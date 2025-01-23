Las Palmas vs Osasuna Preview

Las Palmas vs Osasuna Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadio Gran Canaria Date: 24th January 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Las Palmas will look to record their first win of 2025 when they welcome Osasuna to the Estadio de Gran Canaria in Round 21 of the 2024/25 La Liga season. The hosts have had a terrible start to the year losing three straight games this year, including back-to-back La Liga defeats. With many relegation-threatened sides near them in the table grabbing vital victories last weekend, Las Palmas’ cushion to the relegation spots is now just three points heading into this round of fixtures. This has made winning this encounter with Osasuna a significant moment in their fight for survival. Not only have the hosts lost as many matches this month (three) as they had in the previous three, but perhaps more worryingly, they have conceded ten goals in those recent defeats, having leaked just 11 in as many contests prior. Facing Osasuna offers no promise of respite either as they failed to beat them last season – part of a four-game winless H2H run (D2, L2). However, Osasuna’s form offers some hope for La Palmas. The visitors have just one La Liga away victory so far this term, with only 18th-placed Espanyol managing fewer away goals (four) in the division than their five. It’s little surprise therefore that they’re on a four-game winless run on the road in the league (D2, L2), having scored just once in that time. Nevertheless, they sit a comfortable seven points above the bottom three approaching the weekend. However, if their dire form continues, the relegation zone could quickly move into view, as their eight-match winless streak (D5, L3) is the worst in La Liga currently and their worst since going ten league games without a victory in January 2022. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
January 24, 2025 Las Palmas
21:00
Osasuna
January 25, 2025 Mallorca
14:00
Real Betis
Atlético de Madrid
16:15
Villarreal
Sevilla
18:30
Espanyol
Real Valladolid
21:00
Real Madrid
January 26, 2025 Rayo Vallecano
14:00
Girona
Real Sociedad
16:15
Getafe
Athletic Bilbao
18:30
Leganes
Barcelona
21:00
Valencia
January 27, 2025 Alaves
21:00
Celta Vigo
January 31, 2025 Leganes
21:00
Rayo Vallecano
February 1, 2025 Getafe
14:00
Sevilla
Villarreal
16:15
Real Valladolid
Atlético de Madrid
18:30
Mallorca
Espanyol
21:00
Real Madrid
February 2, 2025 Barcelona
14:00
Alaves
Valencia
16:15
Celta Vigo
Osasuna
18:30
Real Sociedad
Real Betis
21:00
Athletic Bilbao
February 3, 2025 Girona
21:00
Las Palmas
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Real Madrid
20
14
4
2
47
20
+27
46
2
Atlético de Madrid
20
13
5
2
34
13
+21
44
3
Barcelona
20
12
3
5
52
23
+29
39
4
Athletic Bilbao
20
11
6
3
31
18
+13
39
5
Villarreal
20
9
6
5
38
31
+7
33
6
Mallorca
20
9
3
8
19
25
-6
30
7
Real Sociedad
20
8
4
8
17
14
+3
28
8
Girona
20
8
4
8
28
27
+1
28
9
Rayo Vallecano
20
6
8
6
23
23
+0
26
10
Osasuna
20
6
8
6
24
29
-5
26
11
Sevilla
20
7
5
8
23
29
-6
26
12
Real Betis
20
6
7
7
22
26
-4
25
13
Celta Vigo
20
7
3
10
29
32
-3
24
14
Las Palmas
20
6
4
10
25
33
-8
22
15
Leganes
20
5
7
8
19
29
-10
22
16
Getafe
20
4
8
8
14
17
-3
20
17
Alaves
20
5
5
10
24
32
-8
20
18
Espanyol
20
5
4
11
19
32
-13
19
19
Valencia
20
3
7
10
19
29
-10
16
20
Real Valladolid
20
4
3
13
14
39
-25
15
