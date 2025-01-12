Adbet365Ad

Real Sociedad vs Villarreal Preview

Real Sociedad vs Villarreal

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Reale Arena

Date: 13th January 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Real Sociedad will look to record their first league win in a month when they welcome Villarreal to the Reale Arena on Monday.

It’s been a difficult period for the hosts, who are not only struggling through their worst 18-game start to a La Liga season since 2018/19 but also endured an uncertain winter break during which head coach Imanol Alguacil failed to sign a contract extension by the turn of the year. Things were looking up not too long ago when they collected four wins ‘to nil’ in a five-game period before setbacks against Las Palmas (D 0-0) and Celta Vigo (L 2-0) halted their charge for the top six.

Real Sociedad’s progress up the table had also been hampered by struggling against the current top-six, against whom they have just one win in five games this season (D1, L3). However, they made some progress on that front late in 2024 with a famous 1-0 win over Barcelona.

Considering they are currently on a five-match unbeaten home run (W4, D1), they may be able to record another win against fifth-placed Villarreal, who have also had some difficulties with regularly defeating the best teams in the competition.

The visitors had to settle for a six-point gap to fourth-placed Athletic Club during the break, with manager Marcelino pointing in particular to the fact they conceded the match opener in each of their last four league outings (W1, D1, L2) during a difficult December.

That was even the case in their 5-2 win at lowly Leganés, where they had to come from behind twice.

Whilst that victory meant that Villarreal go into this round a top-four side in the away table, they have picked up just two wins from their six La Liga road trips as underdogs this season (D2, L2).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

January 13, 2025
Real Sociedad 21:00 Villarreal
January 17, 2025
Espanyol 21:00 Real Valladolid
January 18, 2025
Girona 14:00 Sevilla
Leganes 16:15 Atlético de Madrid
Real Betis 18:30 Alaves
Getafe 21:00 Barcelona
January 19, 2025
Celta Vigo 14:00 Athletic Bilbao
Real Madrid 16:15 Las Palmas
Osasuna 18:30 Rayo Vallecano
Valencia 21:00 Real Sociedad
January 20, 2025
Villarreal 21:00 Mallorca
January 24, 2025
Las Palmas 21:00 Osasuna
January 25, 2025
Mallorca 14:00 Real Betis
Atlético de Madrid 16:15 Villarreal
Sevilla 18:30 Espanyol
Real Valladolid 21:00 Real Madrid
January 26, 2025
Rayo Vallecano 14:00 Girona
Real Sociedad 16:15 Getafe
Athletic Bilbao 18:30 Leganes
Barcelona 21:00 Valencia

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Atlético de Madrid 19 13 5 1 34 12 +22 44
2 Real Madrid 19 13 4 2 43 19 +24 43
3 Barcelona 19 12 2 5 51 22 +29 38
4 Athletic Bilbao 19 10 6 3 29 17 +12 36
5 Villarreal 18 8 6 4 34 30 +4 30
6 Mallorca 19 9 3 7 19 21 -2 30
7 Girona 19 8 4 7 27 25 +2 28
8 Real Sociedad 18 7 4 7 16 13 +3 25
9 Rayo Vallecano 19 6 7 6 22 22 +0 25
10 Real Betis 19 6 7 6 21 23 -2 25
11 Osasuna 19 6 7 6 23 28 -5 25
12 Celta Vigo 19 7 3 9 28 30 -2 24
13 Sevilla 19 6 5 8 21 28 -7 23
14 Las Palmas 19 6 4 9 24 29 -5 22
15 Getafe 19 4 7 8 13 16 -3 19
16 Leganes 19 4 7 8 18 29 -11 19
17 Alaves 19 4 5 10 21 31 -10 17
18 Espanyol 19 4 4 11 17 31 -14 16
19 Real Valladolid 19 4 3 12 13 37 -24 15
20 Valencia 19 2 7 10 18 29 -11 13

