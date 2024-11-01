Newcastle United vs Arsenal Preview

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 2nd November 2024 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT Newcastle United will look to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Arsenal to St. James Park this Saturday. The Magpies come into this game on the back of two consecutive losses in the league. The most recent of those losses, which came in a 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Sunday, saw Eddie Howe’s side lose back-to-back Premier League matches for the first time since January. On top of that, they’ve now gone five consecutive league fixtures without a win (D2, L3). However, they did at least finally end a run of more than seven hours without scoring from open play and also followed that up with a 2-0 win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup in midweek. Also, with only one loss at home since Manchester City beat them in January (W6, D5), Magpies fans might not be too discouraged just yet. Yet, after keeping just one clean sheet in their last six such fixtures (W3, D2, L1), they will likely need their forwards to fire against Arsenal, with each of the last five H2Hs here won ‘to nil’ by the side scoring first (W2, L3). Meanwhile, Arsenal will look to follow up their impressive 3-0 midweek win over Preston in the Carabao Cup with another solid performance here. The Gunners kept their title charge alive last weekend when they held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw. Mikel Arteta’s side now sit a concerning five points behind leaders Man City, so they know there is no room for mistakes here if they want to remain in the title race. However, injuries to key players is threatening to ruin their season, with defender Gabriel Magalhães the latest player to suffer an injury. They will travel to Newcastle looking to avoid three straight winless Premier League road games for the first time this calendar year (D1, L1). Encouragement could come from winning four of the last six away H2Hs (L2) in a fixture that hasn’t produced a draw at St James’ Park since 2011 (Arsenal: W8, L3) Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
November 2, 2024 AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Manchester City
Southampton
16:00
Everton
Ipswich Town
16:00
Leicester City
Nottingham Forest
16:00
West Ham United
Liverpool
16:00
Brighton & Hov…
Wolverhampton Wanderers
18:30
Crystal Palace
November 3, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur
15:00
Aston Villa
Manchester United
17:30
Chelsea
November 4, 2024 Fulham
21:00
Brentford
November 9, 2024 Brentford
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace
16:00
Fulham
West Ham United
16:00
Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Southampton
Brighton & Hov…
18:30
Manchester City
Liverpool
21:00
Aston Villa
November 10, 2024 Manchester United
15:00
Leicester City
Nottingham Forest
15:00
Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur
15:00
Ipswich Town
Chelsea
17:30
Arsenal
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Manchester City
9
7
2
0
20
9
+11
23
2
Liverpool
9
7
1
1
17
5
+12
22
3
Arsenal
10
5
3
2
17
11
+6
18
4
Aston Villa
9
5
3
1
16
11
+5
18
5
Chelsea
9
5
2
2
19
11
+8
17
6
Brighton & Hov…
9
4
4
1
16
12
+4
16
7
Nottingham Forest
9
4
4
1
11
7
+4
16
8
Newcastle United
10
4
3
3
10
10
+0
15
9
Tottenham Hotspur
9
4
1
4
18
10
+8
13
10
Brentford
9
4
1
4
18
18
+0
13
11
Fulham
9
3
3
3
12
12
+0
12
12
AFC Bournemouth
9
3
3
3
11
11
+0
12
13
West Ham United
9
3
2
4
13
16
-3
11
14
Manchester United
9
3
2
4
8
11
-3
11
15
Leicester City
9
2
3
4
13
17
-4
9
16
Everton
9
2
3
4
10
16
-6
9
17
Crystal Palace
9
1
3
5
6
11
-5
6
18
Ipswich Town
9
0
4
5
9
20
-11
4
19
Wolverhampton Wanderers
9
0
2
7
12
25
-13
2
20
Southampton
9
0
1
8
6
19
-13
1
