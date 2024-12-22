Adbet365Ad

Internazionale vs Como Preview

Internazionale vs Como

Competition – Serie A

Stadium – Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Date: 23rd December 2024

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Inter Milan will look to make it four league wins in a row when they welcome Como to the San Siro on Monday.

The Serie A defending champions put themselves three points shy of top spot with a huge 6-0 win over Lazio last week. They have played a game less than their rivals at the upper end of the table, so they are technically in a stronger position than Napoli and Atalanta ahead of this Monday meeting.

The Nerazzurri followed their last league result up with a 2-0 win over Udinese in the Coppa Italia on Thursday – a 13th victory across the last 16 matches in all competitions (D2, L1). As such, Simone Inzaghi’s men should feel confident of building upon that result against a Como side they’ve beaten in each of their last seven top-flight meetings.

This will be the first Serie A match between these teams in more than two decades. Inter could make it memorable by notching a 13th consecutive home H2H win in the competition, something they have never achieved against a single opponent.

However, recent form at the San Siro is a concern as the hosts have won only three of the last six league games at their iconic stadium (D2, L1). That could be a ray of hope for Como to get at least a point from this encounter as they start this round of fixtures just above the drop zone.

The visitors are currently enjoying a three-game unbeaten sequence (W1, D2), with the most recent match in that run a 2-0 win over Roma which saw both goals arrive in second-half stoppage time. That result meant that the Biancoblù earned their first clean sheet of the campaign.

Extending that unbeaten streak to four is something that Como haven’t achieved in Serie A since February 2003. Achieving that will require Cesc Fàbregas to address their poor away form, with Como winless in their last five such games (D2, L3).

Serie A Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Atalanta 17 13 1 3 42 19 +23 40
2 SSC Napoli 17 12 2 3 26 12 +14 38
3 Inter Milan 15 10 4 1 40 15 +25 34
4 Lazio 17 11 1 5 32 24 +8 34
5 Fiorentina 16 9 4 3 29 13 +16 31
6 Juventus 17 7 10 0 28 13 +15 31
7 Bologna 16 7 7 2 23 18 +5 28
8 AC Milan 16 7 5 4 25 16 +9 26
9 Udinese 17 7 2 8 21 26 -5 23
10 Roma 17 5 4 8 23 23 +0 19
11 Empoli 17 4 7 6 16 19 -3 19
12 Torino 17 5 4 8 17 22 -5 19
13 Genoa 17 3 7 7 14 26 -12 16
14 Lecce 17 4 4 9 11 29 -18 16
15 Como 16 3 6 7 18 28 -10 15
16 Parma 17 3 6 8 23 33 -10 15
17 Verona 17 5 0 12 21 40 -19 15
18 Cagliari 17 3 5 9 16 28 -12 14
19 Venezia 17 3 4 10 17 30 -13 13
20 Monza 17 1 7 9 15 23 -8 10

