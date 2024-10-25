Adbet365Ad

Arsenal vs Liverpool Preview

Gamingtips Staff October 25, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Date:  27th October 2024

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

After their midweek exertions in the Champions League, Arsenal will welcome Liverpool to the the Emirates for the biggest game of Round 9 in the 2024/25 Premier League season.

The Gunners come into this tie on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. That win followed up a disappointing 2-0 loss to Bournemouth in their last league outing.

As a result, Mikel Arteta’s side come into this round trailing Liverpool by four points so this game has huge implications for the Gunners, who could be dealt a big blow in the title race if they lose here.

That said, despite their recent loss and the fact that they will be without influential defender William Saliba for this game, the hosts are not in terrible form. The shock defeat to Bournemouth in their last league outing was their first in 17 games across all competitions (W13, D3) so it’s safe to say the Gunners are more used to winning than losing.

Yet, the fact that Arsenal haven’t kept a clean sheet against Liverpool in 17 consecutive Premier League H2Hs suggests that this could be another difficult weekend for the Gunners. Still, the Arteta’s side have won the last two Premier League meetings with Liverpool.

But should Arne Slot’s side turn the tables and snatch victory themselves, they will move to 24 points and accomplish their second-best start to a Premier League campaign after nine games. That’s no less than this Liverpool team deserves after their electrifying start to the season.

The Reds made it six wins in six away games in all competitions in midweek as they beat RB Leipzig in the Champions League. Slot also wrote himself into the history books following that result, becoming the first top-flight manager of an English club to win as many as 11 of his first 12 games in all competitions (L1).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

October 25, 2024
Leicester City 20:00 Nottingham Forest
October 26, 2024
Aston Villa 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
Brentford 15:00 Ipswich Town
Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City 15:00 Southampton
Everton 17:30 Fulham
October 27, 2024
Chelsea 16:00 Newcastle United
Crystal Palace 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United 16:00 Manchester United
Arsenal 18:30 Liverpool
November 2, 2024
Newcastle United 14:30 Arsenal
AFC Bournemouth 17:00 Manchester City
Ipswich Town 17:00 Leicester City
Liverpool 17:00 Brighton & Hov…
Nottingham Forest 17:00 West Ham United
Southampton 17:00 Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:30 Crystal Palace
November 3, 2024
Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Aston Villa
Manchester United 18:30 Chelsea
November 4, 2024
Fulham 22:00 Brentford

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 8 7 0 1 15 3 +12 21
2 Manchester City 8 6 2 0 19 9 +10 20
3 Arsenal 8 5 2 1 15 8 +7 17
4 Aston Villa 8 5 2 1 15 10 +5 17
5 Brighton & Hov… 8 4 3 1 14 10 +4 15
6 Chelsea 8 4 2 2 17 10 +7 14
7 Tottenham Hotspur 8 4 1 3 18 9 +9 13
8 Nottingham Forest 8 3 4 1 8 6 +2 13
9 Newcastle United 8 3 3 2 8 8 +0 12
10 Fulham 8 3 2 3 11 11 +0 11
11 AFC Bournemouth 8 3 2 3 10 10 +0 11
12 Manchester United 8 3 2 3 7 9 -2 11
13 Brentford 8 3 1 4 14 15 -1 10
14 Leicester City 8 2 3 3 12 14 -2 9
15 West Ham United 8 2 2 4 11 15 -4 8
16 Everton 8 2 2 4 9 15 -6 8
17 Ipswich Town 8 0 4 4 6 16 -10 4
18 Crystal Palace 8 0 3 5 5 11 -6 3
19 Southampton 8 0 1 7 6 18 -12 1
20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 8 0 1 7 10 23 -13 1

Check Also

Manchester City vs Southampton Preview

Fresh from breaking Manchester United’s record of 25 games without defeat in the Champions League, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.