Sevilla vs Valencia Preview

Sevilla vs Valencia Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Date: 11th January 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Sevilla will look to bounce back from a disappointing Copa del Rey loss when they welcome Valencia to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán for their 19th-round game of the 2024/25 La Liga season.

After enjoying a spell of strong form across late September and much of October, things have become difficult for Sevilla with inconsistency a major issue lately. This issue was compounded by a shocking 4-1 defeat to Segunda División outfit Almería in their last outing.

That loss made it three defeats across their last four competitive outings (W1), conceding exactly four goals in each of those losses. Considering that each of those defeats came on their travels, a return to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán for this clash with Valencia could provide a much-needed confidence boost, with Sevilla winning five of their last seven home league matches (D1, L1). Extending that run could prove tricky, though, against a side they’ve defeated just once across the last five H2Hs (D3, L1).

However, Valencia are in miserable form these days. The visitors are winless in six league games (D2, L4), a return of points that has kept them rooted in 19th spot ahead of this round of games.

Los Che’s away form casts further doubt over their ability to muster a win here, having failed to win any of their last 12 league road trips (D4, L8) – their worst winless run on their travels since September. Much of that misery has been caused by their inability to grind out results when ahead, losing 19 points from winning positions, with only Serie A’s Venezia (20) dropping more across Europe’s top-five leagues this campaign at the start of the weekend.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Alaves 14:00 Girona Real Valladolid 16:15 Real Betis Espanyol 18:30 Leganes Sevilla 21:00 Valencia Las Palmas 14:00 Getafe Atlético de Madrid 16:15 Osasuna Real Sociedad 21:00 Villarreal Espanyol 21:00 Real Valladolid Girona 14:00 Sevilla Leganes 16:15 Atlético de Madrid Real Betis 18:30 Alaves Getafe 21:00 Barcelona Celta Vigo 14:00 Athletic Bilbao Real Madrid 16:15 Las Palmas Osasuna 18:30 Rayo Vallecano Valencia 21:00 Real Sociedad Villarreal 21:00 Mallorca Las Palmas 21:00 Osasuna

