Real Sociedad vs Villarreal Preview

Real Sociedad vs Villarreal Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Reale Arena Date: 13th January 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Real Sociedad will look to record their first league win in a month when they welcome Villarreal to the Reale Arena on Monday. It’s been a difficult period for the hosts, who are not only struggling through their worst 18-game start to a La Liga season since 2018/19 but also endured an uncertain winter break during which head coach Imanol Alguacil failed to sign a contract extension by the turn of the year. Things were looking up not too long ago when they collected four wins ‘to nil’ in a five-game period before setbacks against Las Palmas (D 0-0) and Celta Vigo (L 2-0) halted their charge for the top six. Real Sociedad’s progress up the table had also been hampered by struggling against the current top-six, against whom they have just one win in five games this season (D1, L3). However, they made some progress on that front late in 2024 with a famous 1-0 win over Barcelona. Considering they are currently on a five-match unbeaten home run (W4, D1), they may be able to record another win against fifth-placed Villarreal, who have also had some difficulties with regularly defeating the best teams in the competition. The visitors had to settle for a six-point gap to fourth-placed Athletic Club during the break, with manager Marcelino pointing in particular to the fact they conceded the match opener in each of their last four league outings (W1, D1, L2) during a difficult December. That was even the case in their 5-2 win at lowly Leganés, where they had to come from behind twice. Whilst that victory meant that Villarreal go into this round a top-four side in the away table, they have picked up just two wins from their six La Liga road trips as underdogs this season (D2, L2). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
January 13, 2025 Real Sociedad
21:00
Villarreal
January 17, 2025 Espanyol
21:00
Real Valladolid
January 18, 2025 Girona
14:00
Sevilla
Leganes
16:15
Atlético de Madrid
Real Betis
18:30
Alaves
Getafe
21:00
Barcelona
January 19, 2025 Celta Vigo
14:00
Athletic Bilbao
Real Madrid
16:15
Las Palmas
Osasuna
18:30
Rayo Vallecano
Valencia
21:00
Real Sociedad
January 20, 2025 Villarreal
21:00
Mallorca
January 24, 2025 Las Palmas
21:00
Osasuna
January 25, 2025 Mallorca
14:00
Real Betis
Atlético de Madrid
16:15
Villarreal
Sevilla
18:30
Espanyol
Real Valladolid
21:00
Real Madrid
January 26, 2025 Rayo Vallecano
14:00
Girona
Real Sociedad
16:15
Getafe
Athletic Bilbao
18:30
Leganes
Barcelona
21:00
Valencia
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Atlético de Madrid
19
13
5
1
34
12
+22
44
2
Real Madrid
19
13
4
2
43
19
+24
43
3
Barcelona
19
12
2
5
51
22
+29
38
4
Athletic Bilbao
19
10
6
3
29
17
+12
36
5
Villarreal
18
8
6
4
34
30
+4
30
6
Mallorca
19
9
3
7
19
21
-2
30
7
Girona
19
8
4
7
27
25
+2
28
8
Real Sociedad
18
7
4
7
16
13
+3
25
9
Rayo Vallecano
19
6
7
6
22
22
+0
25
10
Real Betis
19
6
7
6
21
23
-2
25
11
Osasuna
19
6
7
6
23
28
-5
25
12
Celta Vigo
19
7
3
9
28
30
-2
24
13
Sevilla
19
6
5
8
21
28
-7
23
14
Las Palmas
19
6
4
9
24
29
-5
22
15
Getafe
19
4
7
8
13
16
-3
19
16
Leganes
19
4
7
8
18
29
-11
19
17
Alaves
19
4
5
10
21
31
-10
17
18
Espanyol
19
4
4
11
17
31
-14
16
19
Real Valladolid
19
4
3
12
13
37
-24
15
20
Valencia
19
2
7
10
18
29
-11
13
