Fulham vs Brentford Preview

Fulham vs Brentford Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Craven Cottage Date: 4th November 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Fulham will look to open the month of November with a win when they welcome Brentford to Craven Cottage on Monday night. After recording two consecutive wins to end September, the Cottagers failed to win any of their league games in October without a win (D1, L2). Throwing away leads have contributed to their poor returns, with their 1-1 draw against Everton last week the most recent time it happened. Despite their poor return in October, they entered this new mint still inside the top-half. Meanwhile, if they are looking for inspiration here, their record in recent top-flight London derbies is much better (W2, D3), and should give them a lift. Defeat here to Aston Villa last month (L 3-1) was the Cottagers’ first home league loss of the season (W2, D1) which is a dramatic improvement on how they finished last term. However, there is no guarantee of a return to winning ways because Marco Silva’s side have only won one of the last 13 home H2Hs (D6, L6) since winning a third-tier clash in April 1990. Meanwhile, Brentford come into this tie on the back of an encouraging League Cup win over Sheffield United which granted them passage to the tournament’s quarter final stage. That win followed a nerve-wracking seven-goal thriller against Ipswich last week (W 4-3), with an injury-time winner ensuring they travel to Craven Cottage one point better off than their hosts (13). Like their hosts, the Bees have also been guilty of squandering opportunities this term, losing 11 points from winning positions – the only side in the division with a worse such record than Fulham. Even more ominous is that Thomas Frank’s side are yet to claim anything on the road this term (L4), despite taking the lead in the last three of those fixtures. In their defence, they have not had it easy so far, as this is their first league away game against a side not playing in Europe this season so they might fancy their chances of recording a first-ever Monday night Premier League win on the road after losing both previous outings by 2+ goals. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
November 9, 2024 Brentford
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace
16:00
Fulham
West Ham United
16:00
Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Southampton
Brighton & Hov…
18:30
Manchester City
Liverpool
21:00
Aston Villa
November 10, 2024 Manchester United
15:00
Leicester City
Nottingham Forest
15:00
Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur
15:00
Ipswich Town
Chelsea
17:30
Arsenal
November 23, 2024 Leicester City
13:30
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Brighton & Hov…
Arsenal
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa
16:00
Crystal Palace
Everton
16:00
Brentford
Fulham
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City
18:30
Tottenham Hotspur
November 24, 2024 Southampton
15:00
Liverpool
Ipswich Town
17:30
Manchester United
November 25, 2024 Newcastle United
21:00
West Ham United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
10
8
1
1
19
6
+13
25
2
Manchester City
10
7
2
1
21
11
+10
23
3
Nottingham Forest
10
5
4
1
14
7
+7
19
4
Chelsea
10
5
3
2
20
12
+8
18
5
Arsenal
10
5
3
2
17
11
+6
18
6
Aston Villa
10
5
3
2
17
15
+2
18
7
Tottenham Hotspur
10
5
1
4
22
11
+11
16
8
Brighton & Hov…
10
4
4
2
17
14
+3
16
9
Fulham
10
4
3
3
14
13
+1
15
10
AFC Bournemouth
10
4
3
3
13
12
+1
15
11
Newcastle United
10
4
3
3
10
10
+0
15
12
Brentford
10
4
1
5
19
20
-1
13
13
Manchester United
10
3
3
4
9
12
-3
12
14
West Ham United
10
3
2
5
13
19
-6
11
15
Leicester City
10
2
4
4
14
18
-4
10
16
Everton
10
2
3
5
10
17
-7
9
17
Crystal Palace
10
1
4
5
8
13
-5
7
18
Ipswich Town
10
0
5
5
10
21
-11
5
19
Southampton
10
1
1
8
7
19
-12
4
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
10
0
3
7
14
27
-13
3
Premier League Table