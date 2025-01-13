Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 15th January 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Arsenal and Tottenham will renew their rivalry this Wednesday when both sides meet at the Emirates in the 21st round of the Premier League season.

Both sides come into this tie in contrasting cup and league form. Arsenal were beaten in their last two cup games against Newcastle United (Carabao Cup) and Manchester United (FA Cup), losing on penalties in the game against the Red Devils.

Those pair of losses means that Mikel Arteta’s side are winless in their last three games, having been held to a 1-1 draw against Brighton in their last league game.

But the 211th instalment of the North London derby is another vital opportunity for the Gunners to remain within striking distance of league leaders Liverpool whilst also heaping more misery on fierce rivals Tottenham. The 16-point gap between the two sides is just as compelling as recent head-to-head history, which has seen Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta win six of his last eight clashes with Spurs (D1, L1).

Arsenal remain the only Premier League club yet to lose at home this season (W6, D3) following their 1-0 win over Ipswich to end 2024. Four consecutive Premier League clean sheets on home soil (W3, D1), means they’re well placed to continue an unbeaten run at home against Spurs in this competition that spans more than one decade (W8, D5).

Meanwhile, unlike Arsenal, Tottenham has enjoyed two cup successes, winning against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup and Tamworth in the FA Cup. However, they needed 120 minutes to win away to the non-league side.

The 0-0 90-minute scoreline against such a lowly opponent certainly won’t instill confidence in a side that have won just two of their last eight competitive away games against top-flight opposition (D1, L5) in addition to the aforementioned drought at the Emirates.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Brentford 20:30 Manchester City West Ham United 20:30 Fulham Chelsea 20:30 AFC Bournemouth Nottingham Forest 21:00 Liverpool Everton 20:30 Aston Villa Leicester City 20:30 Crystal Palace Newcastle United 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal 21:00 Tottenham Hotspur Ipswich Town 20:30 Brighton & Hov… Manchester United 21:00 Southampton Newcastle United 13:30 AFC Bournemouth West Ham United 16:00 Crystal Palace Leicester City 16:00 Fulham Brentford 16:00 Liverpool Arsenal 18:30 Aston Villa Everton 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Nottingham Forest 15:00 Southampton Ipswich Town 17:30 Manchester City Chelsea 21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

