Alaves vs Celta Vigo Preview

Alaves vs Celta Vigo Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Mendizorroza Date: 27th January 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Alaves will look to make it two wins in a row when they welcome Celta Vigo to the Estadio Mendizorrotza this Monday.

The relegation-threatened Alaves ended their seven-game winless La Liga run with a 3-1 win over Betis in the previous round and so they come into this tie aiming to record back-to-back league wins for the first time since September to keep their survival push going.

Whilst they remained perilously close to the drop zone pre-round, Alaves do have an identical points haul to this stage of last season when they eventually beat the drop. But despite their recent success, the hosts remain winless in their last three home games (D2, L1) and are at risk of failing to win four straight top-flight home games for the first time since 2022.

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo will be desperate to end a run of two straight losses when they travel to Vitoria-Gasteiz on Monday night.

Like their hosts, the visitors are also relegation threatened after taking 24 points from their opening 20 games. They sit four points above Alaves and could yet find themselves in a fight for survival.

Having lost their last two league games, a third straight top-flight defeat in succession would be Celta’s worst streak since 2022/23, although, despite their recent failures, Celta remains seven points better off than they were at the same stage last season.

That said, playing on a Monday often ends in frustration for Celta who recorded stalemates in most of their last ten such La Liga matches (W1, D6, L3). The visitors are also winless in their last six away trips to sides from the Basque Country (D2, L4), the last three of which saw Celta lose whilst conceding at least three goals.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Barcelona 21:00 Valencia Alaves 21:00 Celta Vigo Leganes 21:00 Rayo Vallecano Getafe 14:00 Sevilla Villarreal 16:15 Real Valladolid Atlético de Madrid 18:30 Mallorca Espanyol 21:00 Real Madrid Barcelona 14:00 Alaves Valencia 16:15 Celta Vigo Osasuna 18:30 Real Sociedad Real Betis 21:00 Athletic Bilbao Girona 21:00 Las Palmas Rayo Vallecano 21:00 Real Valladolid Celta Vigo 14:00 Real Betis Athletic Bilbao 16:15 Girona Las Palmas 18:30 Villarreal Real Madrid 21:00 Atlético de Madrid

Spanish Primera Liga Table