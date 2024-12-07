Adbet365Ad

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 7, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Date: 8th December 2024

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Tottenham will look for some reprieve when they host Chelsea in the 14th round of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

The hosts have endured a rollercoaster season so far with their most recent result proof of how inconsistent they have been this season. Over the last six games, Ange Postecoglou’s side have lost three times, in-between beating Manchester City 4-0 away from home.

A 1-0 loss to Bournemouth in their most recent outing has pushed them down to 10th in the league table. With six points now separating them from the top four, it’s now or never for Tottenham who are set to play table-topping Liverpool in the next few weeks.

Cracks have even started to emerge at their home venue, which has lost its ‘fortress’ status since they began the season with seven wins from their first eight home games across all competitions. Since then, they’ve failed to defeat Ipswich (L 2-1), Roma (D 2-2) and Fulham (D 1-1) on home soil, leaving them in a vulnerable position against one of the Premier League’s best current travellers.

Chelsea make the short trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in hot form after overtaking Liverpool as the most prolific goalscorers of the Premier League season (31) with a 5-1 midweek demolition of Southampton.

The Blues possess the league’s second-longest undefeated run (W4, D2), and with their last two wins coming by large margins, they’re primed to extend their recent domination of this matchup.

Chelsea have won 11 of the last 15 H2Hs across all competitions, the majority of them being accompanied by 2+ goal margins, such as the 4-1 (away) and 2-0 (home) double last Premier League season.

They bring into this edition a formidable away record of five wins from seven Premier League away trips (D1, L1). But with all five wins coming against clubs starting the weekend in the bottom half of the standings, this could prove to be a sterner test, depending on what Tottenham side show up.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

December 7, 2024
Everton 01:00 Liverpool
December 9, 2024
West Ham United 21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
December 14, 2024
Arsenal 16:00 Everton
Liverpool 16:00 Fulham
Newcastle United 16:00 Leicester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Ipswich Town
Nottingham Forest 18:30 Aston Villa
December 15, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Crystal Palace
Manchester City 17:30 Manchester United
Chelsea 20:00 Brentford
Southampton 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur
December 16, 2024
AFC Bournemouth 21:00 West Ham United
December 21, 2024
Aston Villa 13:30 Manchester City
West Ham United 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Ipswich Town 16:00 Newcastle United
Brentford 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace 18:30 Arsenal

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 14 11 2 1 29 11 +18 35
2 Chelsea 15 9 4 2 35 18 +17 31
3 Arsenal 15 8 5 2 29 15 +14 29
4 Manchester City 15 8 3 4 27 21 +6 27
5 Nottingham Forest 15 7 4 4 19 18 +1 25
6 Aston Villa 15 7 4 4 23 23 +0 25
7 Brighton & Hov… 15 6 6 3 25 22 +3 24
8 AFC Bournemouth 15 7 3 5 23 20 +3 24
9 Brentford 15 7 2 6 31 28 +3 23
10 Fulham 15 6 5 4 22 20 +2 23
11 Tottenham Hotspur 15 6 2 7 31 19 +12 20
12 Newcastle United 15 5 5 5 19 21 -2 20
13 Manchester United 15 5 4 6 19 18 +1 19
14 West Ham United 14 4 3 7 18 27 -9 15
15 Everton 14 3 5 6 14 21 -7 14
16 Leicester City 15 3 5 7 21 30 -9 14
17 Crystal Palace 15 2 7 6 14 20 -6 13
18 Ipswich Town 15 1 6 8 14 27 -13 9
19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 14 2 3 9 22 36 -14 9
20 Southampton 15 1 2 12 11 31 -20 5

