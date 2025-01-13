Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 15th January 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Arsenal and Tottenham will renew their rivalry this Wednesday when both sides meet at the Emirates in the 21st round of the Premier League season. Both sides come into this tie in contrasting cup and league form. Arsenal were beaten in their last two cup games against Newcastle United (Carabao Cup) and Manchester United (FA Cup), losing on penalties in the game against the Red Devils. Those pair of losses means that Mikel Arteta’s side are winless in their last three games, having been held to a 1-1 draw against Brighton in their last league game. But the 211th instalment of the North London derby is another vital opportunity for the Gunners to remain within striking distance of league leaders Liverpool whilst also heaping more misery on fierce rivals Tottenham. The 16-point gap between the two sides is just as compelling as recent head-to-head history, which has seen Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta win six of his last eight clashes with Spurs (D1, L1). Arsenal remain the only Premier League club yet to lose at home this season (W6, D3) following their 1-0 win over Ipswich to end 2024. Four consecutive Premier League clean sheets on home soil (W3, D1), means they’re well placed to continue an unbeaten run at home against Spurs in this competition that spans more than one decade (W8, D5). Meanwhile, unlike Arsenal, Tottenham has enjoyed two cup successes, winning against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup and Tamworth in the FA Cup. However, they needed 120 minutes to win away to the non-league side. The 0-0 90-minute scoreline against such a lowly opponent certainly won’t instill confidence in a side that have won just two of their last eight competitive away games against top-flight opposition (D1, L5) in addition to the aforementioned drought at the Emirates. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
January 14, 2025 Brentford
20:30
Manchester City
West Ham United
20:30
Fulham
Chelsea
20:30
AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest
21:00
Liverpool
January 15, 2025 Everton
20:30
Aston Villa
Leicester City
20:30
Crystal Palace
Newcastle United
20:30
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
21:00
Tottenham Hotspur
January 16, 2025 Ipswich Town
20:30
Brighton & Hov…
Manchester United
21:00
Southampton
January 18, 2025 Newcastle United
13:30
AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United
16:00
Crystal Palace
Leicester City
16:00
Fulham
Brentford
16:00
Liverpool
Arsenal
18:30
Aston Villa
January 19, 2025 Everton
15:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Nottingham Forest
15:00
Southampton
Ipswich Town
17:30
Manchester City
January 20, 2025 Chelsea
21:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
19
14
4
1
47
19
+28
46
2
Arsenal
20
11
7
2
39
18
+21
40
3
Nottingham Forest
20
12
4
4
29
19
+10
40
4
Chelsea
20
10
6
4
39
24
+15
36
5
Newcastle United
20
10
5
5
34
22
+12
35
6
Manchester City
20
10
4
6
36
27
+9
34
7
AFC Bournemouth
20
9
6
5
30
23
+7
33
8
Aston Villa
20
9
5
6
30
32
-2
32
9
Fulham
20
7
9
4
30
27
+3
30
10
Brighton & Hov…
20
6
10
4
30
29
+1
28
11
Brentford
20
8
3
9
38
35
+3
27
12
Tottenham Hotspur
20
7
3
10
42
30
+12
24
13
Manchester United
20
6
5
9
23
28
-5
23
14
West Ham United
20
6
5
9
24
39
-15
23
15
Crystal Palace
20
4
9
7
21
28
-7
21
16
Everton
19
3
8
8
15
25
-10
17
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
20
4
4
12
31
45
-14
16
18
Ipswich Town
20
3
7
10
20
35
-15
16
19
Leicester City
20
3
5
12
23
44
-21
14
20
Southampton
20
1
3
16
12
44
-32
6
