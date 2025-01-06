Arsenal vs Newcastle United Preview

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Competition – Carabao Cup Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 7th January 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After a disappointing league outing, Arsenal will turn their attention to the Carabao Cup where they host high-flying Newcastle United.

The Gunners dropped more points in the title race at the weekend drawing 1-1 against Brighton. However, despite the disappointment of that draw, it extended Arsenal’s unbeaten run to 13 games in all competitions (W9, D4), a positive omen as they search to reach a league cup final for the first time since 2017/18.

A 13-match unbeaten home run against Newcastle also serves as a solid base for them ahead of this game (W12, D1), while the fact the last six of those wins came by a 2+ goal margin might give Arsenal hope of taking a healthy lead up to St James’ Park.

However, Newcastle look ready to secure a huge result here given their current form. The Magpies travel to North London in solid form, having won their last six games, the last of which came against fellow North Londoners Tottenham Hotspur.

Even more interesting is that Eddie Howe’s men have been to a league cup final more recently than their London counterparts, overcoming one of these two-legged semi-finals to reach the 2022/23 showpiece event.

They won home and away against Southampton in the semis back then, and with just one defeat from their last six travelling games (W4, D1), they’ll be confident of securing a good result to take back to the North East for the second leg.