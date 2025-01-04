Liverpool vs Manchester United Preview

Liverpool vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 5th January 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Premier League leaders Liverpool will look to continue their imperious form into 2025 when they welcome fierce rivals Manchester United to Anfield on Sunday. Liverpool have been the best team in the first half of this season and look primed to begin the second half the same way they ended the first. Under Arne Slot, the Reds have lost just one of their first 18 league games, putting them six points ahead of the chasing pack. Impressively, they have scored the most goals so far this season among Premier League clubs, with the 45 goals they have scored in 18 games, four more than any other team in England’s top flight. Eleven of those goals have come in the last two games, with Tottenham conceding six while West Ham conceded five. As such, there is belief that Liverpool can record another big win against a Manchester United side struggling for confidence. The Reds have already scored three against the Red Devils this season, with their 3-0 win in the reverse fixture the sixth time they have scored 3+ goals against Man United in the last ten head-to-head meetings. Apart from looking for maximum points, Slot will be chasing history as he could become just the second Liverpool manager to do the double over United in his first season matching George Kay’s achievement in 1936/37. Meanwhile, Manchester United will be desperate to avoid another embarrassment when they make the short trip to Anfield. The Old Trafford club are at an all-time low confidence-wise. One reason for their lack of confidence is that their last nine trips to Anfield have seen them score just once while recording zero victories (D4, L5). Their recent form only points to a continuation of this dire streak, given that they’ve lost each of their last three Premier League games’ to nil,’ leaving them languishing in the bottom half of the table. Already in the record books for the wrong reasons, United coach Ruben Amorim is at risk of having some more harsh records against his name. Having already lost his last four games in all competitions, his side are on the verge of losing four consecutive league games in the same season for the first time since February 1979 while also potentially doing so without scoring for the first time since April 1909. Amorim will likely have to mastermind an attacking onslaught to avoid that unwanted history becoming a reality after seeing United concede 18 goals in all competitions in December, their most in a calendar month since March 1964. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
December 7, 2024 Everton
01:00
Liverpool
January 4, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur
13:30
Newcastle United
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Everton
Aston Villa
16:00
Leicester City
Crystal Palace
16:00
Chelsea
Manchester City
16:00
West Ham United
Southampton
16:00
Brentford
Brighton & Hov…
18:30
Arsenal
January 5, 2025 Fulham
15:00
Ipswich Town
Liverpool
17:30
Manchester United
January 6, 2025 Wolverhampton Wanderers
21:00
Nottingham Forest
January 14, 2025 Chelsea
20:30
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
20:30
Manchester City
West Ham United
20:30
Fulham
Nottingham Forest
21:00
Liverpool
January 15, 2025 Everton
20:30
Aston Villa
Leicester City
20:30
Crystal Palace
Newcastle United
20:30
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
21:00
Tottenham Hotspur
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
18
14
3
1
45
17
+28
45
2
Arsenal
19
11
6
2
38
17
+21
39
3
Nottingham Forest
19
11
4
4
26
19
+7
37
4
Chelsea
19
10
5
4
38
23
+15
35
5
Newcastle United
19
9
5
5
32
21
+11
32
6
Manchester City
19
9
4
6
32
26
+6
31
7
AFC Bournemouth
19
8
6
5
29
23
+6
30
8
Fulham
19
7
8
4
28
25
+3
29
9
Aston Villa
19
8
5
6
28
31
-3
29
10
Brighton & Hov…
19
6
9
4
29
28
+1
27
11
Tottenham Hotspur
19
7
3
9
41
28
+13
24
12
Brentford
19
7
3
9
33
35
-2
24
13
West Ham United
19
6
5
8
23
35
-12
23
14
Manchester United
19
6
4
9
21
26
-5
22
15
Crystal Palace
19
4
8
7
20
27
-7
20
16
Everton
18
3
8
7
15
24
-9
17
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19
4
4
11
31
42
-11
16
18
Ipswich Town
19
3
6
10
18
33
-15
15
19
Leicester City
19
3
5
11
22
42
-20
14
20
Southampton
19
1
3
15
12
39
-27
6
