Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview

Liverpool vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 1st December 2024 Kick-off time – 16:00 GMT Liverpool will renew their rivalry with Manchester City this Sunday when both sides meet in a Premier League top-of-the-table clash at Anfield. Liverpool continued their impressive run of form under Arne Slot in midweek as they followed up a 3-2 win over Southampton last weekend with a professional 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League. Both wins extended their leads at the top of the Premier League and Champions League table and ensures they come into this tie with a six-game winning run and a 15-game unbeaten record (W14, D1). Now having toppled the champions of Spain and Europe, and the champions of Germany in Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield this season, they prepare to welcome the champions of England, against whom they’ve lost just one of the last 21 Premier League home H2Hs (W13, D7). There’s no better time for them to play Man City who are experiencing by far their worst run in recent memory. The Citizens have failed to win any of their last six games (L5, D1), with their midweek Champions League outing the most bizarre in that time. After racing to a three-goal lead against Dutch side Feyenoord, Pep Guardiola’s side conceded three goals in the last 15 minutes of the game, eventually drawing the game 3-3. It was the first time in Pep Guardiola’s 942-game managerial career that he’s seen any of his teams fail to win after leading by three goals. That draw did at least arrest a five-game losing streak prior but has now put the Spanish boss on the brink of going seven games without a win for the very first time in his illustrious career. Three of those defeats occurred in the Premier League which has opened up a massive eight-points gap between them and Liverpool so losing a fourth top-flight game in succession for the first time since August 2008 here could prove fatal to their hopes of securing a fifth-successive Premier League crown. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
November 30, 2024 Brentford
16:00
Leicester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace
16:00
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
16:00
Ipswich Town
West Ham United
18:30
Arsenal
December 1, 2024 Chelsea
14:30
Aston Villa
Manchester United
14:30
Everton
Tottenham Hotspur
14:30
Fulham
Liverpool
17:00
Manchester City
December 3, 2024 Ipswich Town
20:30
Crystal Palace
Leicester City
21:15
West Ham United
December 4, 2024 Everton
20:30
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City
20:30
Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United
20:30
Liverpool
Southampton
20:30
Chelsea
Aston Villa
21:15
Brentford
Arsenal
21:15
Manchester United
December 5, 2024 Fulham
20:30
Brighton & Hov…
AFC Bournemouth
21:15
Tottenham Hotspur
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
12
10
1
1
24
8
+16
31
2
Brighton & Hov…
13
6
5
2
22
17
+5
23
3
Manchester City
12
7
2
3
22
17
+5
23
4
Chelsea
12
6
4
2
23
14
+9
22
5
Arsenal
12
6
4
2
21
12
+9
22
6
Tottenham Hotspur
12
6
1
5
27
13
+14
19
7
Nottingham Forest
12
5
4
3
15
13
+2
19
8
Aston Villa
12
5
4
3
19
19
+0
19
9
Fulham
12
5
3
4
17
17
+0
18
10
Newcastle United
12
5
3
4
13
13
+0
18
11
Brentford
12
5
2
5
22
22
+0
17
12
Manchester United
12
4
4
4
13
13
+0
16
13
AFC Bournemouth
12
4
3
5
16
17
-1
15
14
West Ham United
12
4
3
5
15
19
-4
15
15
Everton
12
2
5
5
10
17
-7
11
16
Leicester City
12
2
4
6
15
23
-8
10
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
12
2
3
7
20
28
-8
9
18
Ipswich Town
12
1
6
5
13
23
-10
9
19
Crystal Palace
12
1
5
6
10
17
-7
8
20
Southampton
13
1
2
10
10
25
-15
5
