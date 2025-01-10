Sevilla vs Valencia Preview

Sevilla vs Valencia Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Date: 11th January 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Sevilla will look to bounce back from a disappointing Copa del Rey loss when they welcome Valencia to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán for their 19th-round game of the 2024/25 La Liga season. After enjoying a spell of strong form across late September and much of October, things have become difficult for Sevilla with inconsistency a major issue lately. This issue was compounded by a shocking 4-1 defeat to Segunda División outfit Almería in their last outing. That loss made it three defeats across their last four competitive outings (W1), conceding exactly four goals in each of those losses. Considering that each of those defeats came on their travels, a return to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán for this clash with Valencia could provide a much-needed confidence boost, with Sevilla winning five of their last seven home league matches (D1, L1). Extending that run could prove tricky, though, against a side they’ve defeated just once across the last five H2Hs (D3, L1). However, Valencia are in miserable form these days. The visitors are winless in six league games (D2, L4), a return of points that has kept them rooted in 19th spot ahead of this round of games. Los Che’s away form casts further doubt over their ability to muster a win here, having failed to win any of their last 12 league road trips (D4, L8) – their worst winless run on their travels since September. Much of that misery has been caused by their inability to grind out results when ahead, losing 19 points from winning positions, with only Serie A’s Venezia (20) dropping more across Europe’s top-five leagues this campaign at the start of the weekend. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
January 11, 2025 Alaves
14:00
Girona
Real Valladolid
16:15
Real Betis
Espanyol
18:30
Leganes
Sevilla
21:00
Valencia
January 12, 2025 Las Palmas
14:00
Getafe
Atlético de Madrid
16:15
Osasuna
January 13, 2025 Real Sociedad
21:00
Villarreal
January 17, 2025 Espanyol
21:00
Real Valladolid
January 18, 2025 Girona
14:00
Sevilla
Leganes
16:15
Atlético de Madrid
Real Betis
18:30
Alaves
Getafe
21:00
Barcelona
January 19, 2025 Celta Vigo
14:00
Athletic Bilbao
Real Madrid
16:15
Las Palmas
Osasuna
18:30
Rayo Vallecano
Valencia
21:00
Real Sociedad
January 20, 2025 Villarreal
21:00
Mallorca
January 24, 2025 Las Palmas
21:00
Osasuna
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Real Madrid
19
13
4
2
43
19
+24
43
2
Atlético de Madrid
18
12
5
1
33
12
+21
41
3
Barcelona
19
12
2
5
51
22
+29
38
4
Athletic Bilbao
19
10
6
3
29
17
+12
36
5
Villarreal
18
8
6
4
34
30
+4
30
6
Mallorca
19
9
3
7
19
21
-2
30
7
Real Sociedad
18
7
4
7
16
13
+3
25
8
Girona
18
7
4
7
26
25
+1
25
9
Rayo Vallecano
19
6
7
6
22
22
+0
25
10
Real Betis
18
6
7
5
21
22
-1
25
11
Osasuna
18
6
7
5
23
27
-4
25
12
Celta Vigo
19
7
3
9
28
30
-2
24
13
Las Palmas
18
6
4
8
23
27
-4
22
14
Sevilla
18
6
4
8
20
27
-7
22
15
Leganes
18
4
6
8
17
28
-11
18
16
Alaves
18
4
5
9
21
30
-9
17
17
Getafe
18
3
7
8
11
15
-4
16
18
Espanyol
18
4
3
11
16
30
-14
15
19
Valencia
18
2
6
10
17
28
-11
12
20
Real Valladolid
18
3
3
12
12
37
-25
12
