Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview

November 9, 2024

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Date: 10th November 2024

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

After their midweek exertions in Europe, Chelsea and Arsenal turn their attention to the Premier League where they both meet at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea enter this tie as the side in better form after winning three of their last five games in all competitions (D1, L1). The most recent in that sequence was an 8-0 home win over Noah in the Conference League.

The Blues also welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge on a run of just one defeat in their last nine Premier League fixtures (W5, D3), placing them above Arsenal in the Premier League table. The fact that their sole defeat in the last nine league outings came against high-flying Liverpool suggests that Chelsea are well-positioned to record their first H2H win since August 2021 (D1, L4).

Meanwhile, Arsenal will hope to return to winning ways in this match after back-to-back 1-0 losses to Newcastle and Inter Milan in the Champions League. The loss to Inter would have been particularly painful as Mikel Arteta’s side lost despite making 20 goal attempts.

The Gunners manager declared that his side would be ready to win this test and he knows that his side must avoid losing here as it could put them ten points behind table-topping Liverpool. However, the fact that Arsenal haven’t won on the road in the league since mid-September (D1, L2) suggests another struggle could be on the cards. Yet, the positive news is that they’ve enjoyed themselves at Stamford Bridge of late, as they’re unbeaten in the last five H2Hs at Stamford Bridge (W3,D2).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

November 23, 2024
Leicester City 13:30 Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Arsenal 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa 16:00 Crystal Palace
Everton 16:00 Brentford
Fulham 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City 18:30 Tottenham Hotspur
November 24, 2024
Southampton 15:00 Liverpool
Ipswich Town 17:30 Manchester United
November 25, 2024
Newcastle United 21:00 West Ham United
November 29, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 21:00 Southampton
November 30, 2024
Brentford 16:00 Leicester City
Crystal Palace 16:00 Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest 16:00 Ipswich Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United 18:30 Arsenal
December 1, 2024
Chelsea 14:30 Aston Villa
Manchester United 14:30 Everton
Tottenham Hotspur 14:30 Fulham
Liverpool 17:00 Manchester City

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 11 9 1 1 21 6 +15 28
2 Manchester City 11 7 2 2 22 13 +9 23
3 Chelsea 11 5 4 2 21 13 +8 19
4 Arsenal 11 5 4 2 18 12 +6 19
5 Nottingham Forest 11 5 4 2 15 10 +5 19
6 Brighton & Hov… 11 5 4 2 19 15 +4 19
7 Fulham 11 5 3 3 16 13 +3 18
8 Newcastle United 11 5 3 3 13 11 +2 18
9 Aston Villa 11 5 3 3 17 17 +0 18
10 Tottenham Hotspur 11 5 1 5 23 13 +10 16
11 Brentford 11 5 1 5 22 22 +0 16
12 AFC Bournemouth 11 4 3 4 15 15 +0 15
13 Manchester United 11 4 3 4 12 12 +0 15
14 West Ham United 11 3 3 5 13 19 -6 12
15 Leicester City 11 2 4 5 14 21 -7 10
16 Everton 11 2 4 5 10 17 -7 10
17 Ipswich Town 11 1 5 5 12 22 -10 8
18 Crystal Palace 11 1 4 6 8 15 -7 7
19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 11 1 3 7 16 27 -11 6
20 Southampton 11 1 1 9 7 21 -14 4

