Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys Date: 21st December 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Barcelona will host Atletico Madrid in the most interesting game in La Liga this weekend as the Madrid team attempts to top the standings. Barca’s terrible run of form in the last few weeks has given Atletico a chance to close the gap between them. The Catalans have forgotten how to win and the feel-good factor their early season form brought around Catalonia has died down. The home side has just a win in their last four La Liga games, losing two of those matches, including the most recent (0-1) to Leganes. That was a shocking result and it puts them in a tough spot ahead of this game because they are facing an Atletico team that is full of confidence. Diego Simeone’s side has won all of their last 11 games in all competitions, including beating PSG away in the Champions League. Los Colchoneros will feel this is their best chance to end their run of three straight losses against Barcelona and they have to take it. Suddenly, Hansi Flick is under pressure and the situation around the team is not getting better as Flick will be serving a touchline ban while Lamine Yamal is unavailable due to injury. It is quite a situation to be in for the Catalans and it will be interesting to see how they respond. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
December 21, 2024 Osasuna
18:30
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
21:00
Atlético de Madrid
December 22, 2024 Valencia
14:00
Alaves
Real Madrid
16:15
Sevilla
Leganes
18:30
Villarreal
Las Palmas
18:30
Espanyol
Real Betis
21:00
Rayo Vallecano
January 3, 2025 Valencia
21:00
Real Madrid
January 10, 2025 Rayo Vallecano
21:00
Celta Vigo
January 11, 2025 Alaves
14:00
Girona
Real Valladolid
16:15
Real Betis
Espanyol
18:30
Leganes
Sevilla
21:00
Valencia
January 12, 2025 Las Palmas
14:00
Getafe
Atlético de Madrid
16:15
Osasuna
January 13, 2025 Real Sociedad
21:00
Villarreal
January 17, 2025 Espanyol
21:00
Real Valladolid
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Barcelona
18
12
2
4
50
20
+30
38
2
Atlético de Madrid
17
11
5
1
31
11
+20
38
3
Real Madrid
17
11
4
2
37
16
+21
37
4
Athletic Bilbao
19
10
6
3
29
17
+12
36
5
Mallorca
19
9
3
7
19
21
-2
30
6
Villarreal
17
7
6
4
29
28
+1
27
7
Real Sociedad
18
7
4
7
16
13
+3
25
8
Girona
18
7
4
7
26
25
+1
25
9
Osasuna
18
6
7
5
23
27
-4
25
10
Celta Vigo
18
7
3
8
27
28
-1
24
11
Real Betis
17
6
6
5
20
21
-1
24
12
Sevilla
17
6
4
7
18
23
-5
22
13
Rayo Vallecano
17
5
6
6
19
20
-1
21
14
Las Palmas
17
5
4
8
22
27
-5
19
15
Leganes
17
4
6
7
15
23
-8
18
16
Getafe
18
3
7
8
11
15
-4
16
17
Alaves
17
4
4
9
19
28
-9
16
18
Espanyol
17
4
3
10
16
29
-13
15
19
Real Valladolid
18
3
3
12
12
37
-25
12
20
Valencia
16
2
5
9
14
24
-10
11
