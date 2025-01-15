Adbet365Ad

Manchester United vs Southampton Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 15, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Manchester United vs Southampton

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Old Trafford

Date: 16th January 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester United will look to continue what has been a positive run of results when they welcome bottom-placed Southampton to Old Trafford on Thursday.

The Red Devils hosts the Saints after an impressive 2-2 draw with Liverpool and another positive performance in their FA Cup win over Arsenal last weekend. Those results have given the club a huge boost as they attempt to push themselves into the top half of the table.

However, despite those results, Manchester United are winless inside 90 minutes in their last seven games in all competitions. Having taken points against Liverpool and Arsenal, manager Ruben Amorim, and indeed captain Bruno Fernandes, have challenged them to get the same result against less illustrious opponents and there’s no greater test of that than the Premier League’s basement boys, against whom United are unbeaten against in the last 15 PL H2Hs (W7, D8).

Still, the fact that United have lost their last three home league games—their last streak of four in the top flight came way back in 1930—suggests that there could be another disappointing outing.

Meanwhile, Southampton will look to build on their brilliant 3-0 win over Swansea in the FA Cup when they face Manchester United on Thursday.

That win was the Saints’ first since early November and was also Ivan Jurić’s first victory in the dugout after three consecutive losses under his leadership in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, a whopping ten points from safety pre-round suggests that there is so much work to be done for Juric. That gap will only grow if Southampton’s astonishing 17-match winless away run in the Premier League continues much longer (D4, L13).

That’s the second-longest such streak in the club’s top-flight history. However, Old Trafford has become a friendlier venue for them of late, as after losing 13 of their first 14 Premier League visits here, the Saints have lost just three of the last ten (W2, D5).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

January 16, 2025
Ipswich Town 20:30 Brighton & Hov…
Manchester United 21:00 Southampton
January 18, 2025
Newcastle United 13:30 AFC Bournemouth
Brentford 16:00 Liverpool
Leicester City 16:00 Fulham
West Ham United 16:00 Crystal Palace
Arsenal 18:30 Aston Villa
January 19, 2025
Everton 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Southampton
Ipswich Town 17:30 Manchester City
January 20, 2025
Chelsea 21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
January 25, 2025
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Everton
Liverpool 16:00 Ipswich Town
Southampton 16:00 Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Arsenal
Manchester City 18:30 Chelsea

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 20 14 5 1 48 20 +28 47
2 Arsenal 21 12 7 2 41 19 +22 43
3 Nottingham Forest 21 12 5 4 30 20 +10 41
4 Newcastle United 21 11 5 5 37 22 +15 38
5 Chelsea 21 10 7 4 41 26 +15 37
6 Manchester City 21 10 5 6 38 29 +9 35
7 Aston Villa 21 10 5 6 31 32 -1 35
8 AFC Bournemouth 21 9 7 5 32 25 +7 34
9 Fulham 21 7 9 5 32 30 +2 30
10 Brentford 21 8 4 9 40 37 +3 28
11 Brighton & Hov… 20 6 10 4 30 29 +1 28
12 West Ham United 21 7 5 9 27 41 -14 26
13 Tottenham Hotspur 21 7 3 11 43 32 +11 24
14 Crystal Palace 21 5 9 7 23 28 -5 24
15 Manchester United 20 6 5 9 23 28 -5 23
16 Everton 20 3 8 9 15 26 -11 17
17 Ipswich Town 20 3 7 10 20 35 -15 16
18 Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 4 4 13 31 48 -17 16
19 Leicester City 21 3 5 13 23 46 -23 14
20 Southampton 20 1 3 16 12 44 -32 6

