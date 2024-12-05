Adbet365Ad

Celta Vigo vs Mallorca Preview

Celta Vigo vs Mallorca

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Estadi Mallorca Son Moix

Date: 6th December 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga will resume this Friday with Celta Vigo hosting Mallorca in the first hand of Round 16.

Celta comes into this tie looking to record their first La Liga win in almost a month. The hosts opened this season with two consecutive wins against Alaves and Valencia but since then, they have only won three league games in 13 outings, the last win coming in early November, just before the international break.

Since the break, Celta Vigo have drawn two and lost one of their league games leaving them in a precarious position in the league. But despite being just five ahead of 18th-placed Espanol, the hosts are not so far off from the European spots, with just six points separating them from their visitors in sixth.

Therefore, this visit from Europe-chasing Mallorca affords them the perfect chance to showcase their credentials. The Sky Blues can bank on their home form to reduce the deficit here as they have won four times at home this season (D2, L2), with both of those defeats coming against sides in the top three.

Still competing against the league’s better sides has been Celta’s undoing this season, with Claudio Giráldez’s men failing to beat a side starting the round above them in the table this season (D3, L5).

Meanwhile, Mallorca have comfortably made their best 16-game start to a La Liga season across the last decade, having taken 24 points so far (W7, D3, L6). Still, a 5-1 midweek defeat to Barcelona was a stark reminder that they shouldn’t get carried away by their sixth-place pre-round placing.

They won’t sit in such a lofty position for much longer if they can’t turn around a run of three defeats in five La Liga games (W2). However, the possibility of them responding immediately to their recent loss is slim as Mallorca have lost two of their last three away league outings (W1) however they should be optimistic about the thought of facing Celta as they’ve gone unbeaten in 11 of the last 12 La Liga H2Hs (W6, D5), while manager Jagoba Arrasate has won on his last two personal visits to face Celta.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

December 6, 2024
Celta Vigo 21:00 Mallorca
December 7, 2024
Las Palmas 14:00 Real Valladolid
Real Betis 16:15 Barcelona
Valencia 18:30 Rayo Vallecano
Girona 21:00 Real Madrid
December 8, 2024
Leganes 14:00 Real Sociedad
Athletic Bilbao 16:15 Villarreal
Osasuna 18:30 Alaves
Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Sevilla
December 9, 2024
Getafe 21:00 Espanyol
December 13, 2024
Real Valladolid 21:00 Valencia
December 14, 2024
Espanyol 14:00 Osasuna
Mallorca 16:15 Girona
Sevilla 18:30 Celta Vigo
Rayo Vallecano 21:00 Real Madrid
December 15, 2024
Atlético de Madrid 14:00 Getafe
Alaves 16:15 Athletic Bilbao
Villarreal 18:30 Real Betis
Real Sociedad 18:30 Las Palmas
Barcelona 21:00 Leganes

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Barcelona 16 12 1 3 48 17 +31 37
2 Real Madrid 15 10 3 2 31 13 +18 33
3 Atlético de Madrid 15 9 5 1 26 8 +18 32
4 Athletic Bilbao 16 8 5 3 24 15 +9 29
5 Villarreal 14 7 5 2 27 23 +4 26
6 Mallorca 16 7 3 6 16 18 -2 24
7 Osasuna 15 6 5 4 20 23 -3 23
8 Girona 15 6 4 5 22 20 +2 22
9 Real Sociedad 15 6 3 6 13 11 +2 21
10 Real Betis 15 5 5 5 16 18 -2 20
11 Sevilla 15 5 4 6 14 19 -5 19
12 Celta Vigo 15 5 3 7 23 27 -4 18
13 Rayo Vallecano 14 4 4 6 14 16 -2 16
14 Las Palmas 15 4 3 8 20 26 -6 15
15 Leganes 15 3 6 6 14 20 -6 15
16 Alaves 15 4 2 9 16 25 -9 14
17 Getafe 15 2 7 6 10 13 -3 13
18 Espanyol 14 4 1 9 15 27 -12 13
19 Valencia 13 2 4 7 13 21 -8 10
20 Real Valladolid 15 2 3 10 10 32 -22 9

