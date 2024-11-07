Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas Preview

Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadio de Vallecas Date: 8th November 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga returns this Friday with Rayo Vallecano hosting Las Palmas.

The hosts were forced to sit out the last round of La Liga action as their game away to Villarreal was postponed following the devastating floods in the region. They will now hope to pick up right where they left off, having lost just one of their last eight matches in all competitions (W4, D3).

Vallecano proved their grit in their last league outing as they secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Alavés in La Liga, despite being reduced to ten men in the 22nd minute. What would’ve delighted manager Iñigo Pérez more than most was the clean sheet since his team had failed to shut out their opposition in each of their eight home games before that.

However, Las Palmas will be looking to burst Vallecano’s bubble. The visitors find themselves heading up the dreaded relegation zone going into the weekend with just nine points to their name from 12 league matches (W2, D3, L7).

Their situation could be a lot worse though if it wasn’t for a surprising pair of wins over Valencia and Girona before being brought back down to earth with a 2-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid on Sunday. Diego Martínez’s men once again find themselves as underdogs in this encounter as they’ve won only once in their last 57 top-flight visits to the Comunidad de Madrid region (D14, L42).

However, that sole triumph did come here at Vallecas last season, a result that broke an eight-game winless H2H run (D4, L4). Yet, their manager’s career record of just one victory over Rayo in five such meetings (D2, L2) serves as another bad omen for the visitors.

