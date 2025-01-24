Adbet365Ad

Manchester City vs Chelsea Preview

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Date: 25th January 2024

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Manchester City will look to bounce back from their disappointing midweek outing in the Champions League when they welcome Chelsea to the Etihad on Saturday.

Just when they thought they had arrested their recent slumber, Pep Guardiola’s side hit a new low in the Champions League, throwing away a two-goal lead on their way to a 4-2 loss against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. That game again highlighted their recent inability to see out matches, as it was the ninth time they have lost after being ahead in all competitions this season – the most of any English top-flight side.

The loss followed a 6-0 hammering of Ipswich Town in the Premier League so while City will be disappointed, they will be confident to bounce back here, especially as they are unbeaten in their last ten fixtures against Chelsea (W8, D2).

The big-money signing of Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt is also expected to give them more potency up top. However, the hosts have lost their last three Premier League games played immediately after a midweek European clash so they will be hoping that there isn’t another hangover here.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will look to make it two wins in two games when they face Manchester City on Saturday. After a run of five games without a win, the Blues recorded a league win on Monday when they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1, giving their top-four chances a much-needed boost.

As a result, they come into this clash above their hosts. It is the first time they come into a January Premier League match sitting ahead of Manchester City in the table since 2016-17. They’ll arrive at the Etihad knowing that defeat will see City leapfrog them in the table though, so head coach Enzo Maresca will be desperate to avoid that fate here.

However, that could be easier said than done, as Chelsea have kept just one clean sheet in their last 19 away H2Hs, with the Londoners failing to score on ten of those occasions.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

January 25, 2025
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Everton
Liverpool 16:00 Ipswich Town
Southampton 16:00 Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Arsenal
Manchester City 18:30 Chelsea
January 26, 2025
Crystal Palace 15:00 Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Leicester City
Aston Villa 17:30 West Ham United
Fulham 20:00 Manchester United
February 1, 2025
Nottingham Forest 13:30 Brighton & Hov…
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Liverpool
Everton 16:00 Leicester City
Ipswich Town 16:00 Southampton
Newcastle United 16:00 Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers 18:30 Aston Villa
February 2, 2025
Brentford 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United 15:00 Crystal Palace
Arsenal 17:30 Manchester City
February 3, 2025
Chelsea 21:00 West Ham United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 21 15 5 1 50 20 +30 50
2 Arsenal 22 12 8 2 43 21 +22 44
3 Nottingham Forest 22 13 5 4 33 22 +11 44
4 Chelsea 22 11 7 4 44 27 +17 40
5 Manchester City 22 11 5 6 44 29 +15 38
6 Newcastle United 22 11 5 6 38 26 +12 38
7 AFC Bournemouth 22 10 7 5 36 26 +10 37
8 Aston Villa 22 10 6 6 33 34 -1 36
9 Brighton & Hov… 22 8 10 4 35 30 +5 34
10 Fulham 22 8 9 5 34 30 +4 33
11 Brentford 22 8 4 10 40 39 +1 28
12 Crystal Palace 22 6 9 7 25 28 -3 27
13 Manchester United 22 7 5 10 27 32 -5 26
14 West Ham United 22 7 5 10 27 43 -16 26
15 Tottenham Hotspur 22 7 3 12 45 35 +10 24
16 Everton 21 4 8 9 18 28 -10 20
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 22 4 4 14 32 51 -19 16
18 Ipswich Town 22 3 7 12 20 43 -23 16
19 Leicester City 22 3 5 14 23 48 -25 14
20 Southampton 22 1 3 18 15 50 -35 6

