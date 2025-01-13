Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Preview

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: The City Ground Date: 14th January 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Nottingham Forest will look to continue their brilliant run of form when they welcome Premier League leaders Liverpool to the City Ground on Tuesday night. By now, it is clear that Forest are this season’s surprise package in the Premier League. The hosts have not only defied many by residing inside the Premier League’s top-four, but their current remarkable six-game winning streak sees them sit level on points with second-placed Arsenal. However, their determination and quality will be truly tested when they host front-runners Liverpool here, with the Tricky Trees looking to make history by equalling their all-time longest winning league run of seven victories. Doing so would see Nuno Espírito Santo’s side rewrite yet more modern history, as Forest would complete their first league double over Liverpool since the 1962/63 campaign having famously won 1-0 at Anfield in September. They now return to the City Ground, which they’ve turned into one of the most difficult places to visit recently, winning six of their last seven home games (L1), five of which came ‘to nil’. Meanwhile, Arne Slot will be desperate to record a win here against a Nottingham Forest side that handed him his only league defeat this season and the only defeat he suffered in all competitions throughout 2024. The Dutchman has Liverpool sitting top of the PL table after 14 wins (D4, L1), suffering just two defeats in all competitions. The second loss in that sequence came recently in their last away game, 1-0 against Tottenham in the EFL Cup semi-final first-leg. Normal service resumed for Liverpool when they recorded their 24th win in all competitions this season by brushing aside League Two side Accrington Stanley 4-0 in the FA Cup at the weekend. Prior to those cup encounters, the Reds were rather lucky to have drawn their last Premier League game 2-2 against rivals Manchester United after turning in a below-par performance. Getting back to winning ways in the league will help the visitors stamp their authority on an already dominant league campaign. Hitting the road has been highly profitable in that endeavour since they’ve won seven of their nine away league games this season (D2). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
January 14, 2025 Brentford
20:30
Manchester City
West Ham United
20:30
Fulham
Chelsea
20:30
AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest
21:00
Liverpool
January 15, 2025 Everton
20:30
Aston Villa
Leicester City
20:30
Crystal Palace
Newcastle United
20:30
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
21:00
Tottenham Hotspur
January 16, 2025 Ipswich Town
20:30
Brighton & Hov…
Manchester United
21:00
Southampton
January 18, 2025 Newcastle United
13:30
AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United
16:00
Crystal Palace
Leicester City
16:00
Fulham
Brentford
16:00
Liverpool
Arsenal
18:30
Aston Villa
January 19, 2025 Everton
15:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Nottingham Forest
15:00
Southampton
Ipswich Town
17:30
Manchester City
January 20, 2025 Chelsea
21:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
19
14
4
1
47
19
+28
46
2
Arsenal
20
11
7
2
39
18
+21
40
3
Nottingham Forest
20
12
4
4
29
19
+10
40
4
Chelsea
20
10
6
4
39
24
+15
36
5
Newcastle United
20
10
5
5
34
22
+12
35
6
Manchester City
20
10
4
6
36
27
+9
34
7
AFC Bournemouth
20
9
6
5
30
23
+7
33
8
Aston Villa
20
9
5
6
30
32
-2
32
9
Fulham
20
7
9
4
30
27
+3
30
10
Brighton & Hov…
20
6
10
4
30
29
+1
28
11
Brentford
20
8
3
9
38
35
+3
27
12
Tottenham Hotspur
20
7
3
10
42
30
+12
24
13
Manchester United
20
6
5
9
23
28
-5
23
14
West Ham United
20
6
5
9
24
39
-15
23
15
Crystal Palace
20
4
9
7
21
28
-7
21
16
Everton
19
3
8
8
15
25
-10
17
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
20
4
4
12
31
45
-14
16
18
Ipswich Town
20
3
7
10
20
35
-15
16
19
Leicester City
20
3
5
12
23
44
-21
14
20
Southampton
20
1
3
16
12
44
-32
6
