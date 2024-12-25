Liverpool vs Leicester City Preview

Liverpool vs Leicester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 26th December 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will look to continue their brilliant run of form when they welcome Leicester City to Anfield on Boxing Day.

After a recent drop in form with two draws in the Premier League, the Reds came roaring back with a breathless 6-3 win over Tottenham at the weekend. That win ensured Arne Slot’s side maintained a four-point lead over Chelsea with a game in hand.

The result also means that the Reds will now sit pretty at the top of the Premier League tree at Christmas for a record-breaking 21st time in English top-flight history. They have gone on to convert that lead to a title on 11 of the 20 previous occasions.

Extending their lead at the top should come fairly easy for Liverpool, especially at Anfield, where they have lost just three times in their last 69 home league games (W52, D14). This is their last game at home this year, and they will be desperate to end it with a win.

There’s evidence that it will be a good outing for them as Liverpool have become accustomed to dominating on Boxing Day. They have won their last seven Premier League games the day after Christmas by an aggregate score of 20-1.

Leicester City knows all about that having been the victim in two of those games and they tally a mammoth 17 losses in their last 25 games against Liverpool (W5, D3). To make matters worse, they make the trip after back-to-back defeats to Newcastle (4-0) and Wolves (3-0).

As a result, they have slipped down the table in recent weeks and will spend Christmas a mere two points above the relegation zone in 17th place. The prospect of a celebratory Boxing Day win looks slim on all fronts then, especially historically, seeing as they’ve won just once in their last ten matches played on the 26th of December (D2, L7).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Everton 01:00 Liverpool Brighton & Hov… 20:30 Brentford Arsenal 21:15 Ipswich Town Leicester City 15:30 Manchester City Crystal Palace 16:00 Southampton Everton 16:00 Nottingham Forest Fulham 16:00 AFC Bournemouth Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers West Ham United 18:15 Liverpool Aston Villa 20:45 Brighton & Hov… Ipswich Town 20:45 Chelsea Manchester United 21:00 Newcastle United Brentford 18:30 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur 13:30 Newcastle United AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Everton Aston Villa 16:00 Leicester City Crystal Palace 16:00 Chelsea Manchester City 16:00 West Ham United Southampton 16:00 Brentford Brighton & Hov… 18:30 Arsenal

Premier League Table