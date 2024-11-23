Ipswich Town vs Manchester United Preview

Ipswich Town vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Portman Road Date: 24th November 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Manchester United will begin life under Ruben Amorim this Sunday when they travel to Portman Road to face Premier League new boys Ipswich Town. The hosts have not had an easy start back in the Premier League, with just one win in their opening eleven games (D5, L5). However, that sole win came at the 11th attempt just before the international break by beating Tottenham 2-1 away from home. So it’s a particularly encouraging omen for The Tractor Boys as their last set of back-to-back top-flight wins, which came during their previous Premier League campaign in 2001/02, started with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham. But as the only Premier League side yet to win on their own turf this term (D3, L2), Kieran McKenna’s men are in dire need of better performances at Portman Road. All five previous newly promoted sides who failed to emerge victorious from their first six such outings went on to be relegated so Ipswich will be desperate to get the ball rolling soon. However, a meeting against Manchester United – who they haven’t beaten in any competition this century (D1, L4) – is unlikely to inspire confidence. The Red Devils come into this tie in tidy form having won three out of their last four games since Erik ten Hag left the club (D1). Another new era awaits as Amorim becomes their sixth permanent managerial appointment since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. The Portuguese coach is the youngest man to take charge of the Red Devils since Wilf McGuinness in 1969 and he is joining a dressing room buoyed by the aforementioned four-match competitive unbeaten run under the interim leadership of Ruud van Nistelrooy (W3, D1). The former Sporting coach has the advantage of seeing several of his players return from injury during the international break, with Kobbie Mainoo, Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw all back in training. United appear as close to full strength in terms of availability as they have been in 18 months, standing them in good stead as they look to continue a sensational 19-match unbeaten run against promoted sides (W17, D2). They even won each of the last nine such fixtures on the road. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
November 24, 2024 Southampton
15:00
Liverpool
Ipswich Town
17:30
Manchester United
November 25, 2024 Newcastle United
21:00
West Ham United
November 29, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
21:00
Southampton
November 30, 2024 Brentford
16:00
Leicester City
Crystal Palace
16:00
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
16:00
Ipswich Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United
18:30
Arsenal
December 1, 2024 Chelsea
14:30
Aston Villa
Manchester United
14:30
Everton
Tottenham Hotspur
14:30
Fulham
Liverpool
17:00
Manchester City
December 3, 2024 Ipswich Town
20:30
Crystal Palace
Leicester City
21:15
West Ham United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
11
9
1
1
21
6
+15
28
2
Manchester City
12
7
2
3
22
17
+5
23
3
Chelsea
12
6
4
2
23
14
+9
22
4
Arsenal
12
6
4
2
21
12
+9
22
5
Brighton & Hov…
12
6
4
2
21
16
+5
22
6
Tottenham Hotspur
12
6
1
5
27
13
+14
19
7
Nottingham Forest
12
5
4
3
15
13
+2
19
8
Aston Villa
12
5
4
3
19
19
+0
19
9
Newcastle United
11
5
3
3
13
11
+2
18
10
Fulham
12
5
3
4
17
17
+0
18
11
Brentford
12
5
2
5
22
22
+0
17
12
Manchester United
11
4
3
4
12
12
+0
15
13
AFC Bournemouth
12
4
3
5
16
17
-1
15
14
West Ham United
11
3
3
5
13
19
-6
12
15
Everton
12
2
5
5
10
17
-7
11
16
Leicester City
12
2
4
6
15
23
-8
10
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
12
2
3
7
20
28
-8
9
18
Crystal Palace
12
1
5
6
10
17
-7
8
19
Ipswich Town
11
1
5
5
12
22
-10
8
20
Southampton
11
1
1
9
7
21
-14
4
