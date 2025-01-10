Adbet365Ad

Sevilla vs Valencia Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 10, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Sevilla vs Valencia

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

Date: 11th January 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Sevilla will look to bounce back from a disappointing Copa del Rey loss when they welcome Valencia to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán for their 19th-round game of the 2024/25 La Liga season.

After enjoying a spell of strong form across late September and much of October, things have become difficult for Sevilla with inconsistency a major issue lately. This issue was compounded by a shocking 4-1 defeat to Segunda División outfit Almería in their last outing.

That loss made it three defeats across their last four competitive outings (W1), conceding exactly four goals in each of those losses. Considering that each of those defeats came on their travels, a return to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán for this clash with Valencia could provide a much-needed confidence boost, with Sevilla winning five of their last seven home league matches (D1, L1). Extending that run could prove tricky, though, against a side they’ve defeated just once across the last five H2Hs (D3, L1).

However, Valencia are in miserable form these days. The visitors are winless in six league games (D2, L4), a return of points that has kept them rooted in 19th spot ahead of this round of games.

Los Che’s away form casts further doubt over their ability to muster a win here, having failed to win any of their last 12 league road trips (D4, L8) – their worst winless run on their travels since September. Much of that misery has been caused by their inability to grind out results when ahead, losing 19 points from winning positions, with only Serie A’s Venezia (20) dropping more across Europe’s top-five leagues this campaign at the start of the weekend.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

January 11, 2025
Alaves 14:00 Girona
Real Valladolid 16:15 Real Betis
Espanyol 18:30 Leganes
Sevilla 21:00 Valencia
January 12, 2025
Las Palmas 14:00 Getafe
Atlético de Madrid 16:15 Osasuna
January 13, 2025
Real Sociedad 21:00 Villarreal
January 17, 2025
Espanyol 21:00 Real Valladolid
January 18, 2025
Girona 14:00 Sevilla
Leganes 16:15 Atlético de Madrid
Real Betis 18:30 Alaves
Getafe 21:00 Barcelona
January 19, 2025
Celta Vigo 14:00 Athletic Bilbao
Real Madrid 16:15 Las Palmas
Osasuna 18:30 Rayo Vallecano
Valencia 21:00 Real Sociedad
January 20, 2025
Villarreal 21:00 Mallorca
January 24, 2025
Las Palmas 21:00 Osasuna

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Real Madrid 19 13 4 2 43 19 +24 43
2 Atlético de Madrid 18 12 5 1 33 12 +21 41
3 Barcelona 19 12 2 5 51 22 +29 38
4 Athletic Bilbao 19 10 6 3 29 17 +12 36
5 Villarreal 18 8 6 4 34 30 +4 30
6 Mallorca 19 9 3 7 19 21 -2 30
7 Real Sociedad 18 7 4 7 16 13 +3 25
8 Girona 18 7 4 7 26 25 +1 25
9 Rayo Vallecano 19 6 7 6 22 22 +0 25
10 Real Betis 18 6 7 5 21 22 -1 25
11 Osasuna 18 6 7 5 23 27 -4 25
12 Celta Vigo 19 7 3 9 28 30 -2 24
13 Las Palmas 18 6 4 8 23 27 -4 22
14 Sevilla 18 6 4 8 20 27 -7 22
15 Leganes 18 4 6 8 17 28 -11 18
16 Alaves 18 4 5 9 21 30 -9 17
17 Getafe 18 3 7 8 11 15 -4 16
18 Espanyol 18 4 3 11 16 30 -14 15
19 Valencia 18 2 6 10 17 28 -11 12
20 Real Valladolid 18 3 3 12 12 37 -25 12

Check Also

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Borussia Dortmund will look to begin 2025 with a win when they welcome Bundesliga holders ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.