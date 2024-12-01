Sevilla vs Osasuna Preview

Sevilla vs Osasuna Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Date: 2nd December 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Sevilla will welcome Osasuna to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán this Monday for the 15th round of the 2024/25 La Liga season.

Sevilla will look to make it back-to-back wins in the league here after ending November with a 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano in their last outing. That win means that they come into the weekend a comfortable eight points clear of the drop zone.

Although they still reside in the bottom half, they can now focus on looking up rather than over their shoulder. Osasuna are one of the teams they are now hunting but closing the gap here may be problematic as Sevilla are winless in the last five La Liga H2Hs (D3, L2) – that’s despite winning eight of the nine prior.

The Blanquirrojos should feel hopeful of rediscovering that H2H form on home soil, though, as they’ve won four of their last five league games (L1) at home. The fact all four wins came by a one-goal margin would hint at another tight affair here.

Meanwhile, Osasuna will be looking to record their first league win in a month when they face Sevilla on Monday. Despite residing in the top five ahead of this game, the visitors’ league form has been indifferent of late (W2, D2, L2). They’ve won neither of their last two games (D1, L1).

However, given they haven’t posted three successive winless La Liga games all season, they should be confident of returning to winning ways, particularly as they’re unbeaten in their last two away H2Hs (W1, D1). Only once before have Osasuna ever posted a longer unbeaten run in top-flight away H2Hs, but with a poor record on the road in La Liga this season (W1, D2, L3), equalling that record looks highly likely.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Valencia 21:00 Real Madrid Sevilla 21:00 Osasuna Mallorca 19:00 Barcelona Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Real Madrid Celta Vigo 21:00 Mallorca Las Palmas 14:00 Real Valladolid Real Betis 16:15 Barcelona Valencia 18:30 Rayo Vallecano Girona 21:00 Real Madrid Leganes 14:00 Real Sociedad Athletic Bilbao 16:15 Villarreal Osasuna 18:30 Alaves Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Sevilla Getafe 21:00 Espanyol Real Valladolid 21:00 Valencia Espanyol 14:00 Osasuna Mallorca 16:15 Girona Sevilla 18:30 Celta Vigo Rayo Vallecano 21:00 Real Madrid

