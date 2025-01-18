Adbet365Ad

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 18, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Date: 20th January 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Chelsea will look to record their first league win since mid-December when they welcome Wolves to Stamford Bridge on Monday.

Despite head coach Enzo Marseca’s constant public denial, many people considered the Blues to be part of the Premier League title race before Christmas. However, a return of zero wins in their last five games (D3, L2) means they have lost major ground in the title race. So much so that despite being Liverpool’s nearest challenger not too long ago, they now no longer reside in the top four.

Three defeats from their last four Premier League games against Wolves would hint at a continuation of that misery. However, it’s worth noting that Chelsea won August’s reverse fixture 6-2.

This game falling on a Monday could also help their quest to get back to winning ways, with Maresca’s men winning five of their last six Monday-held Premier League home games (D1), with four of those wins coming ‘to nil’.

Meanwhile, Wolves will be desperate to return to league form when they travel to London on Monday night. The visitors enjoyed a strong start to life under Vítor Pereira who won his first two games in charge.

But the Portuguese’s impact at the club has waned somewhat as he has failed to win any of his next three league games. Two heavy 3-0 league defeats precede this clash, meaning that Wolves are by no means out of the woods yet in their survival quest, with only goals scored keeping them out of the bottom three ahead of the round.

Even more telling is that those two hefty defeats to open their 2025 league campaign leave Wolves on the brink of some unwanted history as the last side to lose their opening three top-flight games of a calendar year by 3+ goals was Nottingham Forest back in 1910. Considering they haven’t kept a clean sheet in a Premier League clash in the capital since February 2022, it looks like their attack might have to be at its best to get something out of this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

January 19, 2025
Everton 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Southampton
Ipswich Town 17:30 Manchester City
January 20, 2025
Chelsea 21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
January 25, 2025
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Everton
Liverpool 16:00 Ipswich Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Arsenal
Southampton 16:00 Newcastle United
Manchester City 18:30 Chelsea
January 26, 2025
Crystal Palace 15:00 Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Leicester City
Aston Villa 17:30 West Ham United
Fulham 20:00 Manchester United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 21 15 5 1 50 20 +30 50
2 Arsenal 22 12 8 2 43 21 +22 44
3 Nottingham Forest 21 12 5 4 30 20 +10 41
4 Newcastle United 22 11 5 6 38 26 +12 38
5 Chelsea 21 10 7 4 41 26 +15 37
6 AFC Bournemouth 22 10 7 5 36 26 +10 37
7 Aston Villa 22 10 6 6 33 34 -1 36
8 Manchester City 21 10 5 6 38 29 +9 35
9 Fulham 22 8 9 5 34 30 +4 33
10 Brighton & Hov… 21 7 10 4 32 29 +3 31
11 Brentford 22 8 4 10 40 39 +1 28
12 Crystal Palace 22 6 9 7 25 28 -3 27
13 Manchester United 21 7 5 9 26 29 -3 26
14 West Ham United 22 7 5 10 27 43 -16 26
15 Tottenham Hotspur 21 7 3 11 43 32 +11 24
16 Everton 20 3 8 9 15 26 -11 17
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 4 4 13 31 48 -17 16
18 Ipswich Town 21 3 7 11 20 37 -17 16
19 Leicester City 22 3 5 14 23 48 -25 14
20 Southampton 21 1 3 17 13 47 -34 6

