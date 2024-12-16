Juventus vs Cagliari Preview

Juventus vs Cagliari Competition – Coppa Italia Stadium: Allianz Stadium Date: 17th December 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After another disappointing weekend in Serie A, Juventus will look for some domestic cheer when they welcome Cagliari to the Allianz Stadium in the third round of the 2024/25 Coppa Italia.

Thiago Motta’s men have endured poor form in Italy lately, drawing each of their last four league games which has left them nine points behind Serie A leaders Atalanta. They now have a mountain to climb in their attempt to win their first league title since the 2019/20 season.

Despite their poor return of points, the draw against Venezia at the weekend did at least extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to eleven games, although only three of those have been wins (D8). They have also kept five clean sheets in that period, underscoring the fact that defensive solidity is their only chance of making progress this season.

This is Juve’s first game in this competition which they won for a record 15th time last season. Having reached 22 finals in this competition, they will fancy their chances of progressing to the next round here by beating a Cagliari side they have not lost to in the last seven head-to-head meetings (W5. D2).

Meanwhile, the visitors will fancy their chances of extending their unbeaten run against Juventus to three games having snatched two draws in the last two head-to-head meetings.

However, a return of two losses in their last two league games suggests that Cagliari aren’t in the best shape ahead of the game in Turin. Also, the fact that the visitors sit bottom of the league table shows that it will take a huge upset for them to get a result here.

Yet, the fact that their last two losses came by a narrow one-goal margin against two of Serie A’s current top-four sides suggests that they may be able to pull off an upset.