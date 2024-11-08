Liverpool vs Aston Villa Preview

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 9th November 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Liverpool will look to continue their terrific form this season when they welcome struggling Aston Villa to Anfield this weekend. The Reds top the Premier League and Champions League standings, and they have been so hard to stop, losing just one game in all competitions this season. That shock defeat to Nottingham Forest has long been forgotten, but they know that they cannot underestimate Aston Villa. Villa has struggled with three straight losses and no wins in their last four games, so this is hardly the time that they want to face Liverpool. Unai Emery’s side has lost the magic that saw them beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and they now visit one of the most hostile grounds in England. Their last five visits to Anfield have ended with four losses and no wins, so this is not a good time for them. Liverpool fans watched their team score four times against Bayer Leverkusen in their last game, with Luis Diaz scoring a hat trick. This means they have more than enough goal threat to demolish Villa. Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo remain in red-hot form, so Tyrone Mings cannot afford the ridiculous mistake he made in the Champions League. Villa now has a goalscoring problem, with just three scored in their last four matches, but they will be worried about the eight they have conceded in the same number of games. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
November 9, 2024 Brentford
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace
16:00
Fulham
West Ham United
16:00
Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Southampton
Brighton & Hov…
18:30
Manchester City
Liverpool
21:00
Aston Villa
November 10, 2024 Manchester United
15:00
Leicester City
Nottingham Forest
15:00
Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur
15:00
Ipswich Town
Chelsea
17:30
Arsenal
November 23, 2024 Leicester City
13:30
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Brighton & Hov…
Arsenal
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa
16:00
Crystal Palace
Everton
16:00
Brentford
Fulham
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City
18:30
Tottenham Hotspur
November 24, 2024 Southampton
15:00
Liverpool
Ipswich Town
17:30
Manchester United
November 25, 2024 Newcastle United
21:00
West Ham United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
10
8
1
1
19
6
+13
25
2
Manchester City
10
7
2
1
21
11
+10
23
3
Nottingham Forest
10
5
4
1
14
7
+7
19
4
Chelsea
10
5
3
2
20
12
+8
18
5
Arsenal
10
5
3
2
17
11
+6
18
6
Aston Villa
10
5
3
2
17
15
+2
18
7
Tottenham Hotspur
10
5
1
4
22
11
+11
16
8
Brighton & Hov…
10
4
4
2
17
14
+3
16
9
Fulham
10
4
3
3
14
13
+1
15
10
AFC Bournemouth
10
4
3
3
13
12
+1
15
11
Newcastle United
10
4
3
3
10
10
+0
15
12
Brentford
10
4
1
5
19
20
-1
13
13
Manchester United
10
3
3
4
9
12
-3
12
14
West Ham United
10
3
2
5
13
19
-6
11
15
Leicester City
10
2
4
4
14
18
-4
10
16
Everton
10
2
3
5
10
17
-7
9
17
Crystal Palace
10
1
4
5
8
13
-5
7
18
Ipswich Town
10
0
5
5
10
21
-11
5
19
Southampton
10
1
1
8
7
19
-12
4
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
10
0
3
7
14
27
-13
3
