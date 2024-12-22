Internazionale vs Como Preview

Internazionale vs Como Competition – Serie A Stadium – Stadio Giuseppe Meazza Date: 23rd December 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Inter Milan will look to make it four league wins in a row when they welcome Como to the San Siro on Monday.

The Serie A defending champions put themselves three points shy of top spot with a huge 6-0 win over Lazio last week. They have played a game less than their rivals at the upper end of the table, so they are technically in a stronger position than Napoli and Atalanta ahead of this Monday meeting.

The Nerazzurri followed their last league result up with a 2-0 win over Udinese in the Coppa Italia on Thursday – a 13th victory across the last 16 matches in all competitions (D2, L1). As such, Simone Inzaghi’s men should feel confident of building upon that result against a Como side they’ve beaten in each of their last seven top-flight meetings.

This will be the first Serie A match between these teams in more than two decades. Inter could make it memorable by notching a 13th consecutive home H2H win in the competition, something they have never achieved against a single opponent.

However, recent form at the San Siro is a concern as the hosts have won only three of the last six league games at their iconic stadium (D2, L1). That could be a ray of hope for Como to get at least a point from this encounter as they start this round of fixtures just above the drop zone.

The visitors are currently enjoying a three-game unbeaten sequence (W1, D2), with the most recent match in that run a 2-0 win over Roma which saw both goals arrive in second-half stoppage time. That result meant that the Biancoblù earned their first clean sheet of the campaign.

Extending that unbeaten streak to four is something that Como haven’t achieved in Serie A since February 2003. Achieving that will require Cesc Fàbregas to address their poor away form, with Como winless in their last five such games (D2, L3).

