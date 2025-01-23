Adbet365Ad

Las Palmas vs Osasuna Preview

Las Palmas vs Osasuna

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Estadio Gran Canaria

Date: 24th January 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Las Palmas will look to record their first win of 2025 when they welcome Osasuna to the Estadio de Gran Canaria in Round 21 of the 2024/25 La Liga season.

The hosts have had a terrible start to the year losing three straight games this year, including back-to-back La Liga defeats. With many relegation-threatened sides near them in the table grabbing vital victories last weekend, Las Palmas’ cushion to the relegation spots is now just three points heading into this round of fixtures.

This has made winning this encounter with Osasuna a significant moment in their fight for survival. Not only have the hosts lost as many matches this month (three) as they had in the previous three, but perhaps more worryingly, they have conceded ten goals in those recent defeats, having leaked just 11 in as many contests prior.

Facing Osasuna offers no promise of respite either as they failed to beat them last season – part of a four-game winless H2H run (D2, L2).

However, Osasuna’s form offers some hope for La Palmas. The visitors have just one La Liga away victory so far this term, with only 18th-placed Espanyol managing fewer away goals (four) in the division than their five.

It’s little surprise therefore that they’re on a four-game winless run on the road in the league (D2, L2), having scored just once in that time. Nevertheless, they sit a comfortable seven points above the bottom three approaching the weekend.

However, if their dire form continues, the relegation zone could quickly move into view, as their eight-match winless streak (D5, L3) is the worst in La Liga currently and their worst since going ten league games without a victory in January 2022.

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Real Madrid 20 14 4 2 47 20 +27 46
2 Atlético de Madrid 20 13 5 2 34 13 +21 44
3 Barcelona 20 12 3 5 52 23 +29 39
4 Athletic Bilbao 20 11 6 3 31 18 +13 39
5 Villarreal 20 9 6 5 38 31 +7 33
6 Mallorca 20 9 3 8 19 25 -6 30
7 Real Sociedad 20 8 4 8 17 14 +3 28
8 Girona 20 8 4 8 28 27 +1 28
9 Rayo Vallecano 20 6 8 6 23 23 +0 26
10 Osasuna 20 6 8 6 24 29 -5 26
11 Sevilla 20 7 5 8 23 29 -6 26
12 Real Betis 20 6 7 7 22 26 -4 25
13 Celta Vigo 20 7 3 10 29 32 -3 24
14 Las Palmas 20 6 4 10 25 33 -8 22
15 Leganes 20 5 7 8 19 29 -10 22
16 Getafe 20 4 8 8 14 17 -3 20
17 Alaves 20 5 5 10 24 32 -8 20
18 Espanyol 20 5 4 11 19 32 -13 19
19 Valencia 20 3 7 10 19 29 -10 16
20 Real Valladolid 20 4 3 13 14 39 -25 15

