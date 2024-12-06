Adbet365Ad

Everton vs Liverpool Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 6, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Everton vs Liverpool

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Goodison Park

Date: 7th December 2024

Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Everton and Liverpool will face off for the 245th time in this fierce English football rivalry.

The Merseyside Derby is one of football’s oldest rivalries and both sides will be desperate to come out on top in this encounter.

With Everton set to move to their new stadium next season, this will be the last ever Premier League meeting between both sides at Goodison Park which the Toffees have called home for more than 130 years. As such, the home supporters will be in full voice as they look to make it a memorable occasion.

Everton come into this game boosted by a 4-0 win over Wolves at home in midweek which snapped a five-game winless run (D3, L2). Sean Dyche’s men now chase a first set of back-to-back wins since April when they strung together three successive wins with that streak containing a 2-0 win over Liverpool on this ground.

Arne Slot’s side will come into this tie looking to bounce back, having dropped points for the first time in a while when they were held to a 3-3 draw with Newcastle United.

That draw ended a run of six consecutive wins for Liverpool who now sit seven points ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table. Still the visitors come into this tie unbeaten in 17 games in all competitions (W15, D1) and with the league’s meanest defence having conceded eleven league goals this season. However, Slot will be concerned about their recent defensive slumps on the road, as they’ve now conceded 2+ goals in their last four away games (W2, D2).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

December 7, 2024
Everton 13:30 Liverpool
Crystal Palace 16:00 Manchester City
Aston Villa 16:00 Southampton
Brentford 16:00 Newcastle United
Manchester United 18:30 Nottingham Forest
December 8, 2024
Fulham 15:00 Arsenal
Ipswich Town 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Chelsea
December 9, 2024
West Ham United 21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
December 14, 2024
Arsenal 16:00 Everton
Liverpool 16:00 Fulham
Newcastle United 16:00 Leicester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Ipswich Town
Nottingham Forest 18:30 Aston Villa
December 15, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Crystal Palace
Manchester City 17:30 Manchester United
Chelsea 20:00 Brentford
Southampton 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur
December 16, 2024
AFC Bournemouth 21:00 West Ham United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 14 11 2 1 29 11 +18 35
2 Chelsea 14 8 4 2 31 15 +16 28
3 Arsenal 14 8 4 2 28 14 +14 28
4 Manchester City 14 8 2 4 25 19 +6 26
5 Brighton & Hov… 14 6 5 3 23 20 +3 23
6 Fulham 14 6 4 4 21 19 +2 22
7 Nottingham Forest 14 6 4 4 16 16 +0 22
8 Aston Villa 14 6 4 4 22 23 -1 22
9 AFC Bournemouth 14 6 3 5 21 19 +2 21
10 Tottenham Hotspur 14 6 2 6 28 15 +13 20
11 Brentford 14 6 2 6 27 26 +1 20
12 Newcastle United 14 5 5 4 17 17 +0 20
13 Manchester United 14 5 4 5 17 15 +2 19
14 West Ham United 14 4 3 7 18 27 -9 15
15 Everton 14 3 5 6 14 21 -7 14
16 Leicester City 14 3 4 7 19 28 -9 13
17 Crystal Palace 14 2 6 6 12 18 -6 12
18 Ipswich Town 14 1 6 7 13 25 -12 9
19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 14 2 3 9 22 36 -14 9
20 Southampton 14 1 2 11 11 30 -19 5

