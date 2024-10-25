Arsenal vs Liverpool Preview

Arsenal vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 27th October 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT After their midweek exertions in the Champions League, Arsenal will welcome Liverpool to the the Emirates for the biggest game of Round 9 in the 2024/25 Premier League season. The Gunners come into this tie on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. That win followed up a disappointing 2-0 loss to Bournemouth in their last league outing. As a result, Mikel Arteta’s side come into this round trailing Liverpool by four points so this game has huge implications for the Gunners, who could be dealt a big blow in the title race if they lose here. That said, despite their recent loss and the fact that they will be without influential defender William Saliba for this game, the hosts are not in terrible form. The shock defeat to Bournemouth in their last league outing was their first in 17 games across all competitions (W13, D3) so it’s safe to say the Gunners are more used to winning than losing. Yet, the fact that Arsenal haven’t kept a clean sheet against Liverpool in 17 consecutive Premier League H2Hs suggests that this could be another difficult weekend for the Gunners. Still, the Arteta’s side have won the last two Premier League meetings with Liverpool. But should Arne Slot’s side turn the tables and snatch victory themselves, they will move to 24 points and accomplish their second-best start to a Premier League campaign after nine games. That’s no less than this Liverpool team deserves after their electrifying start to the season. The Reds made it six wins in six away games in all competitions in midweek as they beat RB Leipzig in the Champions League. Slot also wrote himself into the history books following that result, becoming the first top-flight manager of an English club to win as many as 11 of his first 12 games in all competitions (L1). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
October 25, 2024 Leicester City
20:00
Nottingham Forest
October 26, 2024 Aston Villa
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
15:00
Ipswich Town
Brighton & Hov…
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City
15:00
Southampton
Everton
17:30
Fulham
October 27, 2024 Chelsea
16:00
Newcastle United
Crystal Palace
16:00
Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United
16:00
Manchester United
Arsenal
18:30
Liverpool
November 2, 2024 Newcastle United
14:30
Arsenal
AFC Bournemouth
17:00
Manchester City
Ipswich Town
17:00
Leicester City
Liverpool
17:00
Brighton & Hov…
Nottingham Forest
17:00
West Ham United
Southampton
17:00
Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19:30
Crystal Palace
November 3, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur
16:00
Aston Villa
Manchester United
18:30
Chelsea
November 4, 2024 Fulham
22:00
Brentford
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
8
7
0
1
15
3
+12
21
2
Manchester City
8
6
2
0
19
9
+10
20
3
Arsenal
8
5
2
1
15
8
+7
17
4
Aston Villa
8
5
2
1
15
10
+5
17
5
Brighton & Hov…
8
4
3
1
14
10
+4
15
6
Chelsea
8
4
2
2
17
10
+7
14
7
Tottenham Hotspur
8
4
1
3
18
9
+9
13
8
Nottingham Forest
8
3
4
1
8
6
+2
13
9
Newcastle United
8
3
3
2
8
8
+0
12
10
Fulham
8
3
2
3
11
11
+0
11
11
AFC Bournemouth
8
3
2
3
10
10
+0
11
12
Manchester United
8
3
2
3
7
9
-2
11
13
Brentford
8
3
1
4
14
15
-1
10
14
Leicester City
8
2
3
3
12
14
-2
9
15
West Ham United
8
2
2
4
11
15
-4
8
16
Everton
8
2
2
4
9
15
-6
8
17
Ipswich Town
8
0
4
4
6
16
-10
4
18
Crystal Palace
8
0
3
5
5
11
-6
3
19
Southampton
8
0
1
7
6
18
-12
1
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
8
0
1
7
10
23
-13
1
