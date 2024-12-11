Adbet365Ad

Real Valladolid vs Valencia Preview

Real Valladolid vs Valencia

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: José Zorrilla

Date: 13th December 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga returns this Friday with relegation-threatened Real Valladolid facing fellow strugglers Valencia in the first game of Round 17.

Both teams come into this tie sitting in the bottom two with Valencia one point better than their rivals who recently sacked their manager.

Interim manager Álvaro Rubio’s La Liga debut as Real Valladolid caretaker manager was a painful one after a first-half equaliser was not enough to earn them any points away to Las Palmas (L 2-1) or lift them off the bottom of the table.

That result means that the hosts have now let both Las Palmas and Getafe (L 2-0) get away from the relegation zone in recent weeks. It also means that they’re now on a six-game winless streak in this competition (D1, L5) and are still yet to win as an outsider at home (D2, L4) following the 5-0 loss to Atlético Madrid in their last outing at the Estadio José Zorrilla.

However, they should appreciate this opportunity to face a potentially easier opponent. That’s because Rubio’s side have earned points from every La Liga match against the other three teams starting this round in the bottom five of the standings (W2, D1).

Meanwhile, Valencia come into this crucial clash four points from safety but with two games in hand on most of the competition. So they could restore some calm to their tumultuous season by taking six points combined off direct rivals Valladolid and Espanyol in their next two fixtures.

It would also be a relief for manager Rubén Baraja, who was confronted by angry supporters after their 1-0 home loss to Vallecano. However, Valencia’s away form suggests that there may be no relief in this game, considering they are one of a handful of clubs yet to win a game on the road this La Liga season (D2, L5). Also, the Estadio José Zorrillahis hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for Baraja, who has won only one of his four managerial trips to Valladolid (W1, D2).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

December 13, 2024
Real Valladolid 21:00 Valencia
December 14, 2024
Espanyol 14:00 Osasuna
Mallorca 16:15 Girona
Sevilla 18:30 Celta Vigo
Rayo Vallecano 21:00 Real Madrid
December 15, 2024
Atlético de Madrid 14:00 Getafe
Alaves 16:15 Athletic Bilbao
Villarreal 18:30 Real Betis
Real Sociedad 18:30 Las Palmas
Barcelona 21:00 Leganes
December 18, 2024
Villarreal 21:30 Rayo Vallecano
Espanyol 21:30 Valencia
December 20, 2024
Girona 21:00 Real Valladolid
December 21, 2024
Getafe 14:00 Mallorca
Celta Vigo 16:15 Real Sociedad
Osasuna 18:30 Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona 21:00 Atlético de Madrid

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Barcelona 17 12 2 3 50 19 +31 38
2 Real Madrid 16 11 3 2 34 13 +21 36
3 Atlético de Madrid 16 10 5 1 30 11 +19 35
4 Athletic Bilbao 17 9 5 3 26 15 +11 32
5 Villarreal 15 7 5 3 27 25 +2 26
6 Real Sociedad 16 7 3 6 16 11 +5 24
7 Osasuna 16 6 6 4 22 25 -3 24
8 Mallorca 17 7 3 7 16 20 -4 24
9 Girona 16 6 4 6 22 23 -1 22
10 Celta Vigo 16 6 3 7 25 27 -2 21
11 Real Betis 16 5 6 5 18 20 -2 21
12 Rayo Vallecano 15 5 4 6 15 16 -1 19
13 Sevilla 16 5 4 7 17 23 -6 19
14 Las Palmas 16 5 3 8 22 27 -5 18
15 Getafe 16 3 7 6 11 13 -2 16
16 Alaves 16 4 3 9 18 27 -9 15
17 Leganes 16 3 6 7 14 23 -9 15
18 Espanyol 15 4 1 10 15 28 -13 13
19 Valencia 14 2 4 8 13 22 -9 10
20 Real Valladolid 16 2 3 11 11 34 -23 9

