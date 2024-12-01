Adbet365Ad

Sevilla vs Osasuna Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 1, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Sevilla vs Osasuna

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

Date: 2nd December 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Sevilla will welcome Osasuna to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán this Monday for the 15th round of the 2024/25 La Liga season.

Sevilla will look to make it back-to-back wins in the league here after ending November with a 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano in their last outing. That win means that they come into the weekend a comfortable eight points clear of the drop zone.

Although they still reside in the bottom half, they can now focus on looking up rather than over their shoulder. Osasuna are one of the teams they are now hunting but closing the gap here may be problematic as Sevilla are winless in the last five La Liga H2Hs (D3, L2) – that’s despite winning eight of the nine prior.

The Blanquirrojos should feel hopeful of rediscovering that H2H form on home soil, though, as they’ve won four of their last five league games (L1) at home. The fact all four wins came by a one-goal margin would hint at another tight affair here.

Meanwhile, Osasuna will be looking to record their first league win in a month when they face Sevilla on Monday. Despite residing in the top five ahead of this game, the visitors’ league form has been indifferent of late (W2, D2, L2). They’ve won neither of their last two games (D1, L1).

However, given they haven’t posted three successive winless La Liga games all season, they should be confident of returning to winning ways, particularly as they’re unbeaten in their last two away H2Hs (W1, D1). Only once before have Osasuna ever posted a longer unbeaten run in top-flight away H2Hs, but with a poor record on the road in La Liga this season (W1, D2, L3), equalling that record looks highly likely.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

November 2, 2024
Valencia 21:00 Real Madrid
December 2, 2024
Sevilla 21:00 Osasuna
December 3, 2024
Mallorca 19:00 Barcelona
December 4, 2024
Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Real Madrid
December 6, 2024
Celta Vigo 21:00 Mallorca
December 7, 2024
Las Palmas 14:00 Real Valladolid
Real Betis 16:15 Barcelona
Valencia 18:30 Rayo Vallecano
Girona 21:00 Real Madrid
December 8, 2024
Leganes 14:00 Real Sociedad
Athletic Bilbao 16:15 Villarreal
Osasuna 18:30 Alaves
Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Sevilla
December 9, 2024
Getafe 21:00 Espanyol
December 13, 2024
Real Valladolid 21:00 Valencia
December 14, 2024
Espanyol 14:00 Osasuna
Mallorca 16:15 Girona
Sevilla 18:30 Celta Vigo
Rayo Vallecano 21:00 Real Madrid

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Barcelona 15 11 1 3 43 16 +27 34
2 Real Madrid 14 10 3 1 30 11 +19 33
3 Atlético de Madrid 15 9 5 1 26 8 +18 32
4 Athletic Bilbao 15 7 5 3 22 14 +8 26
5 Villarreal 14 7 5 2 27 23 +4 26
6 Mallorca 15 7 3 5 15 13 +2 24
7 Girona 15 6 4 5 22 20 +2 22
8 Osasuna 14 6 4 4 19 22 -3 22
9 Real Sociedad 15 6 3 6 13 11 +2 21
10 Real Betis 15 5 5 5 16 18 -2 20
11 Celta Vigo 15 5 3 7 23 27 -4 18
12 Sevilla 14 5 3 6 13 18 -5 18
13 Rayo Vallecano 14 4 4 6 14 16 -2 16
14 Las Palmas 15 4 3 8 20 26 -6 15
15 Leganes 15 3 6 6 14 20 -6 15
16 Alaves 15 4 2 9 16 25 -9 14
17 Getafe 15 2 7 6 10 13 -3 13
18 Espanyol 14 4 1 9 15 27 -12 13
19 Valencia 13 2 4 7 13 21 -8 10
20 Real Valladolid 15 2 3 10 10 32 -22 9

Check Also

Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview

Liverpool will renew their rivalry with Manchester City this Sunday when both sides meet in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.