Adbet365Ad

Arsenal vs Manchester United Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 3, 2024 Uncategorized Leave a comment

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Date: 4th December 2024

Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Arsenal will look to continue their brilliant run of form when they welcome Manchester United to the Emirates on Wednesday.

Since returning from the November international break, the Gunners have been in solid form, winning three games consecutively, including a 5-2 win over West Ham in their last outing. That game was the second consecutive time they have scored 5+ goals in a game, underlining the fact that Mikel Arteta’s side may be truly back to form.

The hosts enter this tie in second place, nine points behind Liverpool and two ahead of Premier League defending champions Manchester City. Unbeaten in 12 outings at the Emirates (W10, D2), they return home with history on their minds as they look to hang onto Liverpool’s heels in the title race.

That’s because the Gunners are chasing a fourth consecutive league H2H victory over United for the first time in their history. They could also become the first side since themselves in the 1970s to net 3+ goals in four successive home league meetings with the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will travel to the capital in a buoyant mood after a strong start to Ruben Amorim’s tenure (W2, D1), capped off by an emphatic 4-0 win over Everton on Sunday. While the new United coach stressed that performance was “far from perfect”, the fact that it represents United’s biggest league win since August 2021 suggests he’s got the club moving in the right direction.

Overall, the Red Devils have lost just one of their last 12 matches in all competitions (W6, D5). However, they need better improvements on the road as they have won just once away from home this season–against Southampton, going winless in all six subsequent away matches (D5, L1) since then. That poor away record and the fact that they have lost seven of their last nine league trips to Arsenal (W1, D1), including each of the last three suggests that correcting that form here will be a tall order.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

December 3, 2024
Ipswich Town 20:30 Crystal Palace
Leicester City 21:15 West Ham United
December 4, 2024
Everton 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City 20:30 Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United 20:30 Liverpool
Southampton 20:30 Chelsea
Arsenal 21:15 Manchester United
Aston Villa 21:15 Brentford
December 5, 2024
Fulham 20:30 Brighton & Hov…
AFC Bournemouth 21:15 Tottenham Hotspur
December 7, 2024
Everton 13:30 Liverpool
Aston Villa 16:00 Southampton
Brentford 16:00 Newcastle United
Crystal Palace 16:00 Manchester City
Manchester United 18:30 Nottingham Forest
December 8, 2024
Leicester City 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Ipswich Town 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
Fulham 15:00 Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Chelsea
December 9, 2024
West Ham United 21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 13 11 1 1 26 8 +18 34
2 Arsenal 13 7 4 2 26 14 +12 25
3 Chelsea 13 7 4 2 26 14 +12 25
4 Brighton & Hov… 13 6 5 2 22 17 +5 23
5 Manchester City 13 7 2 4 22 19 +3 23
6 Nottingham Forest 13 6 4 3 16 13 +3 22
7 Tottenham Hotspur 13 6 2 5 28 14 +14 20
8 Brentford 13 6 2 5 26 23 +3 20
9 Manchester United 13 5 4 4 17 13 +4 19
10 Fulham 13 5 4 4 18 18 +0 19
11 Newcastle United 13 5 4 4 14 14 +0 19
12 Aston Villa 13 5 4 4 19 22 -3 19
13 AFC Bournemouth 13 5 3 5 20 19 +1 18
14 West Ham United 13 4 3 6 17 24 -7 15
15 Everton 13 2 5 6 10 21 -11 11
16 Leicester City 13 2 4 7 16 27 -11 10
17 Crystal Palace 13 1 6 6 11 18 -7 9
18 Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 2 3 8 22 32 -10 9
19 Ipswich Town 13 1 6 6 13 24 -11 9
20 Southampton 13 1 2 10 10 25 -15 5

Check Also

Everton vs Chelsea Preview

Chelsea and Everton will face off this Sunday at Goodison Park in what is their ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.