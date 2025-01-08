Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Competition – Carabao Cup Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 8th January 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After their disappointing Premier League result, Tottenham will welcome Liverpool to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

The hosts have been trophyless since winning the 2007/08 League Cup. This game now presents them the opportunity to reach their first final in this competition since 2020/21.

However, taking that step won’t be easy against runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool. Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs find themselves in freefall since their 4-3 quarter-final victory against Manchester United.

Since then, they have failed to win in four outings (D1, L3), with just one win in their last eight home games also highlighting their poor form.

Injuries and illnesses have been a major reason for their poor form, prompting them to move swiftly in the January transfer market. The first man through the door is goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, who may make his debut and could help Spurs improve their run of just one clean sheet across their last 11 competitive outings.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing draw with Manchester United when they face Tottenham on Wednesday.

Arne Slot’s side failed to capitalise on Chelsea and Arsenal’s dropped points when being held to a 2-2 draw with Ruben Amorim’s side on Sunday.

Despite the poor result at the weekend, Liverpool preserved their long-standing unbeaten record. So, they look well able to continue their Carabao Cup journey as they target their third final in the last four seasons.

The Reds have scored an average of over three times per League Cup game this season and are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run in this competition. Their imperious away record will heighten confidence ahead of this trip, with the current League Cup holders remaining unbeaten in all competitive trips since April (W12, D4).