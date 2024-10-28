AC Milan vs Napoli Preview

AC Milan vs Napoli Competition – Serie A Stadium – Stadio Giuseppe Meazza Date: 29th October 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT Serie A continues this Tuesday with AC Milan facing Napoli in one of the biggest fixtures of Round 10. The hosts have endured unexpected downtime ahead of this Serie A clash with Napoli after Saturday’s game against Bologna was postponed due to flooding. Milan president Paolo Scaroni called the decision “incomprehensible,” especially as Milan will have to play this game without the suspended duo of Théo Hernandez and Tijjani Reijnders. The hosts enter this round trailing leaders Napoli by eight points with a game in hand but they look primed to cut the gap in this game as they have won their last three home games without conceding. They are also unbeaten in their last seven Serie A home outings (W4, D3), so Milan fans will be hopeful that they can repeat the 1-0 win over Napoli in last season’s corresponding fixture. Meanwhile, Napoli enter this tie in impeccable form having taken 22 points from their opening nine games (W1, D1, L1). That impressive return has been built on a solid defence that has conceded just five goals this season. Impressively, they have conceded just once across their last seven competitive outings (W6, D1). It’s the sort of defensive solidity that head coach Antonio Conte prides himself on and he’s incidentally never lost a managerial H2H against opposite number Paulo Fonseca (W1, D3). Moreover, the Partenopei have also kept clean sheets in each of their last three league away games (W2, D1), their longest such run since they did so six times in a row en route to the title in 2022/23. While it might be too early for the players to be dreaming of a second scudetto in three seasons, Napoli fans are allowed to dream, as the visitors are only one point behind where they were in that triumphant campaign after nine rounds of fixtures (W7, D1, L1 currently). This game gets underway at 19:45 BST. Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:
October 26, 2024 Bologna
16:00
AC Milan
October 30, 2024 Empoli
18:30
Inter Milan
Venezia
18:30
Udinese
Atalanta
20:45
Monza
Juventus
20:45
Parma
October 31, 2024 Genoa
18:30
Fiorentina
Como
20:45
Lazio
Roma
20:45
Torino
November 2, 2024 Bologna
15:00
Lecce
Udinese
18:00
Juventus
Monza
20:45
AC Milan
November 3, 2024 SSC Napoli
12:30
Atalanta
Torino
15:00
Fiorentina
Verona
18:00
Roma
Inter Milan
20:45
Venezia
November 4, 2024 Empoli
18:30
Como
Parma
18:30
Genoa
Lazio
20:45
Cagliari
November 7, 2024 Genoa
20:45
Como
November 8, 2024 Lecce
20:45
Empoli
Serie A Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
SSC Napoli
10
8
1
1
18
5
+13
25
2
Inter Milan
9
5
3
1
21
13
+8
18
3
Juventus
9
4
5
0
15
5
+10
17
4
Fiorentina
9
4
4
1
20
9
+11
16
5
Atalanta
9
5
1
3
24
14
+10
16
6
Lazio
9
5
1
3
17
12
+5
16
7
Udinese
9
5
1
3
12
11
+1
16
8
AC Milan
9
4
2
3
16
11
+5
14
9
Torino
9
4
2
3
15
14
+1
14
10
Bologna
9
2
6
1
11
11
+0
12
11
Empoli
9
2
5
2
7
6
+1
11
12
Roma
9
2
4
3
9
11
-2
10
13
Como
9
2
3
4
11
16
-5
9
14
Verona
10
3
0
7
13
22
-9
9
15
Cagliari
10
2
3
5
8
17
-9
9
16
Monza
9
1
5
3
10
11
-1
8
17
Parma
9
1
5
3
12
14
-2
8
18
Lecce
10
2
2
6
4
19
-15
8
19
Genoa
9
1
3
5
7
20
-13
6
20
Venezia
9
1
2
6
7
16
-9
5
Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A: