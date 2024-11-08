Adbet365Ad

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Preview

Gamingtips Staff November 8, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Anfield

Date: 9th November 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will look to continue their terrific form this season when they welcome struggling Aston Villa to Anfield this weekend.

The Reds top the Premier League and Champions League standings, and they have been so hard to stop, losing just one game in all competitions this season.

That shock defeat to Nottingham Forest has long been forgotten, but they know that they cannot underestimate Aston Villa.

Villa has struggled with three straight losses and no wins in their last four games, so this is hardly the time that they want to face Liverpool.

Unai Emery’s side has lost the magic that saw them beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and they now visit one of the most hostile grounds in England.

Their last five visits to Anfield have ended with four losses and no wins, so this is not a good time for them.

Liverpool fans watched their team score four times against Bayer Leverkusen in their last game, with Luis Diaz scoring a hat trick. This means they have more than enough goal threat to demolish Villa.

Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo remain in red-hot form, so Tyrone Mings cannot afford the ridiculous mistake he made in the Champions League.

Villa now has a goalscoring problem, with just three scored in their last four matches, but they will be worried about the eight they have conceded in the same number of games.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

November 9, 2024
Brentford 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace 16:00 Fulham
West Ham United 16:00 Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Southampton
Brighton & Hov… 18:30 Manchester City
Liverpool 21:00 Aston Villa
November 10, 2024
Manchester United 15:00 Leicester City
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Ipswich Town
Chelsea 17:30 Arsenal
November 23, 2024
Leicester City 13:30 Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Arsenal 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa 16:00 Crystal Palace
Everton 16:00 Brentford
Fulham 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City 18:30 Tottenham Hotspur
November 24, 2024
Southampton 15:00 Liverpool
Ipswich Town 17:30 Manchester United
November 25, 2024
Newcastle United 21:00 West Ham United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 10 8 1 1 19 6 +13 25
2 Manchester City 10 7 2 1 21 11 +10 23
3 Nottingham Forest 10 5 4 1 14 7 +7 19
4 Chelsea 10 5 3 2 20 12 +8 18
5 Arsenal 10 5 3 2 17 11 +6 18
6 Aston Villa 10 5 3 2 17 15 +2 18
7 Tottenham Hotspur 10 5 1 4 22 11 +11 16
8 Brighton & Hov… 10 4 4 2 17 14 +3 16
9 Fulham 10 4 3 3 14 13 +1 15
10 AFC Bournemouth 10 4 3 3 13 12 +1 15
11 Newcastle United 10 4 3 3 10 10 +0 15
12 Brentford 10 4 1 5 19 20 -1 13
13 Manchester United 10 3 3 4 9 12 -3 12
14 West Ham United 10 3 2 5 13 19 -6 11
15 Leicester City 10 2 4 4 14 18 -4 10
16 Everton 10 2 3 5 10 17 -7 9
17 Crystal Palace 10 1 4 5 8 13 -5 7
18 Ipswich Town 10 0 5 5 10 21 -11 5
19 Southampton 10 1 1 8 7 19 -12 4
20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 10 0 3 7 14 27 -13 3

