Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 22nd December 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

After their midweek exertions in the Carabao Cup, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool will face each other for the first of four games they will play against each other this season.

Tottenham secured a 4-3 win over Manchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Thursday. As a result of their quarter-final success, they will now face Liverpool over two legs in the semifinal.

But before the games in January and February, Spurs will be desperate to secure bragging rights in this first encounter with the Reds. Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou was full of praise for his side after their huge win over Manchester United on Thursday night despite no fewer than ten injury and suspension absences.

The Australian hailed Spurs’ back-to-back competitive victories as positively “ridiculous” given the circumstances. However, this game against Liverpool will test his side’s strength, as Tottenham have historically struggled against the Reds.

The hosts have won just two of their last 24 Premier League games against Liverpool (D6, L15) after defeating the Reds 2-1 at home last term. Beating the odds here, though, appears unlikely based on how they’ve fared as underdogs throughout 2024/25, losing five of seven such matches (W2).

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be desperate to keep their place at the top of the league table when they travel to North London. The Reds have seen their lead at the top reduced to two points after back-to-back draws against Newcastle and Fulham.

Despite those setbacks, they remain in good shape having not tasted defeat in 21 games (W18, D3). The visitors are the favourites here having won an astounding 20 out of 23 games as pre-match favourites in all competitions this season (D2, L1), the latest of which was a 2-1 EFL Cup win away from Southampton.

Manager Arne Slot, who was strongly linked to Spurs during the summer of 2023 is unlikely to take this fixture lightly, however, just four weeks after he considered them to be title contenders alongside the Reds.

Slot could have changed his mind since then, but he has some minor issues of his own to solve before being able to declare Liverpool back to their best. After winning four of their first five Premier League matches ‘to nil’ under the Dutchman, the Merseysiders have returned just three clean sheets from their next ten. However, it hasn’t prevented them from remaining unbeaten in that ten-game period (W7, D3).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

