Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview

Liverpool vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 1st December 2024 Kick-off time – 16:00 GMT

Liverpool will renew their rivalry with Manchester City this Sunday when both sides meet in a Premier League top-of-the-table clash at Anfield.

Liverpool continued their impressive run of form under Arne Slot in midweek as they followed up a 3-2 win over Southampton last weekend with a professional 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League. Both wins extended their leads at the top of the Premier League and Champions League table and ensures they come into this tie with a six-game winning run and a 15-game unbeaten record (W14, D1).

Now having toppled the champions of Spain and Europe, and the champions of Germany in Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield this season, they prepare to welcome the champions of England, against whom they’ve lost just one of the last 21 Premier League home H2Hs (W13, D7).

There’s no better time for them to play Man City who are experiencing by far their worst run in recent memory. The Citizens have failed to win any of their last six games (L5, D1), with their midweek Champions League outing the most bizarre in that time.

After racing to a three-goal lead against Dutch side Feyenoord, Pep Guardiola’s side conceded three goals in the last 15 minutes of the game, eventually drawing the game 3-3. It was the first time in Pep Guardiola’s 942-game managerial career that he’s seen any of his teams fail to win after leading by three goals.

That draw did at least arrest a five-game losing streak prior but has now put the Spanish boss on the brink of going seven games without a win for the very first time in his illustrious career. Three of those defeats occurred in the Premier League which has opened up a massive eight-points gap between them and Liverpool so losing a fourth top-flight game in succession for the first time since August 2008 here could prove fatal to their hopes of securing a fifth-successive Premier League crown.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Brentford 16:00 Leicester City Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 AFC Bournemouth Crystal Palace 16:00 Newcastle United Nottingham Forest 16:00 Ipswich Town West Ham United 18:30 Arsenal Chelsea 14:30 Aston Villa Manchester United 14:30 Everton Tottenham Hotspur 14:30 Fulham Liverpool 17:00 Manchester City Ipswich Town 20:30 Crystal Palace Leicester City 21:15 West Ham United Everton 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City 20:30 Nottingham Forest Newcastle United 20:30 Liverpool Southampton 20:30 Chelsea Aston Villa 21:15 Brentford Arsenal 21:15 Manchester United Fulham 20:30 Brighton & Hov… AFC Bournemouth 21:15 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table