Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Preview

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: The City Ground Date: 14th January 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Nottingham Forest will look to continue their brilliant run of form when they welcome Premier League leaders Liverpool to the City Ground on Tuesday night.

By now, it is clear that Forest are this season’s surprise package in the Premier League. The hosts have not only defied many by residing inside the Premier League’s top-four, but their current remarkable six-game winning streak sees them sit level on points with second-placed Arsenal.

However, their determination and quality will be truly tested when they host front-runners Liverpool here, with the Tricky Trees looking to make history by equalling their all-time longest winning league run of seven victories. Doing so would see Nuno Espírito Santo’s side rewrite yet more modern history, as Forest would complete their first league double over Liverpool since the 1962/63 campaign having famously won 1-0 at Anfield in September.

They now return to the City Ground, which they’ve turned into one of the most difficult places to visit recently, winning six of their last seven home games (L1), five of which came ‘to nil’.

Meanwhile, Arne Slot will be desperate to record a win here against a Nottingham Forest side that handed him his only league defeat this season and the only defeat he suffered in all competitions throughout 2024.

The Dutchman has Liverpool sitting top of the PL table after 14 wins (D4, L1), suffering just two defeats in all competitions. The second loss in that sequence came recently in their last away game, 1-0 against Tottenham in the EFL Cup semi-final first-leg.

Normal service resumed for Liverpool when they recorded their 24th win in all competitions this season by brushing aside League Two side Accrington Stanley 4-0 in the FA Cup at the weekend. Prior to those cup encounters, the Reds were rather lucky to have drawn their last Premier League game 2-2 against rivals Manchester United after turning in a below-par performance.

Getting back to winning ways in the league will help the visitors stamp their authority on an already dominant league campaign. Hitting the road has been highly profitable in that endeavour since they’ve won seven of their nine away league games this season (D2).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Brentford 20:30 Manchester City West Ham United 20:30 Fulham Chelsea 20:30 AFC Bournemouth Nottingham Forest 21:00 Liverpool Everton 20:30 Aston Villa Leicester City 20:30 Crystal Palace Newcastle United 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal 21:00 Tottenham Hotspur Ipswich Town 20:30 Brighton & Hov… Manchester United 21:00 Southampton Newcastle United 13:30 AFC Bournemouth West Ham United 16:00 Crystal Palace Leicester City 16:00 Fulham Brentford 16:00 Liverpool Arsenal 18:30 Aston Villa Everton 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Nottingham Forest 15:00 Southampton Ipswich Town 17:30 Manchester City Chelsea 21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

