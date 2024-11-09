Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview

Chelsea vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 10th November 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

After their midweek exertions in Europe, Chelsea and Arsenal turn their attention to the Premier League where they both meet at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea enter this tie as the side in better form after winning three of their last five games in all competitions (D1, L1). The most recent in that sequence was an 8-0 home win over Noah in the Conference League.

The Blues also welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge on a run of just one defeat in their last nine Premier League fixtures (W5, D3), placing them above Arsenal in the Premier League table. The fact that their sole defeat in the last nine league outings came against high-flying Liverpool suggests that Chelsea are well-positioned to record their first H2H win since August 2021 (D1, L4).

Meanwhile, Arsenal will hope to return to winning ways in this match after back-to-back 1-0 losses to Newcastle and Inter Milan in the Champions League. The loss to Inter would have been particularly painful as Mikel Arteta’s side lost despite making 20 goal attempts.

The Gunners manager declared that his side would be ready to win this test and he knows that his side must avoid losing here as it could put them ten points behind table-topping Liverpool. However, the fact that Arsenal haven’t won on the road in the league since mid-September (D1, L2) suggests another struggle could be on the cards. Yet, the positive news is that they’ve enjoyed themselves at Stamford Bridge of late, as they’re unbeaten in the last five H2Hs at Stamford Bridge (W3,D2).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Leicester City 13:30 Chelsea AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Arsenal 16:00 Nottingham Forest Aston Villa 16:00 Crystal Palace Everton 16:00 Brentford Fulham 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City 18:30 Tottenham Hotspur Southampton 15:00 Liverpool Ipswich Town 17:30 Manchester United Newcastle United 21:00 West Ham United Brighton & Hov… 21:00 Southampton Brentford 16:00 Leicester City Crystal Palace 16:00 Newcastle United Nottingham Forest 16:00 Ipswich Town Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 AFC Bournemouth West Ham United 18:30 Arsenal Chelsea 14:30 Aston Villa Manchester United 14:30 Everton Tottenham Hotspur 14:30 Fulham Liverpool 17:00 Manchester City

