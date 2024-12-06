Everton vs Liverpool Preview

Everton vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 7th December 2024 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Everton and Liverpool will face off for the 245th time in this fierce English football rivalry.

The Merseyside Derby is one of football’s oldest rivalries and both sides will be desperate to come out on top in this encounter.

With Everton set to move to their new stadium next season, this will be the last ever Premier League meeting between both sides at Goodison Park which the Toffees have called home for more than 130 years. As such, the home supporters will be in full voice as they look to make it a memorable occasion.

Everton come into this game boosted by a 4-0 win over Wolves at home in midweek which snapped a five-game winless run (D3, L2). Sean Dyche’s men now chase a first set of back-to-back wins since April when they strung together three successive wins with that streak containing a 2-0 win over Liverpool on this ground.

Arne Slot’s side will come into this tie looking to bounce back, having dropped points for the first time in a while when they were held to a 3-3 draw with Newcastle United.

That draw ended a run of six consecutive wins for Liverpool who now sit seven points ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table. Still the visitors come into this tie unbeaten in 17 games in all competitions (W15, D1) and with the league’s meanest defence having conceded eleven league goals this season. However, Slot will be concerned about their recent defensive slumps on the road, as they’ve now conceded 2+ goals in their last four away games (W2, D2).

