Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Date: 15th January 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Arsenal and Tottenham will renew their rivalry this Wednesday when both sides meet at the Emirates in the 21st round of the Premier League season.

Both sides come into this tie in contrasting cup and league form. Arsenal were beaten in their last two cup games against Newcastle United (Carabao Cup) and Manchester United (FA Cup), losing on penalties in the game against the Red Devils.

Those pair of losses means that Mikel Arteta’s side are winless in their last three games, having been held to a 1-1 draw against Brighton in their last league game.

But the 211th instalment of the North London derby is another vital opportunity for the Gunners to remain within striking distance of league leaders Liverpool whilst also heaping more misery on fierce rivals Tottenham. The 16-point gap between the two sides is just as compelling as recent head-to-head history, which has seen Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta win six of his last eight clashes with Spurs (D1, L1).

Arsenal remain the only Premier League club yet to lose at home this season (W6, D3) following their 1-0 win over Ipswich to end 2024.  Four consecutive Premier League clean sheets on home soil (W3, D1), means they’re well placed to continue an unbeaten run at home against Spurs in this competition that spans more than one decade (W8, D5).

Meanwhile, unlike Arsenal, Tottenham has enjoyed two cup successes, winning against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup and Tamworth in the FA Cup. However, they needed 120 minutes to win away to the non-league side.

The 0-0 90-minute scoreline against such a lowly opponent certainly won’t instill confidence in a side that have won just two of their last eight competitive away games against top-flight opposition (D1, L5) in addition to the aforementioned drought at the Emirates.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

January 14, 2025
Brentford 20:30 Manchester City
West Ham United 20:30 Fulham
Chelsea 20:30 AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest 21:00 Liverpool
January 15, 2025
Everton 20:30 Aston Villa
Leicester City 20:30 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal 21:00 Tottenham Hotspur
January 16, 2025
Ipswich Town 20:30 Brighton & Hov…
Manchester United 21:00 Southampton
January 18, 2025
Newcastle United 13:30 AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United 16:00 Crystal Palace
Leicester City 16:00 Fulham
Brentford 16:00 Liverpool
Arsenal 18:30 Aston Villa
January 19, 2025
Everton 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Southampton
Ipswich Town 17:30 Manchester City
January 20, 2025
Chelsea 21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 19 14 4 1 47 19 +28 46
2 Arsenal 20 11 7 2 39 18 +21 40
3 Nottingham Forest 20 12 4 4 29 19 +10 40
4 Chelsea 20 10 6 4 39 24 +15 36
5 Newcastle United 20 10 5 5 34 22 +12 35
6 Manchester City 20 10 4 6 36 27 +9 34
7 AFC Bournemouth 20 9 6 5 30 23 +7 33
8 Aston Villa 20 9 5 6 30 32 -2 32
9 Fulham 20 7 9 4 30 27 +3 30
10 Brighton & Hov… 20 6 10 4 30 29 +1 28
11 Brentford 20 8 3 9 38 35 +3 27
12 Tottenham Hotspur 20 7 3 10 42 30 +12 24
13 Manchester United 20 6 5 9 23 28 -5 23
14 West Ham United 20 6 5 9 24 39 -15 23
15 Crystal Palace 20 4 9 7 21 28 -7 21
16 Everton 19 3 8 8 15 25 -10 17
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 4 4 12 31 45 -14 16
18 Ipswich Town 20 3 7 10 20 35 -15 16
19 Leicester City 20 3 5 12 23 44 -21 14
20 Southampton 20 1 3 16 12 44 -32 6

