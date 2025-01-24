Manchester City vs Chelsea Preview

Manchester City vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 25th January 2024 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Manchester City will look to bounce back from their disappointing midweek outing in the Champions League when they welcome Chelsea to the Etihad on Saturday. Just when they thought they had arrested their recent slumber, Pep Guardiola’s side hit a new low in the Champions League, throwing away a two-goal lead on their way to a 4-2 loss against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. That game again highlighted their recent inability to see out matches, as it was the ninth time they have lost after being ahead in all competitions this season – the most of any English top-flight side. The loss followed a 6-0 hammering of Ipswich Town in the Premier League so while City will be disappointed, they will be confident to bounce back here, especially as they are unbeaten in their last ten fixtures against Chelsea (W8, D2). The big-money signing of Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt is also expected to give them more potency up top. However, the hosts have lost their last three Premier League games played immediately after a midweek European clash so they will be hoping that there isn’t another hangover here. Meanwhile, Chelsea will look to make it two wins in two games when they face Manchester City on Saturday. After a run of five games without a win, the Blues recorded a league win on Monday when they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1, giving their top-four chances a much-needed boost. As a result, they come into this clash above their hosts. It is the first time they come into a January Premier League match sitting ahead of Manchester City in the table since 2016-17. They’ll arrive at the Etihad knowing that defeat will see City leapfrog them in the table though, so head coach Enzo Maresca will be desperate to avoid that fate here. However, that could be easier said than done, as Chelsea have kept just one clean sheet in their last 19 away H2Hs, with the Londoners failing to score on ten of those occasions. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
January 25, 2025 AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Brighton & Hov…
16:00
Everton
Liverpool
16:00
Ipswich Town
Southampton
16:00
Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Arsenal
Manchester City
18:30
Chelsea
January 26, 2025 Crystal Palace
15:00
Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur
15:00
Leicester City
Aston Villa
17:30
West Ham United
Fulham
20:00
Manchester United
February 1, 2025 Nottingham Forest
13:30
Brighton & Hov…
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Liverpool
Everton
16:00
Leicester City
Ipswich Town
16:00
Southampton
Newcastle United
16:00
Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers
18:30
Aston Villa
February 2, 2025 Brentford
15:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United
15:00
Crystal Palace
Arsenal
17:30
Manchester City
February 3, 2025 Chelsea
21:00
West Ham United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
21
15
5
1
50
20
+30
50
2
Arsenal
22
12
8
2
43
21
+22
44
3
Nottingham Forest
22
13
5
4
33
22
+11
44
4
Chelsea
22
11
7
4
44
27
+17
40
5
Manchester City
22
11
5
6
44
29
+15
38
6
Newcastle United
22
11
5
6
38
26
+12
38
7
AFC Bournemouth
22
10
7
5
36
26
+10
37
8
Aston Villa
22
10
6
6
33
34
-1
36
9
Brighton & Hov…
22
8
10
4
35
30
+5
34
10
Fulham
22
8
9
5
34
30
+4
33
11
Brentford
22
8
4
10
40
39
+1
28
12
Crystal Palace
22
6
9
7
25
28
-3
27
13
Manchester United
22
7
5
10
27
32
-5
26
14
West Ham United
22
7
5
10
27
43
-16
26
15
Tottenham Hotspur
22
7
3
12
45
35
+10
24
16
Everton
21
4
8
9
18
28
-10
20
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
22
4
4
14
32
51
-19
16
18
Ipswich Town
22
3
7
12
20
43
-23
16
19
Leicester City
22
3
5
14
23
48
-25
14
20
Southampton
22
1
3
18
15
50
-35
6
