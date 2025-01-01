Internazionale vs Atalanta Preview

Internazionale vs Atalanta Competition – Italian Supercoppa Stadium: Al Awal Park at King Saud University Date: 2nd January 2025 Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

Two of Italy’s most in-from clubs, Inter Milan and Atalanta, will meet this Thursday in the semifinal of the Supercoppa Italiana.

Current Serie A title holders Inter, who are also the winners of three previous editions, are looking to win an unprecedented fourth title in succession. If they do so, they would draw level with Juventus on nine overall victories.

However, they’ll have to first win their semifinal against an Atalanta side that currently sits atop the Serie A table. Despite Atalanta’s quality, Simone Inzaghi’s men are listed as the favourites for this tie in Riyadh, given that they have won their previous four games without conceding coming into this fixture.

Even more impressive is that the Nerazzurri have tasted only one loss in their last 18 matches across all competitions (W15, D2), while they’re unbeaten in 13 meetings with fellow Italian opposition (W11, D2).

Meanwhile, Atalanta are also in strong form themselves. The Bergamo-based club are one of the few teams in Europe’s traditional top-five leagues that can match Inter’s form and better it. Their only loss in 19 competitive matches came against European champions Real Madrid (W15, D3).

Meanwhile, newly promoted Como were the last Italian side to beat La Dea back in September (W12, D2), though Gian Piero Gasperini’s men ended a 12-game domestic winning streak with a 1-1 draw with Lazio at the weekend.

Getting back on the winning trail would not only see Atalanta compete for their first-ever Supercoppa Italiana title but also feature in their first-ever final in the competition. But despite their fine form, Gasperini’s men may need to rely on some divine intervention to get by over the line here, given they’re winless in the last 13 H2Hs (D5, L8), including an active six-match losing streak that’s seen them concede a combined 19 goals.