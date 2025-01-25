Adbet365Ad

Fulham vs Manchester United Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 25, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Fulham vs Manchester United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Craven Cottage

Date: 26th January 2024

Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

Fulham will look to record back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time since November when they face Manchester United at Craven Cottage this Sunday.

The Cottagers come into this tie on the back of a routine 2-0 win over Leicester City which helped solidify their place in mid-table. However, inconsistency continues to hold Marco Silva’s men back from challenging for Europe so games like this against sides lower in the league table are the types of games they must win to challenge for a place in Europe.

However, this fixture historically has not gone well on paper for the Cottagers as they’ve won just one of the last 18 Premier League H2Hs (D3, L14). Nevertheless, the hosts are tough to beat on their own turf, avoiding defeat in each of their last five home league games, albeit the last four ended in draws.

Fulham have never previously experienced a run of five consecutive Premier League draws at Craven Cottage and Silva will expect to improve on his own poor record against the Red Devils (W3, D1, L8), given that they sit seven points above them in the table.

They will certainly be more rested than United, who battled to a 2-1 win over Rangers in Europe on Thursday thanks to a 92nd-minute winner from Bruno Fernandes. That made it three wins from four matches across all competitions for Ruben Amorim’s men (L1).

However, the nature of their 3-1 defeat to Brighton in the Premier League last week means the pressure has hardly lifted on his squad. The fact that the Red Devils have conceded first in eight of their last nine league matches also means that there are hardly any Manchester United fans who will be confident of their side here, despite the visitors winning each of their last seven league visits to Fulham.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

January 26, 2025
Fulham 20:00 Manchester United
February 1, 2025
Nottingham Forest 13:30 Brighton & Hov…
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Liverpool
Everton 16:00 Leicester City
Ipswich Town 16:00 Southampton
Newcastle United 16:00 Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers 18:30 Aston Villa
February 2, 2025
Brentford 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United 15:00 Crystal Palace
Arsenal 17:30 Manchester City
February 3, 2025
Chelsea 21:00 West Ham United
February 12, 2025
Everton 20:30 Liverpool
February 14, 2025
Brighton & Hov… 21:00 Chelsea
February 15, 2025
Leicester City 13:30 Arsenal
Southampton 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United 16:00 Brentford
Manchester City 16:00 Newcastle United
Fulham 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa 16:00 Ipswich Town
Crystal Palace 18:30 Everton

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 22 16 5 1 54 21 +33 53
2 Arsenal 23 13 8 2 44 21 +23 47
3 Nottingham Forest 23 13 5 5 33 27 +6 44
4 Manchester City 23 12 5 6 47 30 +17 41
5 Newcastle United 23 12 5 6 41 27 +14 41
6 Chelsea 23 11 7 5 45 30 +15 40
7 AFC Bournemouth 23 11 7 5 41 26 +15 40
8 Aston Villa 23 10 7 6 34 35 -1 37
9 Brighton & Hov… 23 8 10 5 35 31 +4 34
10 Fulham 22 8 9 5 34 30 +4 33
11 Brentford 23 9 4 10 42 40 +2 31
12 Crystal Palace 23 6 9 8 26 30 -4 27
13 West Ham United 23 7 6 10 28 44 -16 27
14 Manchester United 22 7 5 10 27 32 -5 26
15 Tottenham Hotspur 23 7 3 13 46 37 +9 24
16 Everton 22 5 8 9 19 28 -9 23
17 Leicester City 23 4 5 14 25 49 -24 17
18 Wolverhampton Wanderers 23 4 4 15 32 52 -20 16
19 Ipswich Town 23 3 7 13 21 47 -26 16
20 Southampton 23 1 3 19 16 53 -37 6

