preview

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United Competition – Europa League Stadium: Ulker Stadyumu Date: 24th October 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester United will travel to Turkey this Thursday to face one of their former managers, Jose Mourinho, and his Fenerbahce side.

The legendary Portuguese manager has been around three clubs since leaving Old Trafford, winning a European title with AS Roma since then. Fenerbahce is the latest club where he is trying to win a big trophy, and there is no better opponent for his side to face along the way than Manchester United, who along with Mourinho won the Europa League in 2017.

However, things have not been so smooth for the 61-year-old in Turkey. A disappointing draw at the weekend left the Yellow Canaries eight points adrift of leaders and arch-rivals Galatasaray in the title race. As such, pressure is starting to build on Mourinho, whose side have been described as “unhappy and hopeless” by club legend Volkan Demirel.

However, the Europa League should prove a welcome distraction, given Fenerbahçe’s positive start to the league phase (W1, D1). The home faithful will be confident their side can improve that record, considering they’re unbeaten in their last nine Europa League games at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium (W6, D3).

Meanwhile, Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag will be desperate for a positive result here after seeing his side squander a lead to ultimately draw both of their opening two Europa League matches. They did the same on Turkish soil against Galatasaray in the Champions League last season on their way to a group-stage exit.

Those aren’t positive omens as the Red Devils head to Istanbul without the suspended Bruno Fernandes, having lost their last two visits to Fenerbahçe and winning just one of their last ten European away matches (D4, L5).

But despite the negatives, there are a few positives for the Red Devils. They come into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 comeback win over Brentford. That win made it three games without defeat for Man United (W1, D2), so there is something optimistic fans can hold onto as they make the trip to Turkey.