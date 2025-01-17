Arsenal vs Aston Villa Preview

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 18th January 2025 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Premier League football returns this weekend with title hopefuls Arsenal hosting top-four-chasing Aston Villa. The Gunners come into this tie on the back of a comeback win over Tottenham on Wednesday. That result ended a run of three games without a win (D1, L2) for Mikel Arteta’s side, also putting them within four points of leaders Liverpool, albeit having played a game more. Arteta called the performance against Spurs “outstanding,” and it stretched their unbeaten league run to 11 outings (W7, D4). In fact, the only team to beat the Gunners inside 90 minutes domestically since October is Newcastle who’ve done so twice. That record is built on solid foundations at the Emirates Stadium where the hosts remain unbeaten in the Premier League since losing last season’s corresponding fixture against Aston Villa back in April (W10, D3). Meanwhile, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery will head to his former stomping ground hoping to extend Villa’s recent winning run. The visitors ended 2024 poorly, winning just one of their last four games of the year (D1, L2). However, Villa have secured three wins in three games this year, with their 1-0 victory over Everton their third by a one-goal margin in succession across all competitions. That result saw them climb into the top seven, with their top-four quest fully back on track, as they are now three points behind fourth-placed Newcastle. However, they need to make improvements on the road if they’re to push farther than their current position. Villa have won just two of their last eight away matches across all competitions (L6), with four of those six defeats coming by multi-goal margins. A second successive clean sheet on the road – something they’ve not managed since February – therefore appears unlikely. However, the fact that Emery has fared well against the Gunners since being sacked by them (W3, D1, L2) suggests that another positive outing could be on the cards for Villa on Saturday. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
January 18, 2025 Newcastle United
13:30
AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United
16:00
Crystal Palace
Brentford
16:00
Liverpool
Leicester City
16:00
Fulham
Arsenal
18:30
Aston Villa
January 19, 2025 Everton
15:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Nottingham Forest
15:00
Southampton
Ipswich Town
17:30
Manchester City
January 20, 2025 Chelsea
21:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
January 25, 2025 Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Arsenal
Southampton
16:00
Newcastle United
Liverpool
16:00
Ipswich Town
Brighton & Hov…
16:00
Everton
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Manchester City
18:30
Chelsea
January 26, 2025 Crystal Palace
15:00
Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur
15:00
Leicester City
Aston Villa
17:30
West Ham United
Fulham
20:00
Manchester United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
20
14
5
1
48
20
+28
47
2
Arsenal
21
12
7
2
41
19
+22
43
3
Nottingham Forest
21
12
5
4
30
20
+10
41
4
Newcastle United
21
11
5
5
37
22
+15
38
5
Chelsea
21
10
7
4
41
26
+15
37
6
Manchester City
21
10
5
6
38
29
+9
35
7
Aston Villa
21
10
5
6
31
32
-1
35
8
AFC Bournemouth
21
9
7
5
32
25
+7
34
9
Brighton & Hov…
21
7
10
4
32
29
+3
31
10
Fulham
21
7
9
5
32
30
+2
30
11
Brentford
21
8
4
9
40
37
+3
28
12
Manchester United
21
7
5
9
26
29
-3
26
13
West Ham United
21
7
5
9
27
41
-14
26
14
Tottenham Hotspur
21
7
3
11
43
32
+11
24
15
Crystal Palace
21
5
9
7
23
28
-5
24
16
Everton
20
3
8
9
15
26
-11
17
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
21
4
4
13
31
48
-17
16
18
Ipswich Town
21
3
7
11
20
37
-17
16
19
Leicester City
21
3
5
13
23
46
-23
14
20
Southampton
21
1
3
17
13
47
-34
6
