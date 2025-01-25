Fulham vs Manchester United Preview

Fulham vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Craven Cottage Date: 26th January 2024 Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

Fulham will look to record back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time since November when they face Manchester United at Craven Cottage this Sunday.

The Cottagers come into this tie on the back of a routine 2-0 win over Leicester City which helped solidify their place in mid-table. However, inconsistency continues to hold Marco Silva’s men back from challenging for Europe so games like this against sides lower in the league table are the types of games they must win to challenge for a place in Europe.

However, this fixture historically has not gone well on paper for the Cottagers as they’ve won just one of the last 18 Premier League H2Hs (D3, L14). Nevertheless, the hosts are tough to beat on their own turf, avoiding defeat in each of their last five home league games, albeit the last four ended in draws.

Fulham have never previously experienced a run of five consecutive Premier League draws at Craven Cottage and Silva will expect to improve on his own poor record against the Red Devils (W3, D1, L8), given that they sit seven points above them in the table.

They will certainly be more rested than United, who battled to a 2-1 win over Rangers in Europe on Thursday thanks to a 92nd-minute winner from Bruno Fernandes. That made it three wins from four matches across all competitions for Ruben Amorim’s men (L1).

However, the nature of their 3-1 defeat to Brighton in the Premier League last week means the pressure has hardly lifted on his squad. The fact that the Red Devils have conceded first in eight of their last nine league matches also means that there are hardly any Manchester United fans who will be confident of their side here, despite the visitors winning each of their last seven league visits to Fulham.

