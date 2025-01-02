Valencia vs Real Madrid Preview

Valencia vs Real Madrid Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Mestalla Date: 3rd January 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT After a brief hiatus, the 2024/25 La Liga season resumes this Friday with current defending champions Real Madrid travelling to the Estadio de Mestalla to face struggling Valencia. Both sides sit at extreme ends of the table with the hosts sitting second from bottom while Madrid are currently second from the top, one point behind Atletico Madrid. Valencia come into this tie with one win in eleven La Liga games (D5, L5). This poor form led to the club sacking Rubén Baraja and Carlos Corberan duly replaced him as head coach. Corberan has his job cut out for him. The Bats are four points from safety and the threat of relegation to Spain’s second tier for the first time since the mid-1980s looms large. The new manager promised fans that he’s “a Valencianista who is going to work with great responsibility.” But it could be a baptism by fire for him as Valencia face Real Madrid, a side against whom they have suffered the most defeats in La Liga (W47, D38, L93). However, playing at the Mestalla could be a positive, as the hosts have picked up points in a hugely impressive eight of their last ten home H2Hs (W5, D3). Meanwhile, Real Madrid moved to within a point of city rivals Atletico Madrid after a 4-2 win over Sevilla just before the winter break. That win saw them earn a fourth victory in five games across all competitions (D1). During that run, Carlo Ancelotti guided his side to Intercontinental Cup glory, becoming the most decorated manager in the club’s history with 15 trophies. His Los Blancos side will look to win here and move to the top of La Liga, albeit temporarily. However, a closer look at their recent away form will suggest that victory isn’t guaranteed here. The visitors’ record across their last three league games on the road is balanced (W1, D1, L1). The five goals conceded in that sequence is a matter of concern as Madrid chase their first clean sheet at the Mestalla since 2013. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
January 3, 2025 Valencia
21:00
Real Madrid
January 10, 2025 Rayo Vallecano
21:00
Celta Vigo
January 11, 2025 Alaves
14:00
Girona
Real Valladolid
16:15
Real Betis
Espanyol
18:30
Leganes
Sevilla
21:00
Valencia
January 12, 2025 Las Palmas
14:00
Getafe
Atlético de Madrid
16:15
Osasuna
January 13, 2025 Real Sociedad
21:00
Villarreal
January 17, 2025 Espanyol
21:00
Real Valladolid
January 18, 2025 Osasuna
14:00
Rayo Vallecano
Leganes
16:15
Atlético de Madrid
Celta Vigo
18:30
Athletic Bilbao
Getafe
21:00
Barcelona
January 19, 2025 Real Betis
14:00
Alaves
Real Madrid
16:15
Las Palmas
Valencia
18:30
Real Sociedad
Girona
21:00
Sevilla
January 20, 2025 Villarreal
21:00
Mallorca
January 24, 2025 Las Palmas
21:00
Osasuna
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Atlético de Madrid
18
12
5
1
33
12
+21
41
2
Real Madrid
18
12
4
2
41
18
+23
40
3
Barcelona
19
12
2
5
51
22
+29
38
4
Athletic Bilbao
19
10
6
3
29
17
+12
36
5
Villarreal
18
8
6
4
34
30
+4
30
6
Mallorca
19
9
3
7
19
21
-2
30
7
Real Sociedad
18
7
4
7
16
13
+3
25
8
Girona
18
7
4
7
26
25
+1
25
9
Real Betis
18
6
7
5
21
22
-1
25
10
Osasuna
18
6
7
5
23
27
-4
25
11
Celta Vigo
18
7
3
8
27
28
-1
24
12
Rayo Vallecano
18
5
7
6
20
21
-1
22
13
Las Palmas
18
6
4
8
23
27
-4
22
14
Sevilla
18
6
4
8
20
27
-7
22
15
Leganes
18
4
6
8
17
28
-11
18
16
Alaves
18
4
5
9
21
30
-9
17
17
Getafe
18
3
7
8
11
15
-4
16
18
Espanyol
18
4
3
11
16
30
-14
15
19
Valencia
17
2
6
9
16
26
-10
12
20
Real Valladolid
18
3
3
12
12
37
-25
12
Valencia vs Real Madrid
Competition – Spanish Primera Liga
Stadium: Mestalla
Date: 3rd January 2024
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
After a brief hiatus, the 2024/25 La Liga season resumes this Friday with current defending champions Real Madrid travelling to the Estadio de Mestalla to face struggling Valencia.
Both sides sit at extreme ends of the table with the hosts sitting second from bottom while Madrid are currently second from the top, one point behind Atletico Madrid.
Valencia come into this tie with one win in eleven La Liga games (D5, L5). This poor form led to the club sacking Rubén Baraja and Carlos Corberan duly replaced him as head coach.
Corberan has his job cut out for him. The Bats are four points from safety and the threat of relegation to Spain’s second tier for the first time since the mid-1980s looms large. The new manager promised fans that he’s “a Valencianista who is going to work with great responsibility.”
But it could be a baptism by fire for him as Valencia face Real Madrid, a side against whom they have suffered the most defeats in La Liga (W47, D38, L93). However, playing at the Mestalla could be a positive, as the hosts have picked up points in a hugely impressive eight of their last ten home H2Hs (W5, D3).
Meanwhile, Real Madrid moved to within a point of city rivals Atletico Madrid after a 4-2 win over Sevilla just before the winter break. That win saw them earn a fourth victory in five games across all competitions (D1).
During that run, Carlo Ancelotti guided his side to Intercontinental Cup glory, becoming the most decorated manager in the club’s history with 15 trophies.
His Los Blancos side will look to win here and move to the top of La Liga, albeit temporarily. However, a closer look at their recent away form will suggest that victory isn’t guaranteed here. The visitors’ record across their last three league games on the road is balanced (W1, D1, L1). The five goals conceded in that sequence is a matter of concern as Madrid chase their first clean sheet at the Mestalla since 2013.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:
Spanish Primera Liga Table