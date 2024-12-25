Adbet365Ad

Liverpool vs Leicester City Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 25, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Liverpool vs Leicester City

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Anfield

Date: 26th December 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will look to continue their brilliant run of form when they welcome Leicester City to Anfield on Boxing Day.

After a recent drop in form with two draws in the Premier League, the Reds came roaring back with a breathless 6-3 win over Tottenham at the weekend. That win ensured Arne Slot’s side maintained a four-point lead over Chelsea with a game in hand.

The result also means that the Reds will now sit pretty at the top of the Premier League tree at Christmas for a record-breaking 21st time in English top-flight history. They have gone on to convert that lead to a title on 11 of the 20 previous occasions.

Extending their lead at the top should come fairly easy for Liverpool, especially at Anfield, where they have lost just three times in their last 69 home league games (W52, D14). This is their last game at home this year, and they will be desperate to end it with a win.

There’s evidence that it will be a good outing for them as Liverpool have become accustomed to dominating on Boxing Day. They have won their last seven Premier League games the day after Christmas by an aggregate score of 20-1.

Leicester City knows all about that having been the victim in two of those games and they tally a mammoth 17 losses in their last 25 games against Liverpool (W5, D3). To make matters worse, they make the trip after back-to-back defeats to Newcastle (4-0) and Wolves (3-0).

As a result, they have slipped down the table in recent weeks and will spend Christmas a mere two points above the relegation zone in 17th place. The prospect of a celebratory Boxing Day win looks slim on all fronts then, especially historically, seeing as they’ve won just once in their last ten matches played on the 26th of December (D2, L7).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

December 7, 2024
Everton 01:00 Liverpool
December 27, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 20:30 Brentford
Arsenal 21:15 Ipswich Town
December 29, 2024
Leicester City 15:30 Manchester City
Crystal Palace 16:00 Southampton
Everton 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Fulham 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United 18:15 Liverpool
December 30, 2024
Aston Villa 20:45 Brighton & Hov…
Ipswich Town 20:45 Chelsea
Manchester United 21:00 Newcastle United
January 1, 2025
Brentford 18:30 Arsenal
January 4, 2025
Tottenham Hotspur 13:30 Newcastle United
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Everton
Aston Villa 16:00 Leicester City
Crystal Palace 16:00 Chelsea
Manchester City 16:00 West Ham United
Southampton 16:00 Brentford
Brighton & Hov… 18:30 Arsenal

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 17 13 3 1 40 17 +23 42
2 Chelsea 18 10 5 3 38 21 +17 35
3 Nottingham Forest 18 10 4 4 24 19 +5 34
4 Arsenal 17 9 6 2 34 16 +18 33
5 Newcastle United 18 8 5 5 30 21 +9 29
6 AFC Bournemouth 18 8 5 5 27 21 +6 29
7 Manchester City 18 8 4 6 30 26 +4 28
8 Fulham 18 7 7 4 26 23 +3 28
9 Aston Villa 18 8 4 6 26 29 -3 28
10 Brighton & Hov… 17 6 7 4 27 26 +1 25
11 Tottenham Hotspur 18 7 2 9 39 26 +13 23
12 Brentford 17 7 2 8 32 32 +0 23
13 West Ham United 18 6 5 7 23 30 -7 23
14 Manchester United 18 6 4 8 21 24 -3 22
15 Everton 17 3 8 6 15 22 -7 17
16 Crystal Palace 18 3 8 7 18 26 -8 17
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 4 3 11 29 40 -11 15
18 Leicester City 18 3 5 10 22 40 -18 14
19 Ipswich Town 17 2 6 9 16 32 -16 12
20 Southampton 18 1 3 14 11 37 -26 6

Check Also

Lazio vs Atalanta Preview

Serie A leaders Atalanta will travel to Rome to face Lazio looking to keep their ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.