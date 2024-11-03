Fulham vs Brentford Preview

Fulham vs Brentford Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Craven Cottage Date: 4th November 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Fulham will look to open the month of November with a win when they welcome Brentford to Craven Cottage on Monday night.

After recording two consecutive wins to end September, the Cottagers failed to win any of their league games in October without a win (D1, L2). Throwing away leads have contributed to their poor returns, with their 1-1 draw against Everton last week the most recent time it happened.

Despite their poor return in October, they entered this new mint still inside the top-half. Meanwhile, if they are looking for inspiration here, their record in recent top-flight London derbies is much better (W2, D3), and should give them a lift.

Defeat here to Aston Villa last month (L 3-1) was the Cottagers’ first home league loss of the season (W2, D1) which is a dramatic improvement on how they finished last term. However, there is no guarantee of a return to winning ways because Marco Silva’s side have only won one of the last 13 home H2Hs (D6, L6) since winning a third-tier clash in April 1990.

Meanwhile, Brentford come into this tie on the back of an encouraging League Cup win over Sheffield United which granted them passage to the tournament’s quarter final stage. That win followed a nerve-wracking seven-goal thriller against Ipswich last week (W 4-3), with an injury-time winner ensuring they travel to Craven Cottage one point better off than their hosts (13).

Like their hosts, the Bees have also been guilty of squandering opportunities this term, losing 11 points from winning positions – the only side in the division with a worse such record than Fulham. Even more ominous is that Thomas Frank’s side are yet to claim anything on the road this term (L4), despite taking the lead in the last three of those fixtures.

In their defence, they have not had it easy so far, as this is their first league away game against a side not playing in Europe this season so they might fancy their chances of recording a first-ever Monday night Premier League win on the road after losing both previous outings by 2+ goals.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

