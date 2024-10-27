Mallorca vs Athletic Club Preview

Mallorca vs Athletic Club Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadi Mallorca Son Moix Date: 28th October 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Athletic Bilbao will travel to the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix this Monday to face Real Mallorca in their 11th-round game of the 2024/25 Spanish Primera season.

Mallorca have started the season brilliantly, taking 17 points from their opening ten games (W5, D2, L3). It is the best they have accumulated after ten top-flight matches since 2009/10.

This has left them inside the top six, just one point behind their visitors Bilbao. Back-to-back home wins have helped them so far and they come into this tie on the brink of securing three consecutive top-flight home victories for the first time since June 2023.

However, if they are to pull that off then don’t be surprised if this is a tight game as all five of their league wins this season have come by a one-goal margin. In fact, not one of their league games this season saw a winning margin of more than a single goal. Considering that Mallorca have won nine of their last 12 Monday-held La Liga home matches (D2, L1), they will hope to fall on the right side of tight margins once again.

Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao will look to make it three consecutive wins in all competitions when they travel to Mallorca. The visitors were involved in a tight game in midweek as they edged out Slavia Prague 1-0 in the Europa League to keep up their unbeaten record in the league phase this term (W2, D1).

Impressively, Ernesto Valverde’s side have been flying in La Liga, too, with four wins from their last six matches (D1, L1). And so, with just one defeat from their last 15 meetings with Mallorca (W9, D5), they should be confident of stretching that impressive run.

Like their hosts too, they boast a formidable record in Monday-held La Liga action, losing just one of their last 21 such games (W12, D8). Incredibly, that sole defeat came on this very ground back in 2022, so they would be wise to approach with caution here, particularly as that 3-2 defeat is part of a four-match winless run in away league H2Hs (D3, L1).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Mallorca 21:00 Athletic Bilbao Alaves 21:00 Mallorca Osasuna 14:00 Real Valladolid Girona 16:15 Leganes Villarreal 18:30 Rayo Vallecano Valencia 21:00 Real Madrid Atlético de Madrid 14:00 Las Palmas Barcelona 16:15 Espanyol Sevilla 18:30 Real Sociedad Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Real Betis Celta Vigo 21:00 Getafe Rayo Vallecano 21:00 Las Palmas Real Madrid 14:00 Osasuna Villarreal 16:15 Alaves Espanyol 18:30 Valencia Getafe 21:00 Girona

Spanish Primera Liga Table