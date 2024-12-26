Adbet365Ad

Arsenal vs Ipswich Town Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 26, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Arsenal vs Ipswich Town

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Date: 27th December 2024

Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Arsenal will look to keep pace with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table when they welcome Ipswich to the Emirates Stadium on Friday night.

After dropping points against Everton, the Gunners bounced back in style last weekend beating Crystal Palace 5-1 away from home to keep themselves six points behind Liverpool having played a game more. As such, they come into this round of games sitting in third position.

With 16 of the 32 teams to top the table on Christmas Day ultimately winning the title, history would suggest that Mikel Arteta’s side now have no more than a 50% chance of overthrowing Liverpool at the top of the table.

Still, Arsenal know that being top at Christmas guarantees nothing in the title race as they themselves have been top at Christmas on four occasions without winning the title.

They will want to avoid losing further ground here. However, they will have to do so without influential forward Bukayo Saka, who was forced off with an injury in Arsenal’s last game.

Despite his absence, Arsenal will still fancy their chances of winning this game at home, where they’re unbeaten this season in all competitions (W10, D3) and haven’t lost in 41 Premier League games against newly promoted sides (W36, D5).

Meanwhile, Ipswich will be desperate to bounce back when they play Arsenal. The Tractor Boys have given a good account of themselves in the Premier League so far. But a 4-0 loss at home to Newcastle United at the weekend proved that Kieran McKenna’s side still have a lot to learn.

The visitors have been fairly decent on the road, though. They’ve averaged one point per game in Premier League away matches this season as opposed to just 0.44 at home—their 0.56 differential is the biggest in the league in favour of playing away.

The Tractor Boys have also won two of their last three away league games and one of them came not too far from here, a 2-1 win at Tottenham in mid-November. Naturally, travelling to Arsenal represents a completely different proposition, highlighted by their terrible record in away H2Hs since August 1979 (W0, D4, L7).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

December 7, 2024
Everton 01:00 Liverpool
December 27, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 20:30 Brentford
Arsenal 21:15 Ipswich Town
December 29, 2024
Leicester City 15:30 Manchester City
Crystal Palace 16:00 Southampton
Everton 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Fulham 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United 18:15 Liverpool
December 30, 2024
Aston Villa 20:45 Brighton & Hov…
Ipswich Town 20:45 Chelsea
Manchester United 21:00 Newcastle United
January 1, 2025
Brentford 18:30 Arsenal
January 4, 2025
Tottenham Hotspur 13:30 Newcastle United
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Everton
Aston Villa 16:00 Leicester City
Crystal Palace 16:00 Chelsea
Manchester City 16:00 West Ham United
Southampton 16:00 Brentford
Brighton & Hov… 18:30 Arsenal

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 17 13 3 1 40 17 +23 42
2 Chelsea 18 10 5 3 38 21 +17 35
3 Nottingham Forest 18 10 4 4 24 19 +5 34
4 Arsenal 17 9 6 2 34 16 +18 33
5 Newcastle United 18 8 5 5 30 21 +9 29
6 AFC Bournemouth 18 8 5 5 27 21 +6 29
7 Manchester City 18 8 4 6 30 26 +4 28
8 Fulham 18 7 7 4 26 23 +3 28
9 Aston Villa 18 8 4 6 26 29 -3 28
10 Brighton & Hov… 17 6 7 4 27 26 +1 25
11 Tottenham Hotspur 18 7 2 9 39 26 +13 23
12 Brentford 17 7 2 8 32 32 +0 23
13 West Ham United 18 6 5 7 23 30 -7 23
14 Manchester United 18 6 4 8 21 24 -3 22
15 Everton 17 3 8 6 15 22 -7 17
16 Crystal Palace 18 3 8 7 18 26 -8 17
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 4 3 11 29 40 -11 15
18 Leicester City 18 3 5 10 22 40 -18 14
19 Ipswich Town 17 2 6 9 16 32 -16 12
20 Southampton 18 1 3 14 11 37 -26 6

