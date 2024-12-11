Real Valladolid vs Valencia Preview

Real Valladolid vs Valencia Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: José Zorrilla Date: 13th December 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga returns this Friday with relegation-threatened Real Valladolid facing fellow strugglers Valencia in the first game of Round 17.

Both teams come into this tie sitting in the bottom two with Valencia one point better than their rivals who recently sacked their manager.

Interim manager Álvaro Rubio’s La Liga debut as Real Valladolid caretaker manager was a painful one after a first-half equaliser was not enough to earn them any points away to Las Palmas (L 2-1) or lift them off the bottom of the table.

That result means that the hosts have now let both Las Palmas and Getafe (L 2-0) get away from the relegation zone in recent weeks. It also means that they’re now on a six-game winless streak in this competition (D1, L5) and are still yet to win as an outsider at home (D2, L4) following the 5-0 loss to Atlético Madrid in their last outing at the Estadio José Zorrilla.

However, they should appreciate this opportunity to face a potentially easier opponent. That’s because Rubio’s side have earned points from every La Liga match against the other three teams starting this round in the bottom five of the standings (W2, D1).

Meanwhile, Valencia come into this crucial clash four points from safety but with two games in hand on most of the competition. So they could restore some calm to their tumultuous season by taking six points combined off direct rivals Valladolid and Espanyol in their next two fixtures.

It would also be a relief for manager Rubén Baraja, who was confronted by angry supporters after their 1-0 home loss to Vallecano. However, Valencia’s away form suggests that there may be no relief in this game, considering they are one of a handful of clubs yet to win a game on the road this La Liga season (D2, L5). Also, the Estadio José Zorrillahis hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for Baraja, who has won only one of his four managerial trips to Valladolid (W1, D2).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Real Valladolid 21:00 Valencia Espanyol 14:00 Osasuna Mallorca 16:15 Girona Sevilla 18:30 Celta Vigo Rayo Vallecano 21:00 Real Madrid Atlético de Madrid 14:00 Getafe Alaves 16:15 Athletic Bilbao Villarreal 18:30 Real Betis Real Sociedad 18:30 Las Palmas Barcelona 21:00 Leganes Villarreal 21:30 Rayo Vallecano Espanyol 21:30 Valencia Girona 21:00 Real Valladolid Getafe 14:00 Mallorca Celta Vigo 16:15 Real Sociedad Osasuna 18:30 Athletic Bilbao Barcelona 21:00 Atlético de Madrid

