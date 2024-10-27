Mallorca vs Athletic Club Preview

Mallorca vs Athletic Club Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadi Mallorca Son Moix Date: 28th October 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Athletic Bilbao will travel to the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix this Monday to face Real Mallorca in their 11th-round game of the 2024/25 Spanish Primera season. Mallorca have started the season brilliantly, taking 17 points from their opening ten games (W5, D2, L3). It is the best they have accumulated after ten top-flight matches since 2009/10. This has left them inside the top six, just one point behind their visitors Bilbao. Back-to-back home wins have helped them so far and they come into this tie on the brink of securing three consecutive top-flight home victories for the first time since June 2023. However, if they are to pull that off then don’t be surprised if this is a tight game as all five of their league wins this season have come by a one-goal margin. In fact, not one of their league games this season saw a winning margin of more than a single goal. Considering that Mallorca have won nine of their last 12 Monday-held La Liga home matches (D2, L1), they will hope to fall on the right side of tight margins once again. Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao will look to make it three consecutive wins in all competitions when they travel to Mallorca. The visitors were involved in a tight game in midweek as they edged out Slavia Prague 1-0 in the Europa League to keep up their unbeaten record in the league phase this term (W2, D1). Impressively, Ernesto Valverde’s side have been flying in La Liga, too, with four wins from their last six matches (D1, L1). And so, with just one defeat from their last 15 meetings with Mallorca (W9, D5), they should be confident of stretching that impressive run. Like their hosts too, they boast a formidable record in Monday-held La Liga action, losing just one of their last 21 such games (W12, D8). Incredibly, that sole defeat came on this very ground back in 2022, so they would be wise to approach with caution here, particularly as that 3-2 defeat is part of a four-match winless run in away league H2Hs (D3, L1). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
October 28, 2024 Mallorca
21:00
Athletic Bilbao
November 1, 2024 Alaves
21:00
Mallorca
November 2, 2024 Osasuna
14:00
Real Valladolid
Girona
16:15
Leganes
Villarreal
18:30
Rayo Vallecano
Valencia
21:00
Real Madrid
November 3, 2024 Atlético de Madrid
14:00
Las Palmas
Barcelona
16:15
Espanyol
Sevilla
18:30
Real Sociedad
Athletic Bilbao
21:00
Real Betis
November 4, 2024 Celta Vigo
21:00
Getafe
November 8, 2024 Rayo Vallecano
21:00
Las Palmas
November 9, 2024 Real Madrid
14:00
Osasuna
Villarreal
16:15
Alaves
Espanyol
18:30
Valencia
Getafe
21:00
Girona
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Barcelona
11
10
0
1
37
10
+27
30
2
Real Madrid
11
7
3
1
21
11
+10
24
3
Villarreal
11
6
3
2
20
19
+1
21
4
Atlético de Madrid
11
5
5
1
16
7
+9
20
5
Real Betis
11
5
3
3
11
9
+2
18
6
Osasuna
11
5
3
3
16
16
+0
18
7
Athletic Bilbao
10
5
2
3
17
11
+6
17
8
Mallorca
10
5
2
3
10
8
+2
17
9
Rayo Vallecano
11
4
4
3
12
10
+2
16
10
Sevilla
11
4
3
4
12
15
-3
15
11
Celta Vigo
11
4
1
6
17
20
-3
13
12
Real Sociedad
11
3
3
5
8
10
-2
12
13
Girona
11
3
3
5
11
14
-3
12
14
Leganes
11
2
5
4
9
12
-3
11
15
Getafe
11
1
7
3
8
9
-1
10
16
Alaves
11
3
1
7
13
19
-6
10
17
Espanyol
11
3
1
7
10
19
-9
10
18
Las Palmas
11
2
3
6
13
19
-6
9
19
Real Valladolid
11
2
2
7
9
23
-14
8
20
Valencia
11
1
4
6
8
17
-9
7
