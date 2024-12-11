Real Valladolid vs Valencia Preview

Real Valladolid vs Valencia Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: José Zorrilla Date: 13th December 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT La Liga returns this Friday with relegation-threatened Real Valladolid facing fellow strugglers Valencia in the first game of Round 17. Both teams come into this tie sitting in the bottom two with Valencia one point better than their rivals who recently sacked their manager. Interim manager Álvaro Rubio’s La Liga debut as Real Valladolid caretaker manager was a painful one after a first-half equaliser was not enough to earn them any points away to Las Palmas (L 2-1) or lift them off the bottom of the table. That result means that the hosts have now let both Las Palmas and Getafe (L 2-0) get away from the relegation zone in recent weeks. It also means that they’re now on a six-game winless streak in this competition (D1, L5) and are still yet to win as an outsider at home (D2, L4) following the 5-0 loss to Atlético Madrid in their last outing at the Estadio José Zorrilla. However, they should appreciate this opportunity to face a potentially easier opponent. That’s because Rubio’s side have earned points from every La Liga match against the other three teams starting this round in the bottom five of the standings (W2, D1). Meanwhile, Valencia come into this crucial clash four points from safety but with two games in hand on most of the competition. So they could restore some calm to their tumultuous season by taking six points combined off direct rivals Valladolid and Espanyol in their next two fixtures. It would also be a relief for manager Rubén Baraja, who was confronted by angry supporters after their 1-0 home loss to Vallecano. However, Valencia’s away form suggests that there may be no relief in this game, considering they are one of a handful of clubs yet to win a game on the road this La Liga season (D2, L5). Also, the Estadio José Zorrillahis hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for Baraja, who has won only one of his four managerial trips to Valladolid (W1, D2). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
December 13, 2024 Real Valladolid
21:00
Valencia
December 14, 2024 Espanyol
14:00
Osasuna
Mallorca
16:15
Girona
Sevilla
18:30
Celta Vigo
Rayo Vallecano
21:00
Real Madrid
December 15, 2024 Atlético de Madrid
14:00
Getafe
Alaves
16:15
Athletic Bilbao
Villarreal
18:30
Real Betis
Real Sociedad
18:30
Las Palmas
Barcelona
21:00
Leganes
December 18, 2024 Villarreal
21:30
Rayo Vallecano
Espanyol
21:30
Valencia
December 20, 2024 Girona
21:00
Real Valladolid
December 21, 2024 Getafe
14:00
Mallorca
Celta Vigo
16:15
Real Sociedad
Osasuna
18:30
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
21:00
Atlético de Madrid
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Barcelona
17
12
2
3
50
19
+31
38
2
Real Madrid
16
11
3
2
34
13
+21
36
3
Atlético de Madrid
16
10
5
1
30
11
+19
35
4
Athletic Bilbao
17
9
5
3
26
15
+11
32
5
Villarreal
15
7
5
3
27
25
+2
26
6
Real Sociedad
16
7
3
6
16
11
+5
24
7
Osasuna
16
6
6
4
22
25
-3
24
8
Mallorca
17
7
3
7
16
20
-4
24
9
Girona
16
6
4
6
22
23
-1
22
10
Celta Vigo
16
6
3
7
25
27
-2
21
11
Real Betis
16
5
6
5
18
20
-2
21
12
Rayo Vallecano
15
5
4
6
15
16
-1
19
13
Sevilla
16
5
4
7
17
23
-6
19
14
Las Palmas
16
5
3
8
22
27
-5
18
15
Getafe
16
3
7
6
11
13
-2
16
16
Alaves
16
4
3
9
18
27
-9
15
17
Leganes
16
3
6
7
14
23
-9
15
18
Espanyol
15
4
1
10
15
28
-13
13
19
Valencia
14
2
4
8
13
22
-9
10
20
Real Valladolid
16
2
3
11
11
34
-23
9
Real Valladolid vs Valencia
Competition – Spanish Primera Liga
Stadium: José Zorrilla
Date: 13th December 2024
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
La Liga returns this Friday with relegation-threatened Real Valladolid facing fellow strugglers Valencia in the first game of Round 17.
Both teams come into this tie sitting in the bottom two with Valencia one point better than their rivals who recently sacked their manager.
Interim manager Álvaro Rubio’s La Liga debut as Real Valladolid caretaker manager was a painful one after a first-half equaliser was not enough to earn them any points away to Las Palmas (L 2-1) or lift them off the bottom of the table.
That result means that the hosts have now let both Las Palmas and Getafe (L 2-0) get away from the relegation zone in recent weeks. It also means that they’re now on a six-game winless streak in this competition (D1, L5) and are still yet to win as an outsider at home (D2, L4) following the 5-0 loss to Atlético Madrid in their last outing at the Estadio José Zorrilla.
However, they should appreciate this opportunity to face a potentially easier opponent. That’s because Rubio’s side have earned points from every La Liga match against the other three teams starting this round in the bottom five of the standings (W2, D1).
Meanwhile, Valencia come into this crucial clash four points from safety but with two games in hand on most of the competition. So they could restore some calm to their tumultuous season by taking six points combined off direct rivals Valladolid and Espanyol in their next two fixtures.
It would also be a relief for manager Rubén Baraja, who was confronted by angry supporters after their 1-0 home loss to Vallecano. However, Valencia’s away form suggests that there may be no relief in this game, considering they are one of a handful of clubs yet to win a game on the road this La Liga season (D2, L5). Also, the Estadio José Zorrillahis hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for Baraja, who has won only one of his four managerial trips to Valladolid (W1, D2).
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:
Spanish Primera Liga Table