Lazio vs Atalanta Preview

December 26, 2024

Lazio vs Atalanta

Competition – Serie A

Stadium – Stadio Olimpico

Date: 28th December 2024

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Serie A leaders Atalanta will travel to Rome to face Lazio looking to keep their place at the top of the table heading into 2025. Conversely, fourth-placed Lazio will be desperate to dent Atalanta’s hopes while keeping themselves within the title conversation ahead of the new year.

The hosts have collected 34 points this season and look comfortable in the race for European spots. However, they have been hit-and-miss lately, suffering two defeats, including a 6-0 loss to Inter Milan in their last home outing.

They won their last five such games before that, though, so a response against Atalanta wouldn’t be a total surprise. Still, the fact that they have won just one of the last seven head-to-head games (D3, L3) suggests they have a lot of work to do here.

Meanwhile, Atalanta made it eleven straight league wins last time when they beat Empoli-a club record. Five of those wins have come on the road, with four of those games accompanied by a clean sheet.

The Bergamo club look imperious on the road and will fancy their chances here. Having secured their 13th win of the Serie A campaign – the most league wins any side in any of Europe’s traditional big-five leagues has to their name this term-Atalanta look primed to record victory number 14 here.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

October 26, 2024
Bologna 16:00 AC Milan
December 1, 2024
Fiorentina 18:00 Inter Milan
December 28, 2024
Empoli 15:00 Genoa
Parma 15:00 Monza
Cagliari 18:00 Inter Milan
Lazio 20:45 Atalanta
December 29, 2024
Udinese 12:30 Torino
SSC Napoli 15:00 Venezia
Juventus 18:00 Fiorentina
AC Milan 20:45 Roma
December 30, 2024
Como 18:30 Lecce
Bologna 20:45 Verona
January 4, 2025
Venezia 15:00 Empoli
Fiorentina 18:00 SSC Napoli
Verona 20:45 Udinese
January 5, 2025
Monza 12:30 Cagliari
Lecce 15:00 Genoa
Torino 18:00 Parma
Roma 20:45 Lazio
January 10, 2025
Lazio 20:45 Como

Serie A Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Atalanta 17 13 1 3 42 19 +23 40
2 SSC Napoli 17 12 2 3 26 12 +14 38
3 Inter Milan 16 11 4 1 42 15 +27 37
4 Lazio 17 11 1 5 32 24 +8 34
5 Fiorentina 16 9 4 3 29 13 +16 31
6 Juventus 17 7 10 0 28 13 +15 31
7 Bologna 16 7 7 2 23 18 +5 28
8 AC Milan 16 7 5 4 25 16 +9 26
9 Udinese 17 7 2 8 21 26 -5 23
10 Roma 17 5 4 8 23 23 +0 19
11 Empoli 17 4 7 6 16 19 -3 19
12 Torino 17 5 4 8 17 22 -5 19
13 Genoa 17 3 7 7 14 26 -12 16
14 Lecce 17 4 4 9 11 29 -18 16
15 Parma 17 3 6 8 23 33 -10 15
16 Como 17 3 6 8 18 30 -12 15
17 Verona 17 5 0 12 21 40 -19 15
18 Cagliari 17 3 5 9 16 28 -12 14
19 Venezia 17 3 4 10 17 30 -13 13
20 Monza 17 1 7 9 15 23 -8 10

