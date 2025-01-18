Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 20th January 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Chelsea will look to record their first league win since mid-December when they welcome Wolves to Stamford Bridge on Monday. Despite head coach Enzo Marseca’s constant public denial, many people considered the Blues to be part of the Premier League title race before Christmas. However, a return of zero wins in their last five games (D3, L2) means they have lost major ground in the title race. So much so that despite being Liverpool’s nearest challenger not too long ago, they now no longer reside in the top four. Three defeats from their last four Premier League games against Wolves would hint at a continuation of that misery. However, it’s worth noting that Chelsea won August’s reverse fixture 6-2. This game falling on a Monday could also help their quest to get back to winning ways, with Maresca’s men winning five of their last six Monday-held Premier League home games (D1), with four of those wins coming ‘to nil’. Meanwhile, Wolves will be desperate to return to league form when they travel to London on Monday night. The visitors enjoyed a strong start to life under Vítor Pereira who won his first two games in charge. But the Portuguese’s impact at the club has waned somewhat as he has failed to win any of his next three league games. Two heavy 3-0 league defeats precede this clash, meaning that Wolves are by no means out of the woods yet in their survival quest, with only goals scored keeping them out of the bottom three ahead of the round. Even more telling is that those two hefty defeats to open their 2025 league campaign leave Wolves on the brink of some unwanted history as the last side to lose their opening three top-flight games of a calendar year by 3+ goals was Nottingham Forest back in 1910. Considering they haven’t kept a clean sheet in a Premier League clash in the capital since February 2022, it looks like their attack might have to be at its best to get something out of this game. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
January 19, 2025 Everton
15:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Nottingham Forest
15:00
Southampton
Ipswich Town
17:30
Manchester City
January 20, 2025 Chelsea
21:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
January 25, 2025 AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Brighton & Hov…
16:00
Everton
Liverpool
16:00
Ipswich Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Arsenal
Southampton
16:00
Newcastle United
Manchester City
18:30
Chelsea
January 26, 2025 Crystal Palace
15:00
Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur
15:00
Leicester City
Aston Villa
17:30
West Ham United
Fulham
20:00
Manchester United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
21
15
5
1
50
20
+30
50
2
Arsenal
22
12
8
2
43
21
+22
44
3
Nottingham Forest
21
12
5
4
30
20
+10
41
4
Newcastle United
22
11
5
6
38
26
+12
38
5
Chelsea
21
10
7
4
41
26
+15
37
6
AFC Bournemouth
22
10
7
5
36
26
+10
37
7
Aston Villa
22
10
6
6
33
34
-1
36
8
Manchester City
21
10
5
6
38
29
+9
35
9
Fulham
22
8
9
5
34
30
+4
33
10
Brighton & Hov…
21
7
10
4
32
29
+3
31
11
Brentford
22
8
4
10
40
39
+1
28
12
Crystal Palace
22
6
9
7
25
28
-3
27
13
Manchester United
21
7
5
9
26
29
-3
26
14
West Ham United
22
7
5
10
27
43
-16
26
15
Tottenham Hotspur
21
7
3
11
43
32
+11
24
16
Everton
20
3
8
9
15
26
-11
17
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
21
4
4
13
31
48
-17
16
18
Ipswich Town
21
3
7
11
20
37
-17
16
19
Leicester City
22
3
5
14
23
48
-25
14
20
Southampton
21
1
3
17
13
47
-34
6
