Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 22nd December 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT After their midweek exertions in the Carabao Cup, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool will face each other for the first of four games they will play against each other this season. Tottenham secured a 4-3 win over Manchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Thursday. As a result of their quarter-final success, they will now face Liverpool over two legs in the semifinal. But before the games in January and February, Spurs will be desperate to secure bragging rights in this first encounter with the Reds. Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou was full of praise for his side after their huge win over Manchester United on Thursday night despite no fewer than ten injury and suspension absences. The Australian hailed Spurs’ back-to-back competitive victories as positively “ridiculous” given the circumstances. However, this game against Liverpool will test his side’s strength, as Tottenham have historically struggled against the Reds. The hosts have won just two of their last 24 Premier League games against Liverpool (D6, L15) after defeating the Reds 2-1 at home last term. Beating the odds here, though, appears unlikely based on how they’ve fared as underdogs throughout 2024/25, losing five of seven such matches (W2). Meanwhile, Liverpool will be desperate to keep their place at the top of the league table when they travel to North London. The Reds have seen their lead at the top reduced to two points after back-to-back draws against Newcastle and Fulham. Despite those setbacks, they remain in good shape having not tasted defeat in 21 games (W18, D3). The visitors are the favourites here having won an astounding 20 out of 23 games as pre-match favourites in all competitions this season (D2, L1), the latest of which was a 2-1 EFL Cup win away from Southampton. Manager Arne Slot, who was strongly linked to Spurs during the summer of 2023 is unlikely to take this fixture lightly, however, just four weeks after he considered them to be title contenders alongside the Reds. Slot could have changed his mind since then, but he has some minor issues of his own to solve before being able to declare Liverpool back to their best. After winning four of their first five Premier League matches ‘to nil’ under the Dutchman, the Merseysiders have returned just three clean sheets from their next ten. However, it hasn’t prevented them from remaining unbeaten in that ten-game period (W7, D3). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
December 7, 2024 Everton
01:00
Liverpool
December 26, 2024 Manchester City
13:30
Everton
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Crystal Palace
Southampton
16:00
West Ham United
Chelsea
16:00
Fulham
Nottingham Forest
16:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United
16:00
Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers
18:30
Manchester United
Liverpool
21:00
Leicester City
December 27, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
20:30
Brentford
Arsenal
21:15
Ipswich Town
December 29, 2024 Leicester City
15:30
Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fulham
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace
16:00
Southampton
Everton
16:00
Nottingham Forest
West Ham United
18:15
Liverpool
December 30, 2024 Aston Villa
20:45
Brighton & Hov…
Ipswich Town
20:45
Chelsea
Manchester United
21:00
Newcastle United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
16
12
3
1
37
16
+21
39
2
Chelsea
17
10
5
2
37
19
+18
35
3
Arsenal
17
9
6
2
34
16
+18
33
4
Nottingham Forest
17
9
4
4
23
19
+4
31
5
AFC Bournemouth
17
8
4
5
27
21
+6
28
6
Aston Villa
17
8
4
5
26
26
+0
28
7
Manchester City
17
8
3
6
29
25
+4
27
8
Newcastle United
17
7
5
5
27
21
+6
26
9
Fulham
17
6
7
4
24
22
+2
25
10
Brighton & Hov…
17
6
7
4
27
26
+1
25
11
Tottenham Hotspur
17
7
2
8
39
25
+14
23
12
Brentford
17
7
2
8
32
32
+0
23
13
Manchester United
17
6
4
7
21
22
-1
22
14
West Ham United
17
5
5
7
22
30
-8
20
15
Everton
16
3
7
6
14
21
-7
16
16
Crystal Palace
17
3
7
7
18
26
-8
16
17
Leicester City
17
3
5
9
21
37
-16
14
18
Wolverhampton Wanderers
17
3
3
11
27
40
-13
12
19
Ipswich Town
17
2
6
9
16
32
-16
12
20
Southampton
17
1
3
13
11
36
-25
6
