Liverpool vs Aston Villa Preview

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 9th November 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will look to continue their terrific form this season when they welcome struggling Aston Villa to Anfield this weekend.

The Reds top the Premier League and Champions League standings, and they have been so hard to stop, losing just one game in all competitions this season.

That shock defeat to Nottingham Forest has long been forgotten, but they know that they cannot underestimate Aston Villa.

Villa has struggled with three straight losses and no wins in their last four games, so this is hardly the time that they want to face Liverpool.

Unai Emery’s side has lost the magic that saw them beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and they now visit one of the most hostile grounds in England.

Their last five visits to Anfield have ended with four losses and no wins, so this is not a good time for them.

Liverpool fans watched their team score four times against Bayer Leverkusen in their last game, with Luis Diaz scoring a hat trick. This means they have more than enough goal threat to demolish Villa.

Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo remain in red-hot form, so Tyrone Mings cannot afford the ridiculous mistake he made in the Champions League.

Villa now has a goalscoring problem, with just three scored in their last four matches, but they will be worried about the eight they have conceded in the same number of games.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

