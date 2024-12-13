Arsenal vs Everton Preview

Arsenal vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 14th December 2024 Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

Arsenal will look to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Everton to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Gunners’ four-game competitive winning run ended at Fulham last weekend as they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw. As a result of the draw, they missed out on a chance to move three points closer to Premier League leaders Liverpool. However, they got back to winning ways in midweek Champions League action against Monaco (3-0).

They will surely be confident of building on that here against Everton, a team they’ve beaten a record 102 times in the top flight, the most one side has ever beaten another at this level.

A return to the Emirates where they have won each of their last three competitive games ‘to nil’, should strengthen their confidence further. Dominating at home has been a major part of Arsenal’s game for some time, with 81% of their Premier League home matches in 2024 ending in wins (W13, D2, L1)—their best home win percentage in a year since 2007.

Meanwhile, Everton come into this tie with over one week of rest under their belt after last week’s league meeting with Liverpool was cancelled due to bad weather conditions in the UK. That means the Toffees essentially come into this clash on the back of an impressive 4-0 home win over Wolves, improving their recent record of just one defeat from their last four league matches (W1, D2).

Three clean sheets in that run highlights how Everton’s defence has been their primary bright spark of late. Still the Merseyside club appear to struggle when visiting Arsenal having managed just one clean sheet in their last 12 competitive trips to the Emirates (W1, D1, L10), which also happened to be their only win in that time (1-0, April 2021).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Everton 01:00 Liverpool Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Ipswich Town Arsenal 16:00 Everton Newcastle United 16:00 Leicester City Liverpool 16:00 Fulham Nottingham Forest 18:30 Aston Villa Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Crystal Palace Manchester City 17:30 Manchester United Chelsea 20:00 Brentford Southampton 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur AFC Bournemouth 21:00 West Ham United Aston Villa 13:30 Manchester City Brentford 16:00 Nottingham Forest Ipswich Town 16:00 Newcastle United West Ham United 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Crystal Palace 18:30 Arsenal

