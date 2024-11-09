Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview

Chelsea vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 10th November 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT After their midweek exertions in Europe, Chelsea and Arsenal turn their attention to the Premier League where they both meet at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea enter this tie as the side in better form after winning three of their last five games in all competitions (D1, L1). The most recent in that sequence was an 8-0 home win over Noah in the Conference League. The Blues also welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge on a run of just one defeat in their last nine Premier League fixtures (W5, D3), placing them above Arsenal in the Premier League table. The fact that their sole defeat in the last nine league outings came against high-flying Liverpool suggests that Chelsea are well-positioned to record their first H2H win since August 2021 (D1, L4). Meanwhile, Arsenal will hope to return to winning ways in this match after back-to-back 1-0 losses to Newcastle and Inter Milan in the Champions League. The loss to Inter would have been particularly painful as Mikel Arteta’s side lost despite making 20 goal attempts. The Gunners manager declared that his side would be ready to win this test and he knows that his side must avoid losing here as it could put them ten points behind table-topping Liverpool. However, the fact that Arsenal haven’t won on the road in the league since mid-September (D1, L2) suggests another struggle could be on the cards. Yet, the positive news is that they’ve enjoyed themselves at Stamford Bridge of late, as they’re unbeaten in the last five H2Hs at Stamford Bridge (W3,D2). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
November 23, 2024 Leicester City
13:30
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Brighton & Hov…
Arsenal
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa
16:00
Crystal Palace
Everton
16:00
Brentford
Fulham
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City
18:30
Tottenham Hotspur
November 24, 2024 Southampton
15:00
Liverpool
Ipswich Town
17:30
Manchester United
November 25, 2024 Newcastle United
21:00
West Ham United
November 29, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
21:00
Southampton
November 30, 2024 Brentford
16:00
Leicester City
Crystal Palace
16:00
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
16:00
Ipswich Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United
18:30
Arsenal
December 1, 2024 Chelsea
14:30
Aston Villa
Manchester United
14:30
Everton
Tottenham Hotspur
14:30
Fulham
Liverpool
17:00
Manchester City
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
11
9
1
1
21
6
+15
28
2
Manchester City
11
7
2
2
22
13
+9
23
3
Chelsea
11
5
4
2
21
13
+8
19
4
Arsenal
11
5
4
2
18
12
+6
19
5
Nottingham Forest
11
5
4
2
15
10
+5
19
6
Brighton & Hov…
11
5
4
2
19
15
+4
19
7
Fulham
11
5
3
3
16
13
+3
18
8
Newcastle United
11
5
3
3
13
11
+2
18
9
Aston Villa
11
5
3
3
17
17
+0
18
10
Tottenham Hotspur
11
5
1
5
23
13
+10
16
11
Brentford
11
5
1
5
22
22
+0
16
12
AFC Bournemouth
11
4
3
4
15
15
+0
15
13
Manchester United
11
4
3
4
12
12
+0
15
14
West Ham United
11
3
3
5
13
19
-6
12
15
Leicester City
11
2
4
5
14
21
-7
10
16
Everton
11
2
4
5
10
17
-7
10
17
Ipswich Town
11
1
5
5
12
22
-10
8
18
Crystal Palace
11
1
4
6
8
15
-7
7
19
Wolverhampton Wanderers
11
1
3
7
16
27
-11
6
20
Southampton
11
1
1
9
7
21
-14
4
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table