Arsenal vs Everton Preview

Arsenal vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 14th December 2024 Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT Arsenal will look to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Everton to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening. The Gunners’ four-game competitive winning run ended at Fulham last weekend as they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw. As a result of the draw, they missed out on a chance to move three points closer to Premier League leaders Liverpool. However, they got back to winning ways in midweek Champions League action against Monaco (3-0). They will surely be confident of building on that here against Everton, a team they’ve beaten a record 102 times in the top flight, the most one side has ever beaten another at this level. A return to the Emirates where they have won each of their last three competitive games ‘to nil’, should strengthen their confidence further. Dominating at home has been a major part of Arsenal’s game for some time, with 81% of their Premier League home matches in 2024 ending in wins (W13, D2, L1)—their best home win percentage in a year since 2007. Meanwhile, Everton come into this tie with over one week of rest under their belt after last week’s league meeting with Liverpool was cancelled due to bad weather conditions in the UK. That means the Toffees essentially come into this clash on the back of an impressive 4-0 home win over Wolves, improving their recent record of just one defeat from their last four league matches (W1, D2). Three clean sheets in that run highlights how Everton’s defence has been their primary bright spark of late. Still the Merseyside club appear to struggle when visiting Arsenal having managed just one clean sheet in their last 12 competitive trips to the Emirates (W1, D1, L10), which also happened to be their only win in that time (1-0, April 2021). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
December 7, 2024 Everton
01:00
Liverpool
December 14, 2024 Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Ipswich Town
Arsenal
16:00
Everton
Newcastle United
16:00
Leicester City
Liverpool
16:00
Fulham
Nottingham Forest
18:30
Aston Villa
December 15, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
15:00
Crystal Palace
Manchester City
17:30
Manchester United
Chelsea
20:00
Brentford
Southampton
20:00
Tottenham Hotspur
December 16, 2024 AFC Bournemouth
21:00
West Ham United
December 21, 2024 Aston Villa
13:30
Manchester City
Brentford
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Ipswich Town
16:00
Newcastle United
West Ham United
16:00
Brighton & Hov…
Crystal Palace
18:30
Arsenal
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
14
11
2
1
29
11
+18
35
2
Chelsea
15
9
4
2
35
18
+17
31
3
Arsenal
15
8
5
2
29
15
+14
29
4
Manchester City
15
8
3
4
27
21
+6
27
5
Nottingham Forest
15
7
4
4
19
18
+1
25
6
Aston Villa
15
7
4
4
23
23
+0
25
7
Brighton & Hov…
15
6
6
3
25
22
+3
24
8
AFC Bournemouth
15
7
3
5
23
20
+3
24
9
Brentford
15
7
2
6
31
28
+3
23
10
Fulham
15
6
5
4
22
20
+2
23
11
Tottenham Hotspur
15
6
2
7
31
19
+12
20
12
Newcastle United
15
5
5
5
19
21
-2
20
13
Manchester United
15
5
4
6
19
18
+1
19
14
West Ham United
15
5
3
7
20
28
-8
18
15
Everton
14
3
5
6
14
21
-7
14
16
Leicester City
15
3
5
7
21
30
-9
14
17
Crystal Palace
15
2
7
6
14
20
-6
13
18
Ipswich Town
15
1
6
8
14
27
-13
9
19
Wolverhampton Wanderers
15
2
3
10
23
38
-15
9
20
Southampton
15
1
2
12
11
31
-20
5
Arsenal vs Everton
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: 14th December 2024
Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT
Arsenal will look to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Everton to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening.
The Gunners’ four-game competitive winning run ended at Fulham last weekend as they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw. As a result of the draw, they missed out on a chance to move three points closer to Premier League leaders Liverpool. However, they got back to winning ways in midweek Champions League action against Monaco (3-0).
They will surely be confident of building on that here against Everton, a team they’ve beaten a record 102 times in the top flight, the most one side has ever beaten another at this level.
A return to the Emirates where they have won each of their last three competitive games ‘to nil’, should strengthen their confidence further. Dominating at home has been a major part of Arsenal’s game for some time, with 81% of their Premier League home matches in 2024 ending in wins (W13, D2, L1)—their best home win percentage in a year since 2007.
Meanwhile, Everton come into this tie with over one week of rest under their belt after last week’s league meeting with Liverpool was cancelled due to bad weather conditions in the UK. That means the Toffees essentially come into this clash on the back of an impressive 4-0 home win over Wolves, improving their recent record of just one defeat from their last four league matches (W1, D2).
Three clean sheets in that run highlights how Everton’s defence has been their primary bright spark of late. Still the Merseyside club appear to struggle when visiting Arsenal having managed just one clean sheet in their last 12 competitive trips to the Emirates (W1, D1, L10), which also happened to be their only win in that time (1-0, April 2021).
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table