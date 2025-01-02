Adbet365Ad

Valencia vs Real Madrid Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 2, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Valencia vs Real Madrid

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Mestalla

Date: 3rd January 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After a brief hiatus, the 2024/25 La Liga season resumes this Friday with current defending champions Real Madrid travelling to the Estadio de Mestalla to face struggling Valencia.

Both sides sit at extreme ends of the table with the hosts sitting second from bottom while Madrid are currently second from the top, one point behind Atletico Madrid.

Valencia come into this tie with one win in eleven La Liga games (D5, L5). This poor form led to the club sacking Rubén Baraja and Carlos Corberan duly replaced him as head coach.

Corberan has his job cut out for him. The Bats are four points from safety and the threat of relegation to Spain’s second tier for the first time since the mid-1980s looms large. The new manager promised fans that he’s “a Valencianista who is going to work with great responsibility.”

But it could be a baptism by fire for him as Valencia face Real Madrid, a side against whom they have suffered the most defeats in La Liga (W47, D38, L93). However, playing at the Mestalla could be a positive, as the hosts have picked up points in a hugely impressive eight of their last ten home H2Hs (W5, D3).

Meanwhile, Real Madrid moved to within a point of city rivals Atletico Madrid after a 4-2 win over Sevilla just before the winter break. That win saw them earn a fourth victory in five games across all competitions (D1).

During that run, Carlo Ancelotti guided his side to Intercontinental Cup glory, becoming the most decorated manager in the club’s history with 15 trophies.

His Los Blancos side will look to win here and move to the top of La Liga, albeit temporarily. However, a closer look at their recent away form will suggest that victory isn’t guaranteed here. The visitors’ record across their last three league games on the road is balanced (W1, D1, L1). The five goals conceded in that sequence is a matter of concern as Madrid chase their first clean sheet at the Mestalla since 2013.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

January 3, 2025
Valencia 21:00 Real Madrid
January 10, 2025
Rayo Vallecano 21:00 Celta Vigo
January 11, 2025
Alaves 14:00 Girona
Real Valladolid 16:15 Real Betis
Espanyol 18:30 Leganes
Sevilla 21:00 Valencia
January 12, 2025
Las Palmas 14:00 Getafe
Atlético de Madrid 16:15 Osasuna
January 13, 2025
Real Sociedad 21:00 Villarreal
January 17, 2025
Espanyol 21:00 Real Valladolid
January 18, 2025
Osasuna 14:00 Rayo Vallecano
Leganes 16:15 Atlético de Madrid
Celta Vigo 18:30 Athletic Bilbao
Getafe 21:00 Barcelona
January 19, 2025
Real Betis 14:00 Alaves
Real Madrid 16:15 Las Palmas
Valencia 18:30 Real Sociedad
Girona 21:00 Sevilla
January 20, 2025
Villarreal 21:00 Mallorca
January 24, 2025
Las Palmas 21:00 Osasuna

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Atlético de Madrid 18 12 5 1 33 12 +21 41
2 Real Madrid 18 12 4 2 41 18 +23 40
3 Barcelona 19 12 2 5 51 22 +29 38
4 Athletic Bilbao 19 10 6 3 29 17 +12 36
5 Villarreal 18 8 6 4 34 30 +4 30
6 Mallorca 19 9 3 7 19 21 -2 30
7 Real Sociedad 18 7 4 7 16 13 +3 25
8 Girona 18 7 4 7 26 25 +1 25
9 Real Betis 18 6 7 5 21 22 -1 25
10 Osasuna 18 6 7 5 23 27 -4 25
11 Celta Vigo 18 7 3 8 27 28 -1 24
12 Rayo Vallecano 18 5 7 6 20 21 -1 22
13 Las Palmas 18 6 4 8 23 27 -4 22
14 Sevilla 18 6 4 8 20 27 -7 22
15 Leganes 18 4 6 8 17 28 -11 18
16 Alaves 18 4 5 9 21 30 -9 17
17 Getafe 18 3 7 8 11 15 -4 16
18 Espanyol 18 4 3 11 16 30 -14 15
19 Valencia 17 2 6 9 16 26 -10 12
20 Real Valladolid 18 3 3 12 12 37 -25 12

Check Also

Internazionale vs Atalanta Preview

Two of Italy’s most in-from clubs, Inter Milan and Atalanta, will meet this Thursday in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.