Fulham vs Brentford Preview

Gamingtips Staff November 3, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Fulham vs Brentford

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Craven Cottage

Date: 4th November 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Fulham will look to open the month of November with a win when they welcome Brentford to Craven Cottage on Monday night.

After recording two consecutive wins to end September, the Cottagers failed to win any of their league games in October without a win (D1, L2). Throwing away leads have contributed to their poor returns, with their 1-1 draw against Everton last week the most recent time it happened.

Despite their poor return in October, they entered this new mint still inside the top-half. Meanwhile, if they are looking for inspiration here, their record in recent top-flight London derbies is much better (W2, D3), and should give them a lift.

Defeat here to Aston Villa last month (L 3-1) was the Cottagers’ first home league loss of the season (W2, D1) which is a dramatic improvement on how they finished last term. However, there is no guarantee of a return to winning ways because Marco Silva’s side have only won one of the last 13 home H2Hs (D6, L6) since winning a third-tier clash in April 1990.

Meanwhile, Brentford come into this tie on the back of an encouraging League Cup win over Sheffield United which granted them passage to the tournament’s quarter final stage. That win followed a nerve-wracking seven-goal thriller against Ipswich last week (W 4-3), with an injury-time winner ensuring they travel to Craven Cottage one point better off than their hosts (13).

Like their hosts, the Bees have also been guilty of squandering opportunities this term, losing 11 points from winning positions – the only side in the division with a worse such record than Fulham. Even more ominous is that Thomas Frank’s side are yet to claim anything on the road this term (L4), despite taking the lead in the last three of those fixtures.

In their defence, they have not had it easy so far, as this is their first league away game against a side not playing in Europe this season so they might fancy their chances of recording a first-ever Monday night Premier League win on the road after losing both previous outings by 2+ goals.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

November 9, 2024
Brentford 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace 16:00 Fulham
West Ham United 16:00 Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Southampton
Brighton & Hov… 18:30 Manchester City
Liverpool 21:00 Aston Villa
November 10, 2024
Manchester United 15:00 Leicester City
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Ipswich Town
Chelsea 17:30 Arsenal
November 23, 2024
Leicester City 13:30 Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Arsenal 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa 16:00 Crystal Palace
Everton 16:00 Brentford
Fulham 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City 18:30 Tottenham Hotspur
November 24, 2024
Southampton 15:00 Liverpool
Ipswich Town 17:30 Manchester United
November 25, 2024
Newcastle United 21:00 West Ham United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 10 8 1 1 19 6 +13 25
2 Manchester City 10 7 2 1 21 11 +10 23
3 Nottingham Forest 10 5 4 1 14 7 +7 19
4 Chelsea 10 5 3 2 20 12 +8 18
5 Arsenal 10 5 3 2 17 11 +6 18
6 Aston Villa 10 5 3 2 17 15 +2 18
7 Tottenham Hotspur 10 5 1 4 22 11 +11 16
8 Brighton & Hov… 10 4 4 2 17 14 +3 16
9 Fulham 10 4 3 3 14 13 +1 15
10 AFC Bournemouth 10 4 3 3 13 12 +1 15
11 Newcastle United 10 4 3 3 10 10 +0 15
12 Brentford 10 4 1 5 19 20 -1 13
13 Manchester United 10 3 3 4 9 12 -3 12
14 West Ham United 10 3 2 5 13 19 -6 11
15 Leicester City 10 2 4 4 14 18 -4 10
16 Everton 10 2 3 5 10 17 -7 9
17 Crystal Palace 10 1 4 5 8 13 -5 7
18 Ipswich Town 10 0 5 5 10 21 -11 5
19 Southampton 10 1 1 8 7 19 -12 4
20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 10 0 3 7 14 27 -13 3

