Arsenal vs Aston Villa Preview

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 18th January 2025 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Premier League football returns this weekend with title hopefuls Arsenal hosting top-four-chasing Aston Villa.

The Gunners come into this tie on the back of a comeback win over Tottenham on Wednesday. That result ended a run of three games without a win (D1, L2) for Mikel Arteta’s side, also putting them within four points of leaders Liverpool, albeit having played a game more.

Arteta called the performance against Spurs “outstanding,” and it stretched their unbeaten league run to 11 outings (W7, D4). In fact, the only team to beat the Gunners inside 90 minutes domestically since October is Newcastle who’ve done so twice. That record is built on solid foundations at the Emirates Stadium where the hosts remain unbeaten in the Premier League since losing last season’s corresponding fixture against Aston Villa back in April (W10, D3).

Meanwhile, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery will head to his former stomping ground hoping to extend Villa’s recent winning run. The visitors ended 2024 poorly, winning just one of their last four games of the year (D1, L2).

However, Villa have secured three wins in three games this year, with their 1-0 victory over Everton their third by a one-goal margin in succession across all competitions. That result saw them climb into the top seven, with their top-four quest fully back on track, as they are now three points behind fourth-placed Newcastle.

However, they need to make improvements on the road if they’re to push farther than their current position. Villa have won just two of their last eight away matches across all competitions (L6), with four of those six defeats coming by multi-goal margins.

A second successive clean sheet on the road – something they’ve not managed since February – therefore appears unlikely. However, the fact that Emery has fared well against the Gunners since being sacked by them (W3, D1, L2) suggests that another positive outing could be on the cards for Villa on Saturday.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Newcastle United 13:30 AFC Bournemouth West Ham United 16:00 Crystal Palace Brentford 16:00 Liverpool Leicester City 16:00 Fulham Arsenal 18:30 Aston Villa Everton 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Nottingham Forest 15:00 Southampton Ipswich Town 17:30 Manchester City Chelsea 21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Arsenal Southampton 16:00 Newcastle United Liverpool 16:00 Ipswich Town Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Everton AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Nottingham Forest Manchester City 18:30 Chelsea Crystal Palace 15:00 Brentford Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Leicester City Aston Villa 17:30 West Ham United Fulham 20:00 Manchester United

