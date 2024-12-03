Arsenal vs Manchester United Preview

Arsenal vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 4th December 2024 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Arsenal will look to continue their brilliant run of form when they welcome Manchester United to the Emirates on Wednesday.

Since returning from the November international break, the Gunners have been in solid form, winning three games consecutively, including a 5-2 win over West Ham in their last outing. That game was the second consecutive time they have scored 5+ goals in a game, underlining the fact that Mikel Arteta’s side may be truly back to form.

The hosts enter this tie in second place, nine points behind Liverpool and two ahead of Premier League defending champions Manchester City. Unbeaten in 12 outings at the Emirates (W10, D2), they return home with history on their minds as they look to hang onto Liverpool’s heels in the title race.

That’s because the Gunners are chasing a fourth consecutive league H2H victory over United for the first time in their history. They could also become the first side since themselves in the 1970s to net 3+ goals in four successive home league meetings with the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will travel to the capital in a buoyant mood after a strong start to Ruben Amorim’s tenure (W2, D1), capped off by an emphatic 4-0 win over Everton on Sunday. While the new United coach stressed that performance was “far from perfect”, the fact that it represents United’s biggest league win since August 2021 suggests he’s got the club moving in the right direction.

Overall, the Red Devils have lost just one of their last 12 matches in all competitions (W6, D5). However, they need better improvements on the road as they have won just once away from home this season–against Southampton, going winless in all six subsequent away matches (D5, L1) since then. That poor away record and the fact that they have lost seven of their last nine league trips to Arsenal (W1, D1), including each of the last three suggests that correcting that form here will be a tall order.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

