Lazio vs Atalanta Preview

Lazio vs Atalanta Competition – Serie A Stadium – Stadio Olimpico Date: 28th December 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT Serie A leaders Atalanta will travel to Rome to face Lazio looking to keep their place at the top of the table heading into 2025. Conversely, fourth-placed Lazio will be desperate to dent Atalanta’s hopes while keeping themselves within the title conversation ahead of the new year. The hosts have collected 34 points this season and look comfortable in the race for European spots. However, they have been hit-and-miss lately, suffering two defeats, including a 6-0 loss to Inter Milan in their last home outing. They won their last five such games before that, though, so a response against Atalanta wouldn’t be a total surprise. Still, the fact that they have won just one of the last seven head-to-head games (D3, L3) suggests they have a lot of work to do here. Meanwhile, Atalanta made it eleven straight league wins last time when they beat Empoli-a club record. Five of those wins have come on the road, with four of those games accompanied by a clean sheet. The Bergamo club look imperious on the road and will fancy their chances here. Having secured their 13th win of the Serie A campaign – the most league wins any side in any of Europe’s traditional big-five leagues has to their name this term-Atalanta look primed to record victory number 14 here. Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:
October 26, 2024 Bologna
16:00
AC Milan
December 1, 2024 Fiorentina
18:00
Inter Milan
December 28, 2024 Empoli
15:00
Genoa
Parma
15:00
Monza
Cagliari
18:00
Inter Milan
Lazio
20:45
Atalanta
December 29, 2024 Udinese
12:30
Torino
SSC Napoli
15:00
Venezia
Juventus
18:00
Fiorentina
AC Milan
20:45
Roma
December 30, 2024 Como
18:30
Lecce
Bologna
20:45
Verona
January 4, 2025 Venezia
15:00
Empoli
Fiorentina
18:00
SSC Napoli
Verona
20:45
Udinese
January 5, 2025 Monza
12:30
Cagliari
Lecce
15:00
Genoa
Torino
18:00
Parma
Roma
20:45
Lazio
January 10, 2025 Lazio
20:45
Como
Serie A Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Atalanta
17
13
1
3
42
19
+23
40
2
SSC Napoli
17
12
2
3
26
12
+14
38
3
Inter Milan
16
11
4
1
42
15
+27
37
4
Lazio
17
11
1
5
32
24
+8
34
5
Fiorentina
16
9
4
3
29
13
+16
31
6
Juventus
17
7
10
0
28
13
+15
31
7
Bologna
16
7
7
2
23
18
+5
28
8
AC Milan
16
7
5
4
25
16
+9
26
9
Udinese
17
7
2
8
21
26
-5
23
10
Roma
17
5
4
8
23
23
+0
19
11
Empoli
17
4
7
6
16
19
-3
19
12
Torino
17
5
4
8
17
22
-5
19
13
Genoa
17
3
7
7
14
26
-12
16
14
Lecce
17
4
4
9
11
29
-18
16
15
Parma
17
3
6
8
23
33
-10
15
16
Como
17
3
6
8
18
30
-12
15
17
Verona
17
5
0
12
21
40
-19
15
18
Cagliari
17
3
5
9
16
28
-12
14
19
Venezia
17
3
4
10
17
30
-13
13
20
Monza
17
1
7
9
15
23
-8
10
