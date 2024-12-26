Lazio vs Atalanta Preview

Lazio vs Atalanta Competition – Serie A Stadium – Stadio Olimpico Date: 28th December 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Serie A leaders Atalanta will travel to Rome to face Lazio looking to keep their place at the top of the table heading into 2025. Conversely, fourth-placed Lazio will be desperate to dent Atalanta’s hopes while keeping themselves within the title conversation ahead of the new year.

The hosts have collected 34 points this season and look comfortable in the race for European spots. However, they have been hit-and-miss lately, suffering two defeats, including a 6-0 loss to Inter Milan in their last home outing.

They won their last five such games before that, though, so a response against Atalanta wouldn’t be a total surprise. Still, the fact that they have won just one of the last seven head-to-head games (D3, L3) suggests they have a lot of work to do here.

Meanwhile, Atalanta made it eleven straight league wins last time when they beat Empoli-a club record. Five of those wins have come on the road, with four of those games accompanied by a clean sheet.

The Bergamo club look imperious on the road and will fancy their chances here. Having secured their 13th win of the Serie A campaign – the most league wins any side in any of Europe’s traditional big-five leagues has to their name this term-Atalanta look primed to record victory number 14 here.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

Bologna 16:00 AC Milan Fiorentina 18:00 Inter Milan Empoli 15:00 Genoa Parma 15:00 Monza Cagliari 18:00 Inter Milan Lazio 20:45 Atalanta Udinese 12:30 Torino SSC Napoli 15:00 Venezia Juventus 18:00 Fiorentina AC Milan 20:45 Roma Como 18:30 Lecce Bologna 20:45 Verona Venezia 15:00 Empoli Fiorentina 18:00 SSC Napoli Verona 20:45 Udinese Monza 12:30 Cagliari Lecce 15:00 Genoa Torino 18:00 Parma Roma 20:45 Lazio Lazio 20:45 Como

Serie A Table