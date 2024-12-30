Brentford vs Arsenal Preview

Brentford vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium Date: 1st January 2025 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Arsenal will look to end the year on a strong note when they make the short trip to the Gtech Stadium to face Brentford in the first Premier League game of the new year. The hosts played out a surprising goalless draw against Brighton in their last outing. Despite the disappointment of the result, that stalemate did at least serve as the Bees’ second point of this Premier League campaign on the road (D2, L7). As a direct result of their form away from home, manager Thomas Frank will be delighted to get his side back to the Gtech Stadium for this latest clash with the Gunners, especially as they’ve taken a joint-high 22 home points in the top-flight this term (W7, D1, L1). But the fact that their only defeat at home came in their last outing at this venue could dampen spirits slightly ahead of kick-off, with their 2-0 defeat to high-flying Nottingham Forest also acting as the first time across their 11 home competitive matches this term that the Londoners have also failed to score. They’ll hope to change that here but that could prove very difficult as Brentford have lost each of their last three home H2Hs without netting a single goal in the process. Meanwhile, Arsenal will look to make it three league wins in a row when they travel to Brentford on New Year’s Day. The Gunners beat Ipswich 1-0 last time out to maintain their fantastic recent form across all competitions. That result pushed their unbeaten run to 11 matches in total (W8, D3) as they continue to hunt down table-toppers Liverpool and their first Premier League title since the 2003/04 campaign. However, to do that, Mikel Arteta’s side need to improve their return away from home. Although they’re now unbeaten across their last four away league matches (W2, D2), each of their three competitive defeats has come away from the Emirates Stadium this season. However, as the visitors have remained unbeaten in each of their ten Premier League London derby matches in 2024 (W8, D2), prospects pre-game look positive. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
December 7, 2024 Everton
01:00
Liverpool
January 1, 2025 Brentford
18:30
Arsenal
January 4, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur
13:30
Newcastle United
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Everton
Aston Villa
16:00
Leicester City
Crystal Palace
16:00
Chelsea
Manchester City
16:00
West Ham United
Southampton
16:00
Brentford
Brighton & Hov…
18:30
Arsenal
January 5, 2025 Fulham
15:00
Ipswich Town
Liverpool
17:30
Manchester United
January 6, 2025 Wolverhampton Wanderers
21:00
Nottingham Forest
January 14, 2025 Chelsea
20:30
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
20:30
Manchester City
West Ham United
20:30
Fulham
Nottingham Forest
21:00
Liverpool
January 15, 2025 Everton
20:30
Aston Villa
Leicester City
20:30
Crystal Palace
Newcastle United
20:30
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
21:00
Tottenham Hotspur
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
18
14
3
1
45
17
+28
45
2
Nottingham Forest
19
11
4
4
26
19
+7
37
3
Arsenal
18
10
6
2
35
16
+19
36
4
Chelsea
19
10
5
4
38
23
+15
35
5
Newcastle United
19
9
5
5
32
21
+11
32
6
Manchester City
19
9
4
6
32
26
+6
31
7
AFC Bournemouth
19
8
6
5
29
23
+6
30
8
Fulham
19
7
8
4
28
25
+3
29
9
Aston Villa
19
8
5
6
28
31
-3
29
10
Brighton & Hov…
19
6
9
4
29
28
+1
27
11
Tottenham Hotspur
19
7
3
9
41
28
+13
24
12
Brentford
18
7
3
8
32
32
+0
24
13
West Ham United
19
6
5
8
23
35
-12
23
14
Manchester United
19
6
4
9
21
26
-5
22
15
Crystal Palace
19
4
8
7
20
27
-7
20
16
Everton
18
3
8
7
15
24
-9
17
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19
4
4
11
31
42
-11
16
18
Ipswich Town
19
3
6
10
18
33
-15
15
19
Leicester City
19
3
5
11
22
42
-20
14
20
Southampton
19
1
3
15
12
39
-27
6
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table