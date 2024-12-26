Arsenal vs Ipswich Town Preview

Arsenal vs Ipswich Town Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 27th December 2024 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT Arsenal will look to keep pace with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table when they welcome Ipswich to the Emirates Stadium on Friday night. After dropping points against Everton, the Gunners bounced back in style last weekend beating Crystal Palace 5-1 away from home to keep themselves six points behind Liverpool having played a game more. As such, they come into this round of games sitting in third position. With 16 of the 32 teams to top the table on Christmas Day ultimately winning the title, history would suggest that Mikel Arteta’s side now have no more than a 50% chance of overthrowing Liverpool at the top of the table. Still, Arsenal know that being top at Christmas guarantees nothing in the title race as they themselves have been top at Christmas on four occasions without winning the title. They will want to avoid losing further ground here. However, they will have to do so without influential forward Bukayo Saka, who was forced off with an injury in Arsenal’s last game. Despite his absence, Arsenal will still fancy their chances of winning this game at home, where they’re unbeaten this season in all competitions (W10, D3) and haven’t lost in 41 Premier League games against newly promoted sides (W36, D5). Meanwhile, Ipswich will be desperate to bounce back when they play Arsenal. The Tractor Boys have given a good account of themselves in the Premier League so far. But a 4-0 loss at home to Newcastle United at the weekend proved that Kieran McKenna’s side still have a lot to learn. The visitors have been fairly decent on the road, though. They’ve averaged one point per game in Premier League away matches this season as opposed to just 0.44 at home—their 0.56 differential is the biggest in the league in favour of playing away. The Tractor Boys have also won two of their last three away league games and one of them came not too far from here, a 2-1 win at Tottenham in mid-November. Naturally, travelling to Arsenal represents a completely different proposition, highlighted by their terrible record in away H2Hs since August 1979 (W0, D4, L7). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
December 7, 2024 Everton
01:00
Liverpool
December 27, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
20:30
Brentford
Arsenal
21:15
Ipswich Town
December 29, 2024 Leicester City
15:30
Manchester City
Crystal Palace
16:00
Southampton
Everton
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Fulham
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United
18:15
Liverpool
December 30, 2024 Aston Villa
20:45
Brighton & Hov…
Ipswich Town
20:45
Chelsea
Manchester United
21:00
Newcastle United
January 1, 2025 Brentford
18:30
Arsenal
January 4, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur
13:30
Newcastle United
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Everton
Aston Villa
16:00
Leicester City
Crystal Palace
16:00
Chelsea
Manchester City
16:00
West Ham United
Southampton
16:00
Brentford
Brighton & Hov…
18:30
Arsenal
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
17
13
3
1
40
17
+23
42
2
Chelsea
18
10
5
3
38
21
+17
35
3
Nottingham Forest
18
10
4
4
24
19
+5
34
4
Arsenal
17
9
6
2
34
16
+18
33
5
Newcastle United
18
8
5
5
30
21
+9
29
6
AFC Bournemouth
18
8
5
5
27
21
+6
29
7
Manchester City
18
8
4
6
30
26
+4
28
8
Fulham
18
7
7
4
26
23
+3
28
9
Aston Villa
18
8
4
6
26
29
-3
28
10
Brighton & Hov…
17
6
7
4
27
26
+1
25
11
Tottenham Hotspur
18
7
2
9
39
26
+13
23
12
Brentford
17
7
2
8
32
32
+0
23
13
West Ham United
18
6
5
7
23
30
-7
23
14
Manchester United
18
6
4
8
21
24
-3
22
15
Everton
17
3
8
6
15
22
-7
17
16
Crystal Palace
18
3
8
7
18
26
-8
17
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
18
4
3
11
29
40
-11
15
18
Leicester City
18
3
5
10
22
40
-18
14
19
Ipswich Town
17
2
6
9
16
32
-16
12
20
Southampton
18
1
3
14
11
37
-26
6
