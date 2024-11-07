Adbet365Ad

Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas Preview

Gamingtips Staff November 7, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Estadio de Vallecas

Date: 8th November 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga returns this Friday with Rayo Vallecano hosting Las Palmas.

The hosts were forced to sit out the last round of La Liga action as their game away to Villarreal was postponed following the devastating floods in the region. They will now hope to pick up right where they left off, having lost just one of their last eight matches in all competitions (W4, D3).

Vallecano proved their grit in their last league outing as they secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Alavés in La Liga, despite being reduced to ten men in the 22nd minute. What would’ve delighted manager Iñigo Pérez more than most was the clean sheet since his team had failed to shut out their opposition in each of their eight home games before that.

However, Las Palmas will be looking to burst Vallecano’s bubble. The visitors find themselves heading up the dreaded relegation zone going into the weekend with just nine points to their name from 12 league matches (W2, D3, L7).

Their situation could be a lot worse though if it wasn’t for a surprising pair of wins over Valencia and Girona before being brought back down to earth with a 2-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid on Sunday. Diego Martínez’s men once again find themselves as underdogs in this encounter as they’ve won only once in their last 57 top-flight visits to the Comunidad de Madrid region (D14, L42).

However, that sole triumph did come here at Vallecas last season, a result that broke an eight-game winless H2H run (D4, L4). Yet, their manager’s career record of just one victory over Rayo in five such meetings (D2, L2) serves as another bad omen for the visitors.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

November 2, 2024
Valencia 21:00 Real Madrid
November 9, 2024
Real Madrid 14:00 Osasuna
Villarreal 16:15 Alaves
Espanyol 18:30 Valencia
Leganes 21:00 Sevilla
November 10, 2024
Real Betis 14:00 Celta Vigo
Mallorca 16:15 Atlético de Madrid
Getafe 18:30 Girona
Real Valladolid 18:30 Athletic Bilbao
Real Sociedad 21:00 Barcelona
November 22, 2024
Getafe 21:00 Real Valladolid
November 23, 2024
Valencia 14:00 Real Betis
Atlético de Madrid 16:15 Alaves
Girona 18:30 Espanyol
Las Palmas 18:30 Mallorca
Celta Vigo 21:00 Barcelona
November 24, 2024
Osasuna 14:00 Villarreal
Sevilla 16:15 Rayo Vallecano
Leganes 18:30 Real Madrid
Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Real Sociedad

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Barcelona 12 11 0 1 40 11 +29 33
2 Real Madrid 11 7 3 1 21 11 +10 24
3 Atlético de Madrid 12 6 5 1 18 7 +11 23
4 Villarreal 11 6 3 2 20 19 +1 21
5 Osasuna 12 6 3 3 17 16 +1 21
6 Athletic Bilbao 12 5 4 3 18 12 +6 19
7 Real Betis 12 5 4 3 12 10 +2 19
8 Mallorca 12 5 3 4 10 9 +1 18
9 Rayo Vallecano 12 4 4 4 13 13 +0 16
10 Celta Vigo 12 5 1 6 18 20 -2 16
11 Real Sociedad 12 4 3 5 10 10 +0 15
12 Girona 12 4 3 5 15 17 -2 15
13 Sevilla 12 4 3 5 12 17 -5 15
14 Alaves 12 4 1 7 14 19 -5 13
15 Las Palmas 13 3 3 7 16 22 -6 12
16 Leganes 12 2 5 5 12 16 -4 11
17 Getafe 12 1 7 4 8 10 -2 10
18 Espanyol 12 3 1 8 11 22 -11 10
19 Real Valladolid 12 2 2 8 9 24 -15 8
20 Valencia 11 1 4 6 8 17 -9 7

