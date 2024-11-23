Ipswich Town vs Manchester United Preview

Ipswich Town vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Portman Road Date: 24th November 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Manchester United will begin life under Ruben Amorim this Sunday when they travel to Portman Road to face Premier League new boys Ipswich Town.

The hosts have not had an easy start back in the Premier League, with just one win in their opening eleven games (D5, L5). However, that sole win came at the 11th attempt just before the international break by beating Tottenham 2-1 away from home.

So it’s a particularly encouraging omen for The Tractor Boys as their last set of back-to-back top-flight wins, which came during their previous Premier League campaign in 2001/02, started with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham. But as the only Premier League side yet to win on their own turf this term (D3, L2), Kieran McKenna’s men are in dire need of better performances at Portman Road.

All five previous newly promoted sides who failed to emerge victorious from their first six such outings went on to be relegated so Ipswich will be desperate to get the ball rolling soon. However, a meeting against Manchester United – who they haven’t beaten in any competition this century (D1, L4) – is unlikely to inspire confidence.

The Red Devils come into this tie in tidy form having won three out of their last four games since Erik ten Hag left the club (D1). Another new era awaits as Amorim becomes their sixth permanent managerial appointment since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

The Portuguese coach is the youngest man to take charge of the Red Devils since Wilf McGuinness in 1969 and he is joining a dressing room buoyed by the aforementioned four-match competitive unbeaten run under the interim leadership of Ruud van Nistelrooy (W3, D1).

The former Sporting coach has the advantage of seeing several of his players return from injury during the international break, with Kobbie Mainoo, Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw all back in training. United appear as close to full strength in terms of availability as they have been in 18 months, standing them in good stead as they look to continue a sensational 19-match unbeaten run against promoted sides (W17, D2). They even won each of the last nine such fixtures on the road.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

