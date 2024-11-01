Newcastle United vs Arsenal Preview

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 2nd November 2024 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Newcastle United will look to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Arsenal to St. James Park this Saturday.

The Magpies come into this game on the back of two consecutive losses in the league. The most recent of those losses, which came in a 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Sunday, saw Eddie Howe’s side lose back-to-back Premier League matches for the first time since January. On top of that, they’ve now gone five consecutive league fixtures without a win (D2, L3).

However, they did at least finally end a run of more than seven hours without scoring from open play and also followed that up with a 2-0 win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup in midweek. Also, with only one loss at home since Manchester City beat them in January (W6, D5), Magpies fans might not be too discouraged just yet.

Yet, after keeping just one clean sheet in their last six such fixtures (W3, D2, L1), they will likely need their forwards to fire against Arsenal, with each of the last five H2Hs here won ‘to nil’ by the side scoring first (W2, L3).

Meanwhile, Arsenal will look to follow up their impressive 3-0 midweek win over Preston in the Carabao Cup with another solid performance here.

The Gunners kept their title charge alive last weekend when they held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw. Mikel Arteta’s side now sit a concerning five points behind leaders Man City, so they know there is no room for mistakes here if they want to remain in the title race.

However, injuries to key players is threatening to ruin their season, with defender Gabriel Magalhães the latest player to suffer an injury. They will travel to Newcastle looking to avoid three straight winless Premier League road games for the first time this calendar year (D1, L1).

Encouragement could come from winning four of the last six away H2Hs (L2) in a fixture that hasn’t produced a draw at St James’ Park since 2011 (Arsenal: W8, L3)

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Manchester City Southampton 16:00 Everton Ipswich Town 16:00 Leicester City Nottingham Forest 16:00 West Ham United Liverpool 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Wolverhampton Wanderers 18:30 Crystal Palace Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Aston Villa Manchester United 17:30 Chelsea Fulham 21:00 Brentford Brentford 16:00 AFC Bournemouth Crystal Palace 16:00 Fulham West Ham United 16:00 Everton Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Southampton Brighton & Hov… 18:30 Manchester City Liverpool 21:00 Aston Villa Manchester United 15:00 Leicester City Nottingham Forest 15:00 Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Ipswich Town Chelsea 17:30 Arsenal

