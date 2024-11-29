Adbet365Ad

Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview

Gamingtips Staff November 29, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Anfield

Date: 1st December 2024

Kick-off time – 16:00 GMT

Liverpool will renew their rivalry with Manchester City this Sunday when both sides meet in a Premier League top-of-the-table clash at Anfield.

Liverpool continued their impressive run of form under Arne Slot in midweek as they followed up a 3-2 win over Southampton last weekend with a professional 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League. Both wins extended their leads at the top of the Premier League and Champions League table and ensures they come into this tie with a six-game winning run and a 15-game unbeaten record (W14, D1).

Now having toppled the champions of Spain and Europe, and the champions of Germany in Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield this season, they prepare to welcome the champions of England, against whom they’ve lost just one of the last 21 Premier League home H2Hs (W13, D7).

There’s no better time for them to play Man City who are experiencing by far their worst run in recent memory. The Citizens have failed to win any of their last six games (L5, D1), with their midweek Champions League outing the most bizarre in that time.

After racing to a three-goal lead against Dutch side Feyenoord, Pep Guardiola’s side conceded three goals in the last 15 minutes of the game, eventually drawing the game 3-3. It was the first time in Pep Guardiola’s 942-game managerial career that he’s seen any of his teams fail to win after leading by three goals.

That draw did at least arrest a five-game losing streak prior but has now put the Spanish boss on the brink of going seven games without a win for the very first time in his illustrious career. Three of those defeats occurred in the Premier League which has opened up a massive eight-points gap between them and Liverpool so losing a fourth top-flight game in succession for the first time since August 2008 here could prove fatal to their hopes of securing a fifth-successive Premier League crown.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

November 30, 2024
Brentford 16:00 Leicester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace 16:00 Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest 16:00 Ipswich Town
West Ham United 18:30 Arsenal
December 1, 2024
Chelsea 14:30 Aston Villa
Manchester United 14:30 Everton
Tottenham Hotspur 14:30 Fulham
Liverpool 17:00 Manchester City
December 3, 2024
Ipswich Town 20:30 Crystal Palace
Leicester City 21:15 West Ham United
December 4, 2024
Everton 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City 20:30 Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United 20:30 Liverpool
Southampton 20:30 Chelsea
Aston Villa 21:15 Brentford
Arsenal 21:15 Manchester United
December 5, 2024
Fulham 20:30 Brighton & Hov…
AFC Bournemouth 21:15 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 12 10 1 1 24 8 +16 31
2 Brighton & Hov… 13 6 5 2 22 17 +5 23
3 Manchester City 12 7 2 3 22 17 +5 23
4 Chelsea 12 6 4 2 23 14 +9 22
5 Arsenal 12 6 4 2 21 12 +9 22
6 Tottenham Hotspur 12 6 1 5 27 13 +14 19
7 Nottingham Forest 12 5 4 3 15 13 +2 19
8 Aston Villa 12 5 4 3 19 19 +0 19
9 Fulham 12 5 3 4 17 17 +0 18
10 Newcastle United 12 5 3 4 13 13 +0 18
11 Brentford 12 5 2 5 22 22 +0 17
12 Manchester United 12 4 4 4 13 13 +0 16
13 AFC Bournemouth 12 4 3 5 16 17 -1 15
14 West Ham United 12 4 3 5 15 19 -4 15
15 Everton 12 2 5 5 10 17 -7 11
16 Leicester City 12 2 4 6 15 23 -8 10
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 12 2 3 7 20 28 -8 9
18 Ipswich Town 12 1 6 5 13 23 -10 9
19 Crystal Palace 12 1 5 6 10 17 -7 8
20 Southampton 13 1 2 10 10 25 -15 5

Check Also

West Ham United vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal will make the short trip to London Stadium to face struggling West Ham United ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.