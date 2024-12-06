Everton vs Liverpool Preview

Everton vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 7th December 2024 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT Everton and Liverpool will face off for the 245th time in this fierce English football rivalry. The Merseyside Derby is one of football’s oldest rivalries and both sides will be desperate to come out on top in this encounter. With Everton set to move to their new stadium next season, this will be the last ever Premier League meeting between both sides at Goodison Park which the Toffees have called home for more than 130 years. As such, the home supporters will be in full voice as they look to make it a memorable occasion. Everton come into this game boosted by a 4-0 win over Wolves at home in midweek which snapped a five-game winless run (D3, L2). Sean Dyche’s men now chase a first set of back-to-back wins since April when they strung together three successive wins with that streak containing a 2-0 win over Liverpool on this ground. Arne Slot’s side will come into this tie looking to bounce back, having dropped points for the first time in a while when they were held to a 3-3 draw with Newcastle United. That draw ended a run of six consecutive wins for Liverpool who now sit seven points ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table. Still the visitors come into this tie unbeaten in 17 games in all competitions (W15, D1) and with the league’s meanest defence having conceded eleven league goals this season. However, Slot will be concerned about their recent defensive slumps on the road, as they’ve now conceded 2+ goals in their last four away games (W2, D2). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
December 7, 2024 Everton
13:30
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
16:00
Manchester City
Aston Villa
16:00
Southampton
Brentford
16:00
Newcastle United
Manchester United
18:30
Nottingham Forest
December 8, 2024 Fulham
15:00
Arsenal
Ipswich Town
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Tottenham Hotspur
17:30
Chelsea
December 9, 2024 West Ham United
21:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
December 14, 2024 Arsenal
16:00
Everton
Liverpool
16:00
Fulham
Newcastle United
16:00
Leicester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Ipswich Town
Nottingham Forest
18:30
Aston Villa
December 15, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
15:00
Crystal Palace
Manchester City
17:30
Manchester United
Chelsea
20:00
Brentford
Southampton
20:00
Tottenham Hotspur
December 16, 2024 AFC Bournemouth
21:00
West Ham United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
14
11
2
1
29
11
+18
35
2
Chelsea
14
8
4
2
31
15
+16
28
3
Arsenal
14
8
4
2
28
14
+14
28
4
Manchester City
14
8
2
4
25
19
+6
26
5
Brighton & Hov…
14
6
5
3
23
20
+3
23
6
Fulham
14
6
4
4
21
19
+2
22
7
Nottingham Forest
14
6
4
4
16
16
+0
22
8
Aston Villa
14
6
4
4
22
23
-1
22
9
AFC Bournemouth
14
6
3
5
21
19
+2
21
10
Tottenham Hotspur
14
6
2
6
28
15
+13
20
11
Brentford
14
6
2
6
27
26
+1
20
12
Newcastle United
14
5
5
4
17
17
+0
20
13
Manchester United
14
5
4
5
17
15
+2
19
14
West Ham United
14
4
3
7
18
27
-9
15
15
Everton
14
3
5
6
14
21
-7
14
16
Leicester City
14
3
4
7
19
28
-9
13
17
Crystal Palace
14
2
6
6
12
18
-6
12
18
Ipswich Town
14
1
6
7
13
25
-12
9
19
Wolverhampton Wanderers
14
2
3
9
22
36
-14
9
20
Southampton
14
1
2
11
11
30
-19
5
Everton vs Liverpool
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Goodison Park
Date: 7th December 2024
Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT
Everton and Liverpool will face off for the 245th time in this fierce English football rivalry.
The Merseyside Derby is one of football’s oldest rivalries and both sides will be desperate to come out on top in this encounter.
With Everton set to move to their new stadium next season, this will be the last ever Premier League meeting between both sides at Goodison Park which the Toffees have called home for more than 130 years. As such, the home supporters will be in full voice as they look to make it a memorable occasion.
Everton come into this game boosted by a 4-0 win over Wolves at home in midweek which snapped a five-game winless run (D3, L2). Sean Dyche’s men now chase a first set of back-to-back wins since April when they strung together three successive wins with that streak containing a 2-0 win over Liverpool on this ground.
Arne Slot’s side will come into this tie looking to bounce back, having dropped points for the first time in a while when they were held to a 3-3 draw with Newcastle United.
That draw ended a run of six consecutive wins for Liverpool who now sit seven points ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table. Still the visitors come into this tie unbeaten in 17 games in all competitions (W15, D1) and with the league’s meanest defence having conceded eleven league goals this season. However, Slot will be concerned about their recent defensive slumps on the road, as they’ve now conceded 2+ goals in their last four away games (W2, D2).
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table