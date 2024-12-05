Celta Vigo vs Mallorca Preview

Celta Vigo vs Mallorca Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadi Mallorca Son Moix Date: 6th December 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga will resume this Friday with Celta Vigo hosting Mallorca in the first hand of Round 16.

Celta comes into this tie looking to record their first La Liga win in almost a month. The hosts opened this season with two consecutive wins against Alaves and Valencia but since then, they have only won three league games in 13 outings, the last win coming in early November, just before the international break.

Since the break, Celta Vigo have drawn two and lost one of their league games leaving them in a precarious position in the league. But despite being just five ahead of 18th-placed Espanol, the hosts are not so far off from the European spots, with just six points separating them from their visitors in sixth.

Therefore, this visit from Europe-chasing Mallorca affords them the perfect chance to showcase their credentials. The Sky Blues can bank on their home form to reduce the deficit here as they have won four times at home this season (D2, L2), with both of those defeats coming against sides in the top three.

Still competing against the league’s better sides has been Celta’s undoing this season, with Claudio Giráldez’s men failing to beat a side starting the round above them in the table this season (D3, L5).

Meanwhile, Mallorca have comfortably made their best 16-game start to a La Liga season across the last decade, having taken 24 points so far (W7, D3, L6). Still, a 5-1 midweek defeat to Barcelona was a stark reminder that they shouldn’t get carried away by their sixth-place pre-round placing.

They won’t sit in such a lofty position for much longer if they can’t turn around a run of three defeats in five La Liga games (W2). However, the possibility of them responding immediately to their recent loss is slim as Mallorca have lost two of their last three away league outings (W1) however they should be optimistic about the thought of facing Celta as they’ve gone unbeaten in 11 of the last 12 La Liga H2Hs (W6, D5), while manager Jagoba Arrasate has won on his last two personal visits to face Celta.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Celta Vigo 21:00 Mallorca Las Palmas 14:00 Real Valladolid Real Betis 16:15 Barcelona Valencia 18:30 Rayo Vallecano Girona 21:00 Real Madrid Leganes 14:00 Real Sociedad Athletic Bilbao 16:15 Villarreal Osasuna 18:30 Alaves Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Sevilla Getafe 21:00 Espanyol Real Valladolid 21:00 Valencia Espanyol 14:00 Osasuna Mallorca 16:15 Girona Sevilla 18:30 Celta Vigo Rayo Vallecano 21:00 Real Madrid Atlético de Madrid 14:00 Getafe Alaves 16:15 Athletic Bilbao Villarreal 18:30 Real Betis Real Sociedad 18:30 Las Palmas Barcelona 21:00 Leganes

Spanish Primera Liga Table