Brentford vs Arsenal Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 30, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Brentford vs Arsenal

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium

Date: 1st January 2025

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Arsenal will look to end the year on a strong note when they make the short trip to the Gtech Stadium to face Brentford in the first Premier League game of the new year.

The hosts played out a surprising goalless draw against Brighton in their last outing. Despite the disappointment of the result, that stalemate did at least serve as the Bees’ second point of this Premier League campaign on the road (D2, L7).

As a direct result of their form away from home, manager Thomas Frank will be delighted to get his side back to the Gtech Stadium for this latest clash with the Gunners, especially as they’ve taken a joint-high 22 home points in the top-flight this term (W7, D1, L1). But the fact that their only defeat at home came in their last outing at this venue could dampen spirits slightly ahead of kick-off, with their 2-0 defeat to high-flying Nottingham Forest also acting as the first time across their 11 home competitive matches this term that the Londoners have also failed to score.

They’ll hope to change that here but that could prove very difficult as Brentford have lost each of their last three home H2Hs without netting a single goal in the process.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will look to make it three league wins in a row when they travel to Brentford on New Year’s Day. The Gunners beat Ipswich 1-0 last time out to maintain their fantastic recent form across all competitions.

That result pushed their unbeaten run to 11 matches in total (W8, D3) as they continue to hunt down table-toppers Liverpool and their first Premier League title since the 2003/04 campaign. However, to do that, Mikel Arteta’s side need to improve their return away from home.

Although they’re now unbeaten across their last four away league matches (W2, D2), each of their three competitive defeats has come away from the Emirates Stadium this season. However, as the visitors have remained unbeaten in each of their ten Premier League London derby matches in 2024 (W8, D2), prospects pre-game look positive.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

December 7, 2024
Everton 01:00 Liverpool
January 1, 2025
Brentford 18:30 Arsenal
January 4, 2025
Tottenham Hotspur 13:30 Newcastle United
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Everton
Aston Villa 16:00 Leicester City
Crystal Palace 16:00 Chelsea
Manchester City 16:00 West Ham United
Southampton 16:00 Brentford
Brighton & Hov… 18:30 Arsenal
January 5, 2025
Fulham 15:00 Ipswich Town
Liverpool 17:30 Manchester United
January 6, 2025
Wolverhampton Wanderers 21:00 Nottingham Forest
January 14, 2025
Chelsea 20:30 AFC Bournemouth
Brentford 20:30 Manchester City
West Ham United 20:30 Fulham
Nottingham Forest 21:00 Liverpool
January 15, 2025
Everton 20:30 Aston Villa
Leicester City 20:30 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal 21:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 18 14 3 1 45 17 +28 45
2 Nottingham Forest 19 11 4 4 26 19 +7 37
3 Arsenal 18 10 6 2 35 16 +19 36
4 Chelsea 19 10 5 4 38 23 +15 35
5 Newcastle United 19 9 5 5 32 21 +11 32
6 Manchester City 19 9 4 6 32 26 +6 31
7 AFC Bournemouth 19 8 6 5 29 23 +6 30
8 Fulham 19 7 8 4 28 25 +3 29
9 Aston Villa 19 8 5 6 28 31 -3 29
10 Brighton & Hov… 19 6 9 4 29 28 +1 27
11 Tottenham Hotspur 19 7 3 9 41 28 +13 24
12 Brentford 18 7 3 8 32 32 +0 24
13 West Ham United 19 6 5 8 23 35 -12 23
14 Manchester United 19 6 4 9 21 26 -5 22
15 Crystal Palace 19 4 8 7 20 27 -7 20
16 Everton 18 3 8 7 15 24 -9 17
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 4 4 11 31 42 -11 16
18 Ipswich Town 19 3 6 10 18 33 -15 15
19 Leicester City 19 3 5 11 22 42 -20 14
20 Southampton 19 1 3 15 12 39 -27 6

