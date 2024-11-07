Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas Preview

Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadio de Vallecas Date: 8th November 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT La Liga returns this Friday with Rayo Vallecano hosting Las Palmas. The hosts were forced to sit out the last round of La Liga action as their game away to Villarreal was postponed following the devastating floods in the region. They will now hope to pick up right where they left off, having lost just one of their last eight matches in all competitions (W4, D3). Vallecano proved their grit in their last league outing as they secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Alavés in La Liga, despite being reduced to ten men in the 22nd minute. What would’ve delighted manager Iñigo Pérez more than most was the clean sheet since his team had failed to shut out their opposition in each of their eight home games before that. However, Las Palmas will be looking to burst Vallecano’s bubble. The visitors find themselves heading up the dreaded relegation zone going into the weekend with just nine points to their name from 12 league matches (W2, D3, L7). Their situation could be a lot worse though if it wasn’t for a surprising pair of wins over Valencia and Girona before being brought back down to earth with a 2-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid on Sunday. Diego Martínez’s men once again find themselves as underdogs in this encounter as they’ve won only once in their last 57 top-flight visits to the Comunidad de Madrid region (D14, L42). However, that sole triumph did come here at Vallecas last season, a result that broke an eight-game winless H2H run (D4, L4). Yet, their manager’s career record of just one victory over Rayo in five such meetings (D2, L2) serves as another bad omen for the visitors. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
November 2, 2024 Valencia
21:00
Real Madrid
November 9, 2024 Real Madrid
14:00
Osasuna
Villarreal
16:15
Alaves
Espanyol
18:30
Valencia
Leganes
21:00
Sevilla
November 10, 2024 Real Betis
14:00
Celta Vigo
Mallorca
16:15
Atlético de Madrid
Getafe
18:30
Girona
Real Valladolid
18:30
Athletic Bilbao
Real Sociedad
21:00
Barcelona
November 22, 2024 Getafe
21:00
Real Valladolid
November 23, 2024 Valencia
14:00
Real Betis
Atlético de Madrid
16:15
Alaves
Girona
18:30
Espanyol
Las Palmas
18:30
Mallorca
Celta Vigo
21:00
Barcelona
November 24, 2024 Osasuna
14:00
Villarreal
Sevilla
16:15
Rayo Vallecano
Leganes
18:30
Real Madrid
Athletic Bilbao
21:00
Real Sociedad
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Barcelona
12
11
0
1
40
11
+29
33
2
Real Madrid
11
7
3
1
21
11
+10
24
3
Atlético de Madrid
12
6
5
1
18
7
+11
23
4
Villarreal
11
6
3
2
20
19
+1
21
5
Osasuna
12
6
3
3
17
16
+1
21
6
Athletic Bilbao
12
5
4
3
18
12
+6
19
7
Real Betis
12
5
4
3
12
10
+2
19
8
Mallorca
12
5
3
4
10
9
+1
18
9
Rayo Vallecano
12
4
4
4
13
13
+0
16
10
Celta Vigo
12
5
1
6
18
20
-2
16
11
Real Sociedad
12
4
3
5
10
10
+0
15
12
Girona
12
4
3
5
15
17
-2
15
13
Sevilla
12
4
3
5
12
17
-5
15
14
Alaves
12
4
1
7
14
19
-5
13
15
Las Palmas
13
3
3
7
16
22
-6
12
16
Leganes
12
2
5
5
12
16
-4
11
17
Getafe
12
1
7
4
8
10
-2
10
18
Espanyol
12
3
1
8
11
22
-11
10
19
Real Valladolid
12
2
2
8
9
24
-15
8
20
Valencia
11
1
4
6
8
17
-9
7
