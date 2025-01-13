Adbet365Ad

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 13, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: The City Ground

Date: 14th January 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Nottingham Forest will look to continue their brilliant run of form when they welcome Premier League leaders Liverpool to the City Ground on Tuesday night.

By now, it is clear that Forest are this season’s surprise package in the Premier League. The hosts have not only defied many by residing inside the Premier League’s top-four, but their current remarkable six-game winning streak sees them sit level on points with second-placed Arsenal.

However, their determination and quality will be truly tested when they host front-runners Liverpool here, with the Tricky Trees looking to make history by equalling their all-time longest winning league run of seven victories. Doing so would see Nuno Espírito Santo’s side rewrite yet more modern history, as Forest would complete their first league double over Liverpool since the 1962/63 campaign having famously won 1-0 at Anfield in September.

They now return to the City Ground, which they’ve turned into one of the most difficult places to visit recently, winning six of their last seven home games (L1), five of which came ‘to nil’.

Meanwhile, Arne Slot will be desperate to record a win here against a Nottingham Forest side that handed him his only league defeat this season and the only defeat he suffered in all competitions throughout 2024.

The Dutchman has Liverpool sitting top of the PL table after 14 wins (D4, L1), suffering just two defeats in all competitions. The second loss in that sequence came recently in their last away game, 1-0 against Tottenham in the EFL Cup semi-final first-leg.

Normal service resumed for Liverpool when they recorded their 24th win in all competitions this season by brushing aside League Two side Accrington Stanley 4-0 in the FA Cup at the weekend. Prior to those cup encounters, the Reds were rather lucky to have drawn their last Premier League game 2-2 against rivals Manchester United after turning in a below-par performance.

Getting back to winning ways in the league will help the visitors stamp their authority on an already dominant league campaign. Hitting the road has been highly profitable in that endeavour since they’ve won seven of their nine away league games this season (D2).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

January 14, 2025
Brentford 20:30 Manchester City
West Ham United 20:30 Fulham
Chelsea 20:30 AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest 21:00 Liverpool
January 15, 2025
Everton 20:30 Aston Villa
Leicester City 20:30 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal 21:00 Tottenham Hotspur
January 16, 2025
Ipswich Town 20:30 Brighton & Hov…
Manchester United 21:00 Southampton
January 18, 2025
Newcastle United 13:30 AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United 16:00 Crystal Palace
Leicester City 16:00 Fulham
Brentford 16:00 Liverpool
Arsenal 18:30 Aston Villa
January 19, 2025
Everton 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Southampton
Ipswich Town 17:30 Manchester City
January 20, 2025
Chelsea 21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 19 14 4 1 47 19 +28 46
2 Arsenal 20 11 7 2 39 18 +21 40
3 Nottingham Forest 20 12 4 4 29 19 +10 40
4 Chelsea 20 10 6 4 39 24 +15 36
5 Newcastle United 20 10 5 5 34 22 +12 35
6 Manchester City 20 10 4 6 36 27 +9 34
7 AFC Bournemouth 20 9 6 5 30 23 +7 33
8 Aston Villa 20 9 5 6 30 32 -2 32
9 Fulham 20 7 9 4 30 27 +3 30
10 Brighton & Hov… 20 6 10 4 30 29 +1 28
11 Brentford 20 8 3 9 38 35 +3 27
12 Tottenham Hotspur 20 7 3 10 42 30 +12 24
13 Manchester United 20 6 5 9 23 28 -5 23
14 West Ham United 20 6 5 9 24 39 -15 23
15 Crystal Palace 20 4 9 7 21 28 -7 21
16 Everton 19 3 8 8 15 25 -10 17
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 4 4 12 31 45 -14 16
18 Ipswich Town 20 3 7 10 20 35 -15 16
19 Leicester City 20 3 5 12 23 44 -21 14
20 Southampton 20 1 3 16 12 44 -32 6

Check Also

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Arsenal and Tottenham will renew their rivalry this Wednesday when both sides meet at the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.