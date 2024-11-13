Adbet365Ad

Belgium vs Italy Preview

Gamingtips Staff November 13, 2024 Featured Articles

Belgium vs Italy

Competition – Nations League

Stadium: King Baudouin Stadium

Date: 14th November 2024

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Belgium will look to bounce back from their terrible run of form when they welcome Italy to King Baudouin Stadium for their Round 5  Nations League group-stage game.

The hosts have endured a tough Nations League cycle, winning just one game out of four (D1, L2). As such, they come into this tie with a place in a relegation play-off in the League, which is likely the best they can achieve.

Only a win will be enough to keep their slim progression hopes alive, but standing in their way are an Italy side that the Red Devils haven’t beaten in a competitive international since way back in May 1972 (D2, L4).

Their record doesn’t get much better when you include friendly meetings either (W4, D5, L16). However, the fact that three of those wins did come on home soil should provide extra motivation for Belgium head coach Domenico Tedesco given that he himself was born in Italy.

Meanwhile, Italy travel to Brussels in good spirits, knowing a draw is enough to secure their place in the quarter-finals of this Nations League cycle after an unbeaten start (W3, D1). The only blemish on that record is a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture despite playing over 50 minutes with ten men. Luciano Spalletti’s men responded emphatically by thrashing Israel 4-1 to retain their place at the group’s summit.

Therefore, the Azzurri are well placed to reach the Nations League knockout stages for a third consecutive cycle. That strength also translates to the road, where Italy have won both away matches in this cycle—notably beating France—part of a streak of four consecutive such victories in this competition.

