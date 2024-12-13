Adbet365Ad

Arsenal vs Everton Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 13, 2024 Featured Articles

Arsenal vs Everton

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Date: 14th December 2024

Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

Arsenal will look to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Everton to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Gunners’ four-game competitive winning run ended at Fulham last weekend as they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw. As a result of the draw, they missed out on a chance to move three points closer to Premier League leaders Liverpool. However, they got back to winning ways in midweek Champions League action against Monaco (3-0).

They will surely be confident of building on that here against Everton, a team they’ve beaten a record 102 times in the top flight, the most one side has ever beaten another at this level.

A return to the Emirates where they have won each of their last three competitive games ‘to nil’, should strengthen their confidence further. Dominating at home has been a major part of Arsenal’s game for some time, with 81% of their Premier League home matches in 2024 ending in wins (W13, D2, L1)—their best home win percentage in a year since 2007.

Meanwhile, Everton come into this tie with over one week of rest under their belt after last week’s league meeting with Liverpool was cancelled due to bad weather conditions in the UK. That means the Toffees essentially come into this clash on the back of an impressive 4-0 home win over Wolves, improving their recent record of just one defeat from their last four league matches (W1, D2).

Three clean sheets in that run highlights how Everton’s defence has been their primary bright spark of late. Still the Merseyside club appear to struggle when visiting Arsenal having managed just one clean sheet in their last 12 competitive trips to the Emirates (W1, D1, L10), which also happened to be their only win in that time (1-0, April 2021).

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 14 11 2 1 29 11 +18 35
2 Chelsea 15 9 4 2 35 18 +17 31
3 Arsenal 15 8 5 2 29 15 +14 29
4 Manchester City 15 8 3 4 27 21 +6 27
5 Nottingham Forest 15 7 4 4 19 18 +1 25
6 Aston Villa 15 7 4 4 23 23 +0 25
7 Brighton & Hov… 15 6 6 3 25 22 +3 24
8 AFC Bournemouth 15 7 3 5 23 20 +3 24
9 Brentford 15 7 2 6 31 28 +3 23
10 Fulham 15 6 5 4 22 20 +2 23
11 Tottenham Hotspur 15 6 2 7 31 19 +12 20
12 Newcastle United 15 5 5 5 19 21 -2 20
13 Manchester United 15 5 4 6 19 18 +1 19
14 West Ham United 15 5 3 7 20 28 -8 18
15 Everton 14 3 5 6 14 21 -7 14
16 Leicester City 15 3 5 7 21 30 -9 14
17 Crystal Palace 15 2 7 6 14 20 -6 13
18 Ipswich Town 15 1 6 8 14 27 -13 9
19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 15 2 3 10 23 38 -15 9
20 Southampton 15 1 2 12 11 31 -20 5

