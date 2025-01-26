Adbet365Ad

Alaves vs Celta Vigo Preview

Alaves vs Celta Vigo

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Mendizorroza

Date: 27th January 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Alaves will look to make it two wins in a row when they welcome Celta Vigo to the Estadio Mendizorrotza this Monday.

The relegation-threatened Alaves ended their seven-game winless La Liga run with a 3-1 win over Betis in the previous round and so they come into this tie aiming to record back-to-back league wins for the first time since September to keep their survival push going.

Whilst they remained perilously close to the drop zone pre-round, Alaves do have an identical points haul to this stage of last season when they eventually beat the drop. But despite their recent success, the hosts remain winless in their last three home games (D2, L1) and are at risk of failing to win four straight top-flight home games for the first time since 2022.

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo will be desperate to end a run of two straight losses when they travel to Vitoria-Gasteiz on Monday night.

Like their hosts, the visitors are also relegation threatened after taking 24 points from their opening 20 games. They sit four points above Alaves and could yet find themselves in a fight for survival.

Having lost their last two league games, a third straight top-flight defeat in succession would be Celta’s worst streak since 2022/23, although, despite their recent failures, Celta remains seven points better off than they were at the same stage last season.

That said, playing on a Monday often ends in frustration for Celta who recorded stalemates in most of their last ten such La Liga matches (W1, D6, L3). The visitors are also winless in their last six away trips to sides from the Basque Country (D2, L4), the last three of which saw Celta lose whilst conceding at least three goals.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

January 26, 2025
Barcelona 21:00 Valencia
January 27, 2025
Alaves 21:00 Celta Vigo
January 31, 2025
Leganes 21:00 Rayo Vallecano
February 1, 2025
Getafe 14:00 Sevilla
Villarreal 16:15 Real Valladolid
Atlético de Madrid 18:30 Mallorca
Espanyol 21:00 Real Madrid
February 2, 2025
Barcelona 14:00 Alaves
Valencia 16:15 Celta Vigo
Osasuna 18:30 Real Sociedad
Real Betis 21:00 Athletic Bilbao
February 3, 2025
Girona 21:00 Las Palmas
February 7, 2025
Rayo Vallecano 21:00 Real Valladolid
February 8, 2025
Celta Vigo 14:00 Real Betis
Athletic Bilbao 16:15 Girona
Las Palmas 18:30 Villarreal
Real Madrid 21:00 Atlético de Madrid

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Real Madrid 21 15 4 2 50 20 +30 49
2 Atlético de Madrid 21 13 6 2 35 14 +21 45
3 Barcelona 21 13 3 5 59 24 +35 42
4 Athletic Bilbao 21 11 7 3 31 18 +13 40
5 Villarreal 21 9 7 5 39 32 +7 34
6 Mallorca 21 9 3 9 19 26 -7 30
7 Rayo Vallecano 21 7 8 6 25 24 +1 29
8 Girona 21 8 4 9 29 29 +0 28
9 Real Sociedad 21 8 4 9 17 17 +0 28
10 Real Betis 21 7 7 7 23 26 -3 28
11 Osasuna 21 6 9 6 25 30 -5 27
12 Sevilla 21 7 6 8 24 30 -6 27
13 Celta Vigo 20 7 3 10 29 32 -3 24
14 Getafe 21 5 8 8 17 17 +0 23
15 Las Palmas 21 6 5 10 26 34 -8 23
16 Leganes 21 5 8 8 19 29 -10 23
17 Alaves 20 5 5 10 24 32 -8 20
18 Espanyol 21 5 5 11 20 33 -13 20
19 Valencia 21 3 7 11 20 36 -16 16
20 Real Valladolid 21 4 3 14 14 42 -28 15

