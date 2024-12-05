Celta Vigo vs Mallorca Preview

Celta Vigo vs Mallorca Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadi Mallorca Son Moix Date: 6th December 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT La Liga will resume this Friday with Celta Vigo hosting Mallorca in the first hand of Round 16. Celta comes into this tie looking to record their first La Liga win in almost a month. The hosts opened this season with two consecutive wins against Alaves and Valencia but since then, they have only won three league games in 13 outings, the last win coming in early November, just before the international break. Since the break, Celta Vigo have drawn two and lost one of their league games leaving them in a precarious position in the league. But despite being just five ahead of 18th-placed Espanol, the hosts are not so far off from the European spots, with just six points separating them from their visitors in sixth. Therefore, this visit from Europe-chasing Mallorca affords them the perfect chance to showcase their credentials. The Sky Blues can bank on their home form to reduce the deficit here as they have won four times at home this season (D2, L2), with both of those defeats coming against sides in the top three. Still competing against the league’s better sides has been Celta’s undoing this season, with Claudio Giráldez’s men failing to beat a side starting the round above them in the table this season (D3, L5). Meanwhile, Mallorca have comfortably made their best 16-game start to a La Liga season across the last decade, having taken 24 points so far (W7, D3, L6). Still, a 5-1 midweek defeat to Barcelona was a stark reminder that they shouldn’t get carried away by their sixth-place pre-round placing. They won’t sit in such a lofty position for much longer if they can’t turn around a run of three defeats in five La Liga games (W2). However, the possibility of them responding immediately to their recent loss is slim as Mallorca have lost two of their last three away league outings (W1) however they should be optimistic about the thought of facing Celta as they’ve gone unbeaten in 11 of the last 12 La Liga H2Hs (W6, D5), while manager Jagoba Arrasate has won on his last two personal visits to face Celta. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
December 6, 2024 Celta Vigo
21:00
Mallorca
December 7, 2024 Las Palmas
14:00
Real Valladolid
Real Betis
16:15
Barcelona
Valencia
18:30
Rayo Vallecano
Girona
21:00
Real Madrid
December 8, 2024 Leganes
14:00
Real Sociedad
Athletic Bilbao
16:15
Villarreal
Osasuna
18:30
Alaves
Atlético de Madrid
21:00
Sevilla
December 9, 2024 Getafe
21:00
Espanyol
December 13, 2024 Real Valladolid
21:00
Valencia
December 14, 2024 Espanyol
14:00
Osasuna
Mallorca
16:15
Girona
Sevilla
18:30
Celta Vigo
Rayo Vallecano
21:00
Real Madrid
December 15, 2024 Atlético de Madrid
14:00
Getafe
Alaves
16:15
Athletic Bilbao
Villarreal
18:30
Real Betis
Real Sociedad
18:30
Las Palmas
Barcelona
21:00
Leganes
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Barcelona
16
12
1
3
48
17
+31
37
2
Real Madrid
15
10
3
2
31
13
+18
33
3
Atlético de Madrid
15
9
5
1
26
8
+18
32
4
Athletic Bilbao
16
8
5
3
24
15
+9
29
5
Villarreal
14
7
5
2
27
23
+4
26
6
Mallorca
16
7
3
6
16
18
-2
24
7
Osasuna
15
6
5
4
20
23
-3
23
8
Girona
15
6
4
5
22
20
+2
22
9
Real Sociedad
15
6
3
6
13
11
+2
21
10
Real Betis
15
5
5
5
16
18
-2
20
11
Sevilla
15
5
4
6
14
19
-5
19
12
Celta Vigo
15
5
3
7
23
27
-4
18
13
Rayo Vallecano
14
4
4
6
14
16
-2
16
14
Las Palmas
15
4
3
8
20
26
-6
15
15
Leganes
15
3
6
6
14
20
-6
15
16
Alaves
15
4
2
9
16
25
-9
14
17
Getafe
15
2
7
6
10
13
-3
13
18
Espanyol
14
4
1
9
15
27
-12
13
19
Valencia
13
2
4
7
13
21
-8
10
20
Real Valladolid
15
2
3
10
10
32
-22
9
