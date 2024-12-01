Sevilla vs Osasuna Preview

Sevilla vs Osasuna Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Date: 2nd December 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Sevilla will welcome Osasuna to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán this Monday for the 15th round of the 2024/25 La Liga season. Sevilla will look to make it back-to-back wins in the league here after ending November with a 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano in their last outing. That win means that they come into the weekend a comfortable eight points clear of the drop zone. Although they still reside in the bottom half, they can now focus on looking up rather than over their shoulder. Osasuna are one of the teams they are now hunting but closing the gap here may be problematic as Sevilla are winless in the last five La Liga H2Hs (D3, L2) – that’s despite winning eight of the nine prior. The Blanquirrojos should feel hopeful of rediscovering that H2H form on home soil, though, as they’ve won four of their last five league games (L1) at home. The fact all four wins came by a one-goal margin would hint at another tight affair here. Meanwhile, Osasuna will be looking to record their first league win in a month when they face Sevilla on Monday. Despite residing in the top five ahead of this game, the visitors’ league form has been indifferent of late (W2, D2, L2). They’ve won neither of their last two games (D1, L1). However, given they haven’t posted three successive winless La Liga games all season, they should be confident of returning to winning ways, particularly as they’re unbeaten in their last two away H2Hs (W1, D1). Only once before have Osasuna ever posted a longer unbeaten run in top-flight away H2Hs, but with a poor record on the road in La Liga this season (W1, D2, L3), equalling that record looks highly likely. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
November 2, 2024 Valencia
21:00
Real Madrid
December 2, 2024 Sevilla
21:00
Osasuna
December 3, 2024 Mallorca
19:00
Barcelona
December 4, 2024 Athletic Bilbao
21:00
Real Madrid
December 6, 2024 Celta Vigo
21:00
Mallorca
December 7, 2024 Las Palmas
14:00
Real Valladolid
Real Betis
16:15
Barcelona
Valencia
18:30
Rayo Vallecano
Girona
21:00
Real Madrid
December 8, 2024 Leganes
14:00
Real Sociedad
Athletic Bilbao
16:15
Villarreal
Osasuna
18:30
Alaves
Atlético de Madrid
21:00
Sevilla
December 9, 2024 Getafe
21:00
Espanyol
December 13, 2024 Real Valladolid
21:00
Valencia
December 14, 2024 Espanyol
14:00
Osasuna
Mallorca
16:15
Girona
Sevilla
18:30
Celta Vigo
Rayo Vallecano
21:00
Real Madrid
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Barcelona
15
11
1
3
43
16
+27
34
2
Real Madrid
14
10
3
1
30
11
+19
33
3
Atlético de Madrid
15
9
5
1
26
8
+18
32
4
Athletic Bilbao
15
7
5
3
22
14
+8
26
5
Villarreal
14
7
5
2
27
23
+4
26
6
Mallorca
15
7
3
5
15
13
+2
24
7
Girona
15
6
4
5
22
20
+2
22
8
Osasuna
14
6
4
4
19
22
-3
22
9
Real Sociedad
15
6
3
6
13
11
+2
21
10
Real Betis
15
5
5
5
16
18
-2
20
11
Celta Vigo
15
5
3
7
23
27
-4
18
12
Sevilla
14
5
3
6
13
18
-5
18
13
Rayo Vallecano
14
4
4
6
14
16
-2
16
14
Las Palmas
15
4
3
8
20
26
-6
15
15
Leganes
15
3
6
6
14
20
-6
15
16
Alaves
15
4
2
9
16
25
-9
14
17
Getafe
15
2
7
6
10
13
-3
13
18
Espanyol
14
4
1
9
15
27
-12
13
19
Valencia
13
2
4
7
13
21
-8
10
20
Real Valladolid
15
2
3
10
10
32
-22
9
