Internazionale vs Como Preview

Internazionale vs Como Competition – Serie A Stadium – Stadio Giuseppe Meazza Date: 23rd December 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT Inter Milan will look to make it four league wins in a row when they welcome Como to the San Siro on Monday. The Serie A defending champions put themselves three points shy of top spot with a huge 6-0 win over Lazio last week. They have played a game less than their rivals at the upper end of the table, so they are technically in a stronger position than Napoli and Atalanta ahead of this Monday meeting. The Nerazzurri followed their last league result up with a 2-0 win over Udinese in the Coppa Italia on Thursday – a 13th victory across the last 16 matches in all competitions (D2, L1). As such, Simone Inzaghi’s men should feel confident of building upon that result against a Como side they’ve beaten in each of their last seven top-flight meetings. This will be the first Serie A match between these teams in more than two decades. Inter could make it memorable by notching a 13th consecutive home H2H win in the competition, something they have never achieved against a single opponent. However, recent form at the San Siro is a concern as the hosts have won only three of the last six league games at their iconic stadium (D2, L1). That could be a ray of hope for Como to get at least a point from this encounter as they start this round of fixtures just above the drop zone. The visitors are currently enjoying a three-game unbeaten sequence (W1, D2), with the most recent match in that run a 2-0 win over Roma which saw both goals arrive in second-half stoppage time. That result meant that the Biancoblù earned their first clean sheet of the campaign. Extending that unbeaten streak to four is something that Como haven’t achieved in Serie A since February 2003. Achieving that will require Cesc Fàbregas to address their poor away form, with Como winless in their last five such games (D2, L3). Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:
October 26, 2024 Bologna
16:00
AC Milan
December 1, 2024 Fiorentina
18:00
Inter Milan
December 23, 2024 Inter Milan
20:45
Como
December 28, 2024 Empoli
15:00
Genoa
Parma
15:00
Monza
Cagliari
18:00
Inter Milan
Lazio
20:45
Atalanta
December 29, 2024 Udinese
12:30
Torino
SSC Napoli
15:00
Venezia
Juventus
18:00
Fiorentina
AC Milan
20:45
Roma
December 30, 2024 Como
18:30
Lecce
Bologna
20:45
Verona
January 4, 2025 Venezia
15:00
Empoli
Fiorentina
18:00
SSC Napoli
Verona
20:45
Udinese
January 5, 2025 Monza
12:30
Cagliari
Lecce
15:00
Genoa
Torino
18:00
Parma
Roma
20:45
Lazio
Serie A Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Atalanta
17
13
1
3
42
19
+23
40
2
SSC Napoli
17
12
2
3
26
12
+14
38
3
Inter Milan
15
10
4
1
40
15
+25
34
4
Lazio
17
11
1
5
32
24
+8
34
5
Fiorentina
16
9
4
3
29
13
+16
31
6
Juventus
17
7
10
0
28
13
+15
31
7
Bologna
16
7
7
2
23
18
+5
28
8
AC Milan
16
7
5
4
25
16
+9
26
9
Udinese
17
7
2
8
21
26
-5
23
10
Roma
17
5
4
8
23
23
+0
19
11
Empoli
17
4
7
6
16
19
-3
19
12
Torino
17
5
4
8
17
22
-5
19
13
Genoa
17
3
7
7
14
26
-12
16
14
Lecce
17
4
4
9
11
29
-18
16
15
Como
16
3
6
7
18
28
-10
15
16
Parma
17
3
6
8
23
33
-10
15
17
Verona
17
5
0
12
21
40
-19
15
18
Cagliari
17
3
5
9
16
28
-12
14
19
Venezia
17
3
4
10
17
30
-13
13
20
Monza
17
1
7
9
15
23
-8
10
Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A: