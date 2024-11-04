Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen Competition – Champions League Stadium: Anfield Date: 5th November 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Fresh from storming to the top of the Premier League table, Liverpool will now look to climb to the summit in the Champions League when they welcome Bayer Leverkusen to Anfield on Tuesday.

The Reds came from a goal down to defeat Brighton on Saturday. That win was enough to push them to the top of the league table, thanks to Manchester City’s surprise loss to Bournemouth on the same day. That win was also their 13th win in 15 games under Arne Slot in all competitions (D1, L1), and another win will continue their perfect record in the Champions League this season.

The Anfield faithful have good reason to expect a win. Liverpool’s record of eleven wins in their last 16 Champions League home matches shows how dominant they can be at Anfield (D2, L3). Liverpool’s undefeated record in their last 13 games against German opposition (W10, D3) is also a good omen for the Reds.

However, the last German team to beat Liverpool just so happens to be Leverkusen in the 2001/02 Champions League before the Reds got their revenge three seasons later when none other than Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso famously helped Liverpool lift the trophy that season. The Spaniard will certainly receive a warm reception on his return to Anfield but could face a more hostile goodbye if his side continues their current four-game unbeaten streak against English opposition (W2, D2).

Much like last season, Die Werkself are once again proving incredibly hard to beat, having lost just once in their 15 games this campaign (W9, D5). That’s translated to two wins and a draw in their three Champions League matches this term. Hitting the road doesn’t seem to harm their chances of remaining unbeaten since they’ve lost just one of their last 13 away European games (W8, D4).