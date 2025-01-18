Ipswich Town vs Manchester City Preview

Ipswich Town vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Portman Road Date: 19th January 2025 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Ipswich Town will look to quickly return to winning ways when they welcome current Premier League holders Manchester City to Portman Road for the 22nd league game of the season. The hosts ended 2024 with a bang beating Chelsea 2-0 in their last game of the year at Portman Road. As such, the pressure was on Ipswich Town to make it successive home Premier League wins for the first time since January 2002. Unfortunately for the Tractor Boys, they failed in that quest on Thursday as they were beaten 2-0 by Brighton, deepening their relegation fears. But they have moved to strengthen themselves against relegation with the big-money signing of Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa. Manager Kieran McKenna will be hoping that his acquisition can give his side more attacking firepower that they have lacked, having failed to score in three of their last five Premier League fixtures. They also remain the third-lowest scorers in the competition ahead of the weekend (20 goals). Meanwhile, Manchester City will look to bounce back from another poor outing in the league when they travel to Portman Road on Sunday. The Premier League holders have continued to struggle as despite leading 2-0 midway through the second half at Brentford on Tuesday, two late goals for the Bees saw Pep Guardiola’s side drop two valuable points in an eventual 2-2 draw. That result continued their poor Premier League away form. The Citizens have now won just one of their last seven games on the road in the competition (D2, L4), leaving any potential title defence in tatters. However, Man City’s good record against newly promoted opposition suggests that they are due to bounce back here. City have won 20 of their last 21 Premier League matches against such opposition since April 2021 (D1). If they can replicate that winning outcome again here, they’ll likely move a step closer to the top four while claiming just a third-ever league double over Ipswich in the process. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
January 19, 2025 Everton
15:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Nottingham Forest
15:00
Southampton
Ipswich Town
17:30
Manchester City
January 20, 2025 Chelsea
21:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
January 25, 2025 AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Brighton & Hov…
16:00
Everton
Liverpool
16:00
Ipswich Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Arsenal
Southampton
16:00
Newcastle United
Manchester City
18:30
Chelsea
January 26, 2025 Crystal Palace
15:00
Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur
15:00
Leicester City
Aston Villa
17:30
West Ham United
Fulham
20:00
Manchester United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
21
15
5
1
50
20
+30
50
2
Arsenal
22
12
8
2
43
21
+22
44
3
Nottingham Forest
21
12
5
4
30
20
+10
41
4
Newcastle United
22
11
5
6
38
26
+12
38
5
Chelsea
21
10
7
4
41
26
+15
37
6
AFC Bournemouth
22
10
7
5
36
26
+10
37
7
Aston Villa
22
10
6
6
33
34
-1
36
8
Manchester City
21
10
5
6
38
29
+9
35
9
Fulham
22
8
9
5
34
30
+4
33
10
Brighton & Hov…
21
7
10
4
32
29
+3
31
11
Brentford
22
8
4
10
40
39
+1
28
12
Crystal Palace
22
6
9
7
25
28
-3
27
13
Manchester United
21
7
5
9
26
29
-3
26
14
West Ham United
22
7
5
10
27
43
-16
26
15
Tottenham Hotspur
21
7
3
11
43
32
+11
24
16
Everton
20
3
8
9
15
26
-11
17
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
21
4
4
13
31
48
-17
16
18
Ipswich Town
21
3
7
11
20
37
-17
16
19
Leicester City
22
3
5
14
23
48
-25
14
20
Southampton
21
1
3
17
13
47
-34
6
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table