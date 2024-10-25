Arsenal vs Liverpool Preview

Arsenal vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 27th October 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

After their midweek exertions in the Champions League, Arsenal will welcome Liverpool to the the Emirates for the biggest game of Round 9 in the 2024/25 Premier League season.

The Gunners come into this tie on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. That win followed up a disappointing 2-0 loss to Bournemouth in their last league outing.

As a result, Mikel Arteta’s side come into this round trailing Liverpool by four points so this game has huge implications for the Gunners, who could be dealt a big blow in the title race if they lose here.

That said, despite their recent loss and the fact that they will be without influential defender William Saliba for this game, the hosts are not in terrible form. The shock defeat to Bournemouth in their last league outing was their first in 17 games across all competitions (W13, D3) so it’s safe to say the Gunners are more used to winning than losing.

Yet, the fact that Arsenal haven’t kept a clean sheet against Liverpool in 17 consecutive Premier League H2Hs suggests that this could be another difficult weekend for the Gunners. Still, the Arteta’s side have won the last two Premier League meetings with Liverpool.

But should Arne Slot’s side turn the tables and snatch victory themselves, they will move to 24 points and accomplish their second-best start to a Premier League campaign after nine games. That’s no less than this Liverpool team deserves after their electrifying start to the season.

The Reds made it six wins in six away games in all competitions in midweek as they beat RB Leipzig in the Champions League. Slot also wrote himself into the history books following that result, becoming the first top-flight manager of an English club to win as many as 11 of his first 12 games in all competitions (L1).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Leicester City 20:00 Nottingham Forest Aston Villa 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Brentford 15:00 Ipswich Town Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City 15:00 Southampton Everton 17:30 Fulham Chelsea 16:00 Newcastle United Crystal Palace 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur West Ham United 16:00 Manchester United Arsenal 18:30 Liverpool Newcastle United 14:30 Arsenal AFC Bournemouth 17:00 Manchester City Ipswich Town 17:00 Leicester City Liverpool 17:00 Brighton & Hov… Nottingham Forest 17:00 West Ham United Southampton 17:00 Everton Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:30 Crystal Palace Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Aston Villa Manchester United 18:30 Chelsea Fulham 22:00 Brentford

Premier League Table