Adbet365Ad

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Preview

Gamingtips Staff November 1, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Newcastle United vs Arsenal

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: St. James’ Park

Date:  2nd November 2024

Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Newcastle United will look to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Arsenal to St. James Park this Saturday.

The Magpies come into this game on the back of two consecutive losses in the league. The most recent of those losses, which came in a 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Sunday, saw Eddie Howe’s side lose back-to-back Premier League matches for the first time since January. On top of that, they’ve now gone five consecutive league fixtures without a win (D2, L3).

However, they did at least finally end a run of more than seven hours without scoring from open play and also followed that up with a 2-0 win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup in midweek. Also, with only one loss at home since Manchester City beat them in January (W6, D5), Magpies fans might not be too discouraged just yet.

Yet, after keeping just one clean sheet in their last six such fixtures (W3, D2, L1), they will likely need their forwards to fire against Arsenal, with each of the last five H2Hs here won ‘to nil’ by the side scoring first (W2, L3).

Meanwhile, Arsenal will look to follow up their impressive 3-0 midweek win over Preston in the Carabao Cup with another solid performance here.

The Gunners kept their title charge alive last weekend when they held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw. Mikel Arteta’s side now sit a concerning five points behind leaders Man City, so they know there is no room for mistakes here if they want to remain in the title race.

However, injuries to key players is threatening to ruin their season, with defender Gabriel Magalhães the latest player to suffer an injury. They will travel to Newcastle looking to avoid three straight winless Premier League road games for the first time this calendar year (D1, L1).

Encouragement could come from winning four of the last six away H2Hs (L2) in a fixture that hasn’t produced a draw at St James’ Park since 2011 (Arsenal: W8, L3)

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

November 2, 2024
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Manchester City
Southampton 16:00 Everton
Ipswich Town 16:00 Leicester City
Nottingham Forest 16:00 West Ham United
Liverpool 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Wolverhampton Wanderers 18:30 Crystal Palace
November 3, 2024
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Aston Villa
Manchester United 17:30 Chelsea
November 4, 2024
Fulham 21:00 Brentford
November 9, 2024
Brentford 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace 16:00 Fulham
West Ham United 16:00 Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Southampton
Brighton & Hov… 18:30 Manchester City
Liverpool 21:00 Aston Villa
November 10, 2024
Manchester United 15:00 Leicester City
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Ipswich Town
Chelsea 17:30 Arsenal

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Manchester City 9 7 2 0 20 9 +11 23
2 Liverpool 9 7 1 1 17 5 +12 22
3 Arsenal 10 5 3 2 17 11 +6 18
4 Aston Villa 9 5 3 1 16 11 +5 18
5 Chelsea 9 5 2 2 19 11 +8 17
6 Brighton & Hov… 9 4 4 1 16 12 +4 16
7 Nottingham Forest 9 4 4 1 11 7 +4 16
8 Newcastle United 10 4 3 3 10 10 +0 15
9 Tottenham Hotspur 9 4 1 4 18 10 +8 13
10 Brentford 9 4 1 4 18 18 +0 13
11 Fulham 9 3 3 3 12 12 +0 12
12 AFC Bournemouth 9 3 3 3 11 11 +0 12
13 West Ham United 9 3 2 4 13 16 -3 11
14 Manchester United 9 3 2 4 8 11 -3 11
15 Leicester City 9 2 3 4 13 17 -4 9
16 Everton 9 2 3 4 10 16 -6 9
17 Crystal Palace 9 1 3 5 6 11 -5 6
18 Ipswich Town 9 0 4 5 9 20 -11 4
19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 9 0 2 7 12 25 -13 2
20 Southampton 9 0 1 8 6 19 -13 1

Check Also

Manchester United vs Chelsea Preview

Manchester United will play their first Premier League game post-Erik ten Hag era this Sunday ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.