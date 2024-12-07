Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 8th December 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Tottenham will look for some reprieve when they host Chelsea in the 14th round of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

The hosts have endured a rollercoaster season so far with their most recent result proof of how inconsistent they have been this season. Over the last six games, Ange Postecoglou’s side have lost three times, in-between beating Manchester City 4-0 away from home.

A 1-0 loss to Bournemouth in their most recent outing has pushed them down to 10th in the league table. With six points now separating them from the top four, it’s now or never for Tottenham who are set to play table-topping Liverpool in the next few weeks.

Cracks have even started to emerge at their home venue, which has lost its ‘fortress’ status since they began the season with seven wins from their first eight home games across all competitions. Since then, they’ve failed to defeat Ipswich (L 2-1), Roma (D 2-2) and Fulham (D 1-1) on home soil, leaving them in a vulnerable position against one of the Premier League’s best current travellers.

Chelsea make the short trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in hot form after overtaking Liverpool as the most prolific goalscorers of the Premier League season (31) with a 5-1 midweek demolition of Southampton.

The Blues possess the league’s second-longest undefeated run (W4, D2), and with their last two wins coming by large margins, they’re primed to extend their recent domination of this matchup.

Chelsea have won 11 of the last 15 H2Hs across all competitions, the majority of them being accompanied by 2+ goal margins, such as the 4-1 (away) and 2-0 (home) double last Premier League season.

They bring into this edition a formidable away record of five wins from seven Premier League away trips (D1, L1). But with all five wins coming against clubs starting the weekend in the bottom half of the standings, this could prove to be a sterner test, depending on what Tottenham side show up.

