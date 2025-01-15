Manchester United vs Southampton Preview

Manchester United vs Southampton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 16th January 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Manchester United will look to continue what has been a positive run of results when they welcome bottom-placed Southampton to Old Trafford on Thursday. The Red Devils hosts the Saints after an impressive 2-2 draw with Liverpool and another positive performance in their FA Cup win over Arsenal last weekend. Those results have given the club a huge boost as they attempt to push themselves into the top half of the table. However, despite those results, Manchester United are winless inside 90 minutes in their last seven games in all competitions. Having taken points against Liverpool and Arsenal, manager Ruben Amorim, and indeed captain Bruno Fernandes, have challenged them to get the same result against less illustrious opponents and there’s no greater test of that than the Premier League’s basement boys, against whom United are unbeaten against in the last 15 PL H2Hs (W7, D8). Still, the fact that United have lost their last three home league games—their last streak of four in the top flight came way back in 1930—suggests that there could be another disappointing outing. Meanwhile, Southampton will look to build on their brilliant 3-0 win over Swansea in the FA Cup when they face Manchester United on Thursday. That win was the Saints’ first since early November and was also Ivan Jurić’s first victory in the dugout after three consecutive losses under his leadership in the Premier League. Meanwhile, a whopping ten points from safety pre-round suggests that there is so much work to be done for Juric. That gap will only grow if Southampton’s astonishing 17-match winless away run in the Premier League continues much longer (D4, L13). That’s the second-longest such streak in the club’s top-flight history. However, Old Trafford has become a friendlier venue for them of late, as after losing 13 of their first 14 Premier League visits here, the Saints have lost just three of the last ten (W2, D5). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
January 16, 2025 Ipswich Town
20:30
Brighton & Hov…
Manchester United
21:00
Southampton
January 18, 2025 Newcastle United
13:30
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
16:00
Liverpool
Leicester City
16:00
Fulham
West Ham United
16:00
Crystal Palace
Arsenal
18:30
Aston Villa
January 19, 2025 Everton
15:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Nottingham Forest
15:00
Southampton
Ipswich Town
17:30
Manchester City
January 20, 2025 Chelsea
21:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
January 25, 2025 AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Brighton & Hov…
16:00
Everton
Liverpool
16:00
Ipswich Town
Southampton
16:00
Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Arsenal
Manchester City
18:30
Chelsea
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
20
14
5
1
48
20
+28
47
2
Arsenal
21
12
7
2
41
19
+22
43
3
Nottingham Forest
21
12
5
4
30
20
+10
41
4
Newcastle United
21
11
5
5
37
22
+15
38
5
Chelsea
21
10
7
4
41
26
+15
37
6
Manchester City
21
10
5
6
38
29
+9
35
7
Aston Villa
21
10
5
6
31
32
-1
35
8
AFC Bournemouth
21
9
7
5
32
25
+7
34
9
Fulham
21
7
9
5
32
30
+2
30
10
Brentford
21
8
4
9
40
37
+3
28
11
Brighton & Hov…
20
6
10
4
30
29
+1
28
12
West Ham United
21
7
5
9
27
41
-14
26
13
Tottenham Hotspur
21
7
3
11
43
32
+11
24
14
Crystal Palace
21
5
9
7
23
28
-5
24
15
Manchester United
20
6
5
9
23
28
-5
23
16
Everton
20
3
8
9
15
26
-11
17
17
Ipswich Town
20
3
7
10
20
35
-15
16
18
Wolverhampton Wanderers
21
4
4
13
31
48
-17
16
19
Leicester City
21
3
5
13
23
46
-23
14
20
Southampton
20
1
3
16
12
44
-32
6
Manchester United vs Southampton
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Old Trafford
Date: 16th January 2025
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Manchester United will look to continue what has been a positive run of results when they welcome bottom-placed Southampton to Old Trafford on Thursday.
The Red Devils hosts the Saints after an impressive 2-2 draw with Liverpool and another positive performance in their FA Cup win over Arsenal last weekend. Those results have given the club a huge boost as they attempt to push themselves into the top half of the table.
However, despite those results, Manchester United are winless inside 90 minutes in their last seven games in all competitions. Having taken points against Liverpool and Arsenal, manager Ruben Amorim, and indeed captain Bruno Fernandes, have challenged them to get the same result against less illustrious opponents and there’s no greater test of that than the Premier League’s basement boys, against whom United are unbeaten against in the last 15 PL H2Hs (W7, D8).
Still, the fact that United have lost their last three home league games—their last streak of four in the top flight came way back in 1930—suggests that there could be another disappointing outing.
Meanwhile, Southampton will look to build on their brilliant 3-0 win over Swansea in the FA Cup when they face Manchester United on Thursday.
That win was the Saints’ first since early November and was also Ivan Jurić’s first victory in the dugout after three consecutive losses under his leadership in the Premier League.
Meanwhile, a whopping ten points from safety pre-round suggests that there is so much work to be done for Juric. That gap will only grow if Southampton’s astonishing 17-match winless away run in the Premier League continues much longer (D4, L13).
That’s the second-longest such streak in the club’s top-flight history. However, Old Trafford has become a friendlier venue for them of late, as after losing 13 of their first 14 Premier League visits here, the Saints have lost just three of the last ten (W2, D5).
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table