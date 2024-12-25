Liverpool vs Leicester City Preview

Liverpool vs Leicester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 26th December 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Liverpool will look to continue their brilliant run of form when they welcome Leicester City to Anfield on Boxing Day. After a recent drop in form with two draws in the Premier League, the Reds came roaring back with a breathless 6-3 win over Tottenham at the weekend. That win ensured Arne Slot’s side maintained a four-point lead over Chelsea with a game in hand. The result also means that the Reds will now sit pretty at the top of the Premier League tree at Christmas for a record-breaking 21st time in English top-flight history. They have gone on to convert that lead to a title on 11 of the 20 previous occasions. Extending their lead at the top should come fairly easy for Liverpool, especially at Anfield, where they have lost just three times in their last 69 home league games (W52, D14). This is their last game at home this year, and they will be desperate to end it with a win. There’s evidence that it will be a good outing for them as Liverpool have become accustomed to dominating on Boxing Day. They have won their last seven Premier League games the day after Christmas by an aggregate score of 20-1. Leicester City knows all about that having been the victim in two of those games and they tally a mammoth 17 losses in their last 25 games against Liverpool (W5, D3). To make matters worse, they make the trip after back-to-back defeats to Newcastle (4-0) and Wolves (3-0). As a result, they have slipped down the table in recent weeks and will spend Christmas a mere two points above the relegation zone in 17th place. The prospect of a celebratory Boxing Day win looks slim on all fronts then, especially historically, seeing as they’ve won just once in their last ten matches played on the 26th of December (D2, L7). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
December 7, 2024 Everton
01:00
Liverpool
December 27, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
20:30
Brentford
Arsenal
21:15
Ipswich Town
December 29, 2024 Leicester City
15:30
Manchester City
Crystal Palace
16:00
Southampton
Everton
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Fulham
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United
18:15
Liverpool
December 30, 2024 Aston Villa
20:45
Brighton & Hov…
Ipswich Town
20:45
Chelsea
Manchester United
21:00
Newcastle United
January 1, 2025 Brentford
18:30
Arsenal
January 4, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur
13:30
Newcastle United
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Everton
Aston Villa
16:00
Leicester City
Crystal Palace
16:00
Chelsea
Manchester City
16:00
West Ham United
Southampton
16:00
Brentford
Brighton & Hov…
18:30
Arsenal
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
17
13
3
1
40
17
+23
42
2
Chelsea
18
10
5
3
38
21
+17
35
3
Nottingham Forest
18
10
4
4
24
19
+5
34
4
Arsenal
17
9
6
2
34
16
+18
33
5
Newcastle United
18
8
5
5
30
21
+9
29
6
AFC Bournemouth
18
8
5
5
27
21
+6
29
7
Manchester City
18
8
4
6
30
26
+4
28
8
Fulham
18
7
7
4
26
23
+3
28
9
Aston Villa
18
8
4
6
26
29
-3
28
10
Brighton & Hov…
17
6
7
4
27
26
+1
25
11
Tottenham Hotspur
18
7
2
9
39
26
+13
23
12
Brentford
17
7
2
8
32
32
+0
23
13
West Ham United
18
6
5
7
23
30
-7
23
14
Manchester United
18
6
4
8
21
24
-3
22
15
Everton
17
3
8
6
15
22
-7
17
16
Crystal Palace
18
3
8
7
18
26
-8
17
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
18
4
3
11
29
40
-11
15
18
Leicester City
18
3
5
10
22
40
-18
14
19
Ipswich Town
17
2
6
9
16
32
-16
12
20
Southampton
18
1
3
14
11
37
-26
6
