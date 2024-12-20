Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys Date: 21st December 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Barcelona will host Atletico Madrid in the most interesting game in La Liga this weekend as the Madrid team attempts to top the standings.

Barca’s terrible run of form in the last few weeks has given Atletico a chance to close the gap between them.

The Catalans have forgotten how to win and the feel-good factor their early season form brought around Catalonia has died down.

The home side has just a win in their last four La Liga games, losing two of those matches, including the most recent (0-1) to Leganes.

That was a shocking result and it puts them in a tough spot ahead of this game because they are facing an Atletico team that is full of confidence.

Diego Simeone’s side has won all of their last 11 games in all competitions, including beating PSG away in the Champions League.

Los Colchoneros will feel this is their best chance to end their run of three straight losses against Barcelona and they have to take it.

Suddenly, Hansi Flick is under pressure and the situation around the team is not getting better as Flick will be serving a touchline ban while Lamine Yamal is unavailable due to injury.

It is quite a situation to be in for the Catalans and it will be interesting to see how they respond.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Osasuna 18:30 Athletic Bilbao Barcelona 21:00 Atlético de Madrid Valencia 14:00 Alaves Real Madrid 16:15 Sevilla Leganes 18:30 Villarreal Las Palmas 18:30 Espanyol Real Betis 21:00 Rayo Vallecano Valencia 21:00 Real Madrid Rayo Vallecano 21:00 Celta Vigo Alaves 14:00 Girona Real Valladolid 16:15 Real Betis Espanyol 18:30 Leganes Sevilla 21:00 Valencia Las Palmas 14:00 Getafe Atlético de Madrid 16:15 Osasuna Real Sociedad 21:00 Villarreal Espanyol 21:00 Real Valladolid

