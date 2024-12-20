Adbet365Ad

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 20, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Date: 21st December 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Barcelona will host Atletico Madrid in the most interesting game in La Liga this weekend as the Madrid team attempts to top the standings.

Barca’s terrible run of form in the last few weeks has given Atletico a chance to close the gap between them.

The Catalans have forgotten how to win and the feel-good factor their early season form brought around Catalonia has died down.

The home side has just a win in their last four La Liga games, losing two of those matches, including the most recent (0-1) to Leganes.

That was a shocking result and it puts them in a tough spot ahead of this game because they are facing an Atletico team that is full of confidence.

Diego Simeone’s side has won all of their last 11 games in all competitions, including beating PSG away in the Champions League.

Los Colchoneros will feel this is their best chance to end their run of three straight losses against Barcelona and they have to take it.

Suddenly, Hansi Flick is under pressure and the situation around the team is not getting better as Flick will be serving a touchline ban while Lamine Yamal is unavailable due to injury.

It is quite a situation to be in for the Catalans and it will be interesting to see how they respond.

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Barcelona 18 12 2 4 50 20 +30 38
2 Atlético de Madrid 17 11 5 1 31 11 +20 38
3 Real Madrid 17 11 4 2 37 16 +21 37
4 Athletic Bilbao 19 10 6 3 29 17 +12 36
5 Mallorca 19 9 3 7 19 21 -2 30
6 Villarreal 17 7 6 4 29 28 +1 27
7 Real Sociedad 18 7 4 7 16 13 +3 25
8 Girona 18 7 4 7 26 25 +1 25
9 Osasuna 18 6 7 5 23 27 -4 25
10 Celta Vigo 18 7 3 8 27 28 -1 24
11 Real Betis 17 6 6 5 20 21 -1 24
12 Sevilla 17 6 4 7 18 23 -5 22
13 Rayo Vallecano 17 5 6 6 19 20 -1 21
14 Las Palmas 17 5 4 8 22 27 -5 19
15 Leganes 17 4 6 7 15 23 -8 18
16 Getafe 18 3 7 8 11 15 -4 16
17 Alaves 17 4 4 9 19 28 -9 16
18 Espanyol 17 4 3 10 16 29 -13 15
19 Real Valladolid 18 3 3 12 12 37 -25 12
20 Valencia 16 2 5 9 14 24 -10 11

