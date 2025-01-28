PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool Preview

PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool Competition – Champions League Stadium: Philips Stadion Date: 29th January 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will look to seal the top spot in the Champions League when they travel to Eindhoven to face Eredivisie leaders PSV.

The Dutch giants seem to have all but done enough to progress from the inaugural league phase of the Champions League, having taken eleven points from seven games, leaving them in 19th place in the table.

However, they will look to ensure that nothing scuppers their chances by getting at least a point when hosting table-topping Liverpool. The bulk of the hard work they needed to progress was done with their 3-2 win away to Red Star Belgrade in their last Champions League outing, a scoreline that was repeated at the weekend when they got the better of NAC Breda.

That result continued what is truly a remarkable run at home for PSV who have now suffered just one defeat in their last 53 games at the Philips Stadion (W44, D8). That run includes a ten-game unbeaten home run in Europe (W6, D4), which will boost the Farmers’ confidence massively since they’ve lost their last five games against Liverpool while only managing to get on the scoresheet twice in that time.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will travel to the Netherlands after yet another clinical display at the weekend. The Reds beat Ipswich 4-1 to consolidate their place at the top of the Premier League table, making it three consecutive wins in a row.

The win followed a 2-1 victory over Lille earlier in the week, which made it an impressive seven wins from seven in Europe this season for Arne Slot’s side. As a result, the Dutchman became just the second-ever manager in Champions League history to win his first seven matches in charge of a club.

He now returns to his native country as a travelling manager, and with him, he brings a team looking to continue a ruthless streak of winning 12 of their last 15 away Champions League matches (L3). The visitors will need to be on song if they’re to give their boss bragging rights over his former foes, however, as Slot has beaten PSV just once in his last seven meetings as a manager (D3, L3).