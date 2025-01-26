Alaves vs Celta Vigo Preview

Alaves vs Celta Vigo Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Mendizorroza Date: 27th January 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Alaves will look to make it two wins in a row when they welcome Celta Vigo to the Estadio Mendizorrotza this Monday. The relegation-threatened Alaves ended their seven-game winless La Liga run with a 3-1 win over Betis in the previous round and so they come into this tie aiming to record back-to-back league wins for the first time since September to keep their survival push going. Whilst they remained perilously close to the drop zone pre-round, Alaves do have an identical points haul to this stage of last season when they eventually beat the drop. But despite their recent success, the hosts remain winless in their last three home games (D2, L1) and are at risk of failing to win four straight top-flight home games for the first time since 2022. Meanwhile, Celta Vigo will be desperate to end a run of two straight losses when they travel to Vitoria-Gasteiz on Monday night. Like their hosts, the visitors are also relegation threatened after taking 24 points from their opening 20 games. They sit four points above Alaves and could yet find themselves in a fight for survival. Having lost their last two league games, a third straight top-flight defeat in succession would be Celta’s worst streak since 2022/23, although, despite their recent failures, Celta remains seven points better off than they were at the same stage last season. That said, playing on a Monday often ends in frustration for Celta who recorded stalemates in most of their last ten such La Liga matches (W1, D6, L3). The visitors are also winless in their last six away trips to sides from the Basque Country (D2, L4), the last three of which saw Celta lose whilst conceding at least three goals. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
January 26, 2025 Barcelona
21:00
Valencia
January 27, 2025 Alaves
21:00
Celta Vigo
January 31, 2025 Leganes
21:00
Rayo Vallecano
February 1, 2025 Getafe
14:00
Sevilla
Villarreal
16:15
Real Valladolid
Atlético de Madrid
18:30
Mallorca
Espanyol
21:00
Real Madrid
February 2, 2025 Barcelona
14:00
Alaves
Valencia
16:15
Celta Vigo
Osasuna
18:30
Real Sociedad
Real Betis
21:00
Athletic Bilbao
February 3, 2025 Girona
21:00
Las Palmas
February 7, 2025 Rayo Vallecano
21:00
Real Valladolid
February 8, 2025 Celta Vigo
14:00
Real Betis
Athletic Bilbao
16:15
Girona
Las Palmas
18:30
Villarreal
Real Madrid
21:00
Atlético de Madrid
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Real Madrid
21
15
4
2
50
20
+30
49
2
Atlético de Madrid
21
13
6
2
35
14
+21
45
3
Barcelona
21
13
3
5
59
24
+35
42
4
Athletic Bilbao
21
11
7
3
31
18
+13
40
5
Villarreal
21
9
7
5
39
32
+7
34
6
Mallorca
21
9
3
9
19
26
-7
30
7
Rayo Vallecano
21
7
8
6
25
24
+1
29
8
Girona
21
8
4
9
29
29
+0
28
9
Real Sociedad
21
8
4
9
17
17
+0
28
10
Real Betis
21
7
7
7
23
26
-3
28
11
Osasuna
21
6
9
6
25
30
-5
27
12
Sevilla
21
7
6
8
24
30
-6
27
13
Celta Vigo
20
7
3
10
29
32
-3
24
14
Getafe
21
5
8
8
17
17
+0
23
15
Las Palmas
21
6
5
10
26
34
-8
23
16
Leganes
21
5
8
8
19
29
-10
23
17
Alaves
20
5
5
10
24
32
-8
20
18
Espanyol
21
5
5
11
20
33
-13
20
19
Valencia
21
3
7
11
20
36
-16
16
20
Real Valladolid
21
4
3
14
14
42
-28
15
Alaves vs Celta Vigo
Competition – Spanish Primera Liga
Stadium: Mendizorroza
Date: 27th January 2024
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Alaves will look to make it two wins in a row when they welcome Celta Vigo to the Estadio Mendizorrotza this Monday.
The relegation-threatened Alaves ended their seven-game winless La Liga run with a 3-1 win over Betis in the previous round and so they come into this tie aiming to record back-to-back league wins for the first time since September to keep their survival push going.
Whilst they remained perilously close to the drop zone pre-round, Alaves do have an identical points haul to this stage of last season when they eventually beat the drop. But despite their recent success, the hosts remain winless in their last three home games (D2, L1) and are at risk of failing to win four straight top-flight home games for the first time since 2022.
Meanwhile, Celta Vigo will be desperate to end a run of two straight losses when they travel to Vitoria-Gasteiz on Monday night.
Like their hosts, the visitors are also relegation threatened after taking 24 points from their opening 20 games. They sit four points above Alaves and could yet find themselves in a fight for survival.
Having lost their last two league games, a third straight top-flight defeat in succession would be Celta’s worst streak since 2022/23, although, despite their recent failures, Celta remains seven points better off than they were at the same stage last season.
That said, playing on a Monday often ends in frustration for Celta who recorded stalemates in most of their last ten such La Liga matches (W1, D6, L3). The visitors are also winless in their last six away trips to sides from the Basque Country (D2, L4), the last three of which saw Celta lose whilst conceding at least three goals.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:
Spanish Primera Liga Table